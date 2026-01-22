GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Identifies Significant Indium Enrichment with Values up to 334 ppm at Magno

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to report further findings from its 2025 surface exploration program highlight indium (In) mineralization at the Magno Property in northwestern British Columbia. The program focused on verifying historical mineral occurrences and significantly expanding the property-wide geochemical dataset employing modern analytical techniques.

Highlights:

Magno 2025 surface exploration program completed: Significantly expanded the property-wide geochemical dataset using modern analytical techniques.

Significantly expanded the property-wide geochemical dataset using modern analytical techniques. Indium analysis completed for all 2025 samples: Geochemical interpretations across historical data and recent assays highlight robust indium distribution across key zones outlining exploration significance.

Geochemical interpretations across historical data and recent assays highlight robust indium distribution across key zones outlining exploration significance. Indium values of up to 334 ppm returned: Assays confirmed above average crustal background levels (~0.1 ppm), highlighting indium as a meaningful critical mineral component of the Magno system.

Assays confirmed above average crustal background levels (~0.1 ppm), highlighting indium as a meaningful critical mineral component of the Magno system. Concentration within Magno, D Zones and Kuhn & Dead Goat showings: Elevated indium values are spatially restricted to these zones, suggesting a model of structurally controlled fluid flow and proximity to localized intrusive heat sources.

Further to its January 6, 2026, news release, the 2025 exploration work completed included detailed geological mapping and comprehensive multi-element geochemical sampling, with a particular emphasis on evaluating critical minerals and pathfinder elements to refine the Company's evolving exploration model and support future drill targeting across the district-scale land package.

A key focus while interpreting the results of 2025 field program at the Magno Property was to evaluate the distribution and exploration significance of the critical mineral indium. Historical sampling had identified anomalous indium values in a limited number of samples; however, inconsistent analysis across the historical dataset restricted meaningful interpretation. To address this, GoldHaven implemented a comprehensive geochemical sampling program across important zones within the Property that returned significant indium values across numerous 2025 surface sample assays.



Sample ID Showing In (ppm)

ME-MS41 Zn (%)

ME-MS41 J647329 Middle D 334 16.65% J647047 Magno 229 11.45% J647437 Magno 216 3.81% J647017 Magno 209 1.89% J647029 Magno 203 12.65% J647567 Magno 188.5 8.70% J647560 Magno 173 5.24% J647048 Magno 170 8.23% J647559 Magno 162.5 5.66% J647049 Magno 127.5 2.69%

Table 1 - Top 10 In values with associated Zn results.

Indium can act as an effective geo thermometer for mapping dominant fluid pathways and proximal distances from porphyry bodies by aiding in vectoring the distance from intrusive fluid sources. The GoldHaven team thus saw an opportunity to provide a robust and comprehensive geochemical suite across all samples that would include Indium as a prospective element of concentration for the Company while at the same time providing evidence for a prospective intrusive heat source within the Cassiar Stock.

The 2025 program returned indium values of up to 334 ppm, significantly above background levels. Elevated indium values with correlated high zinc values are spatially restricted to the Magno and D Zones and the Kuhn and Dead Goat showings, areas characterized by sphalerite-bearing mineralization and structurally controlled fluid pathways. The Magno zone specifically exhibits both higher zinc values and the strongest indium enrichment across the property.

While the Magno Property remains at an early stage of exploration and no mineral resources have been defined, GoldHaven conducted a preliminary, non-resource comparison to published indicated indium resources at the Mt. Pleasant deposit in New Brunswick, which reports grades ranging from approximately 45 g/t to 275 g/t indium (Sinclair et al. 2006). Surface samples at Magno returning up to 334 ppm indium fall within a comparable geochemical range and support continued evaluation of indium as a meaningful exploration vector as the Company refines its exploration model.

Importance of Indium:

Indium is increasingly recognized as a strategic critical mineral with a strong long-term growth profile driven by structural demand. It is formally designated as a critical mineral in both the United States and Canada, reflecting its economic importance and supply vulnerability, and elevating its relevance within North American industrial policy focused on supply-chain security, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and national defense.

Demand for indium is underpinned by its essential and often non-substitutable role in high-growth technology applications. Indium tin oxide remains the dominant transparent conductive material used in touchscreens and flat-panel displays, while indium-based compounds are increasingly important in compound semiconductors, photonics, fiber-optic communications, and high-frequency electronics supporting data infrastructure and defense systems. Indium is also a key input in certain thin-film solar technologies, linking its demand profile to broader decarbonization and electrification trends.

On the supply side, indium is produced almost entirely as a by-product of zinc refining, which inherently limits the industry's ability to rapidly expand supply in response to increasing demand. Global production remains highly concentrated, contributing to supply-chain risk for Western economies. These factors, combined with its critical mineral designation, underscore indium's strategic importance and support continued interest in identifying and evaluating indium-enriched mineral systems.





Figure 1: Linear regression between indium and copper plus zinc (a) and between indium and zinc (b). Both on logarithmic scales and both indicating a correlation between indium zinc and copper. Data produced from GoldHaven's 2025 surface samples.





Figure 2: Map of the Magno property showing Indium Values from the 2025 Field program isolated to both the Kuhn/ Dead Goat and the Magno/ D zones. Both of which contain sphalerite and elevated zinc levels.

"The completion of this additional geochemical interpretation represents an important step in advancing the Magno Property," said Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer of GoldHaven Resources Corp. "By applying a consistent, modern geochemical approach across the property, we were able to confirm meaningful indium enrichment and its association with zinc-rich mineralization in key zones. While Magno remains at an early stage, these results increase our understanding of the mineral system and will help guide ongoing geological interpretation and future drill targeting as we vector towards potential porphyry sources."

Quality Assurance/ Quality Control (QAQC)

The most recent work conducted on the Property by the Company, as outlined in this news release, utilized ALS Geochemistry Labs in North Vancouver, BC. ALS Geochemistry has no relationship with the Company. Sample shipment was conducted using industry-standard chain of custody procedures. Due to the preliminary nature of the field geochemistry programs, no blind analytical blanks and standards were utilized by the Company and only the internal procedures employed by the commercial lab were utilized for QA/QC protocols. Field notes, sample locations, lab certified reference materials, and assay results were reviewed, and the Qualified Person is satisfied that these procedures and protocols are sufficient given the current stage of exploration on the Property.

Magno Project:

GoldHaven Resources' Magno Project is a district-scale exploration asset spanning 36,973.29 hectares in the prolific Cassiar region of northwestern British Columbia. Located just three kilometers south of the historic mining town of Cassiar and crossed by Highway 37, Magno benefits from road access and infrastructure rarely matched by early-stage exploration projects of this scale.

The project directly borders mineral claims held by Cassiar Gold Corp. and Coeur Mining Inc., positioning GoldHaven within a proven regional mining corridor with established operators active in both precious metal and polymetallic systems. Proximity to supply hubs such as Dease Lake, Watson Lake, and Whitehorse - along with potential hydroelectric access from regional infrastructure - enhances Magno's logistical and long-term development advantages.





Figure 3: Magno map location with proximity to nearby companies.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lindsay Bottomer P.Geo. who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE - Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the possible acquisition of the future projects, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea144916-9f7f-48f8-9f5d-471eff98333e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/920b4f6e-8744-48b1-928a-c22be9eb9726

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9befc90c-b243-4ab4-b478-7873cf19f3e1