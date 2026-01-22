DCRE to Change Name to DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate Debt ETF

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Feb. 2, 2026, the name of exchange-traded fund listed under the NYSE Arca ticker symbol DCRE will change to DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate Debt ETF from DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (or "the Fund" or "DCRE"). The name change better describes the Fund's active investment strategy, which remains unchanged.

DCRE's strategy aims to provide attractive income for investors consistent with capital preservation, along with long-term capital appreciation. To accomplish this objective, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP, adviser to the Fund, primarily invests the portfolio in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate (CRE) debt instruments rated AAA to A-. The investment team seeks to construct the portfolio with a dollar-weighted average effective duration of three years or less.

Portfolio managers of the Fund are Morris Chen, who heads DoubleLine's Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) and Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Debt team; Mark Cho, Portfolio Manager responsible for the team's CMBS credit platform; and Robert Stanbrook, Portfolio Manager responsible for the team's CRE loan platform as well as its investments in CRE CLOs.

The CMBS and CRE Debt team primarily invests the Fund in instruments rated AAA to A- by S&P, at the time of purchase, or the equivalent by any other nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers seek to construct an investment portfolio with a dollar-weighted average effective duration of three years or less.

About DoubleLine

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP, adviser to the DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (to be renamed effective Feb. 2, 2026, DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate Debt ETF), is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (813) 791-7333 or by email at [email protected]. Media can reach DoubleLine by email at [email protected]. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company, and may be obtained by calling (855) 937-0772, or visiting www.doubleline.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosure

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Equities may decline in value due to both real and perceived general market, economic and industry conditions.

ETF investments involve additional risks such as the market price trading at a discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact a fund's ability to sell its shares.

Investments in debt securities change in value because of changes in interest rates. The value of an instrument with a longer duration (whether positive or negative) will be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than a similar instrument with a shorter duration. There is the risk that the Fund may be unable to sell a portfolio investment at a desirable time or at the value the Fund has placed on the investment. Illiquidity may be the result of, for example, low trading volume, lack of a market maker, or contractual or legal restrictions that limit or prevent the Fund from selling securities or closing derivative positions. There is risk that borrowers may default on their mortgage obligations or the guarantees underlying the mortgage-backed securities will default or otherwise fail and that, during periods of falling interest rates, mortgage-backed securities will be called or prepaid, which may result in the Fund having to reinvest proceeds in other investments at a lower interest rate. Derivatives involve special risks including correlation, counterparty, liquidity, operational, accounting and tax risks. These risks, in certain cases, may be greater than the risks presented by more traditional investments.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" investment company and therefore may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a limited number of issuers than funds that are "diversified." Accordingly, the Fund is more susceptible to risks associated with a single economic political or regulatory occurrence than a diversified fund might be.

DoubleLine ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Distributors, LLC. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

SOURCE DoubleLine