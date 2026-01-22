21shares Announces Launch of the 21shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG)

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21shares, one of the world's leading issuers of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the 21shares Dogecoin ETF (Ticker: TDOG). 21shares is the only ETF provider endorsed by the House of Doge1. TDOG offers investors direct exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) through a fully backed, transparent, and exchange-traded vehicle. The new ETF will begin trading on NASDAQ on 22 January 2026.

TDOG provides investors with secure and straightforward access to DOGE, holding the asset on a 1:1 basis in institutional-grade custody. TDOG allows investors to participate in Dogecoin's growth without navigating digital wallets, crypto exchanges, or custody complexities - using the same brokerage accounts they already rely on.

TDOG is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended ("'40 Act"), and is not subject to the same regulations and protections as '40 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. TDOG is subject to significant risk and heightened volatility. Dogecoin assets are not suitable for an investor who cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in TDOG is not a direct investment in Dogecoin.

21shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG)

Ticker ISIN Exchange Currency Fee Inception Date Issuer TDOG US90137N1063 NASDAQ USD 0.50% January 22, 2026 21Shares US LLC

??The launch of TDOG follows the launch of another landmark crypto ETF - the 21shares Solana ETF (TSOL) - which debuted in November last year. This launch also builds on 21shares' collaboration with the House of Doge, the corporate arm of the foundation supporting the Dogecoin ecosystem. In 2025, 21shares introduced the 21shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF (TXXD), a leveraged ETF offering investors in the U.S. twice the daily exposure to Dogecoin, as well as a Dogecoin ETP in Europe, reinforcing its commitment to delivering institutional-grade access to this highly-demanded digital asset. 21shares and House of Doge serve as equal partners building new opportunities across the Dogecoin ecosystem, all supported by the Foundation.

Dogecoin's ecosystem continues to mature, with increasing merchant adoption and one of the largest, most engaged communities in crypto. Its guiding principle - "Do Only Good Everyday" - has fueled charitable initiatives, cultural relevance, and widespread mainstream recognition.

"Dogecoin is a unique asset with a global community and expanding real-world use cases," said Federico Brokate, Global Head of Business Development at 21shares. "TDOG offers investors regulated, physically backed exposure to DOGE through an ETF structure they already understand and trust."

"TDOG is another step toward making Dogecoin accessible through established financial structures, supporting broader participation as the ecosystem matures, and we're pleased to see our partnership with 21shares helping advance that progress," said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge.

The launch of TDOG highlights 21shares' ongoing leadership in bringing regulated and transparent digital asset products to investors worldwide. Recently, 21shares joined forces with FalconX to create a full-service digital assets provider spanning brokerage, liquidity, investment management, lending, and structured products. As a combined company, 21shares will tap into FalconX's position as a world-leading crypto prime brokerage to enter its next phase of growth. Joining FalconX will boost 21shares' global access and concretely build on the market expansion it has already pursued in global markets including North America, Latin America, and Europe.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

About House of Doge

The House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to transforming Dogecoin into a fully integrated and accessible global payment platform and currency. The House of Doge's mission is to advance the mainstream adoption of Dogecoin by enhancing its utility through real-world applications.

About Dogecoin Foundation

The Dogecoin Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to developing open-source technology that enhances Dogecoin's accessibility and utility as a peer-to-peer digital currency.

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that TDOG ("the Fund") will generate a profit for investors.

There are special risks associated with short selling and margin investing. Please ask your financial advisor for more information about these risks. Dogecoin is a relatively new asset class, and the market for Dogecoin is subject to rapid changes and uncertainty. Dogecoin is largely unregulated and Dogecoin investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments.

Dogecoin is subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility and lack of liquidity, and theft. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. Dogecoin is subject to rapid price swings, including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, changes in the supply of and demand for Dogecoin, and other factors. There is no assurance that Dogecoin will maintain its value over the long-term.

The trading prices of many digital assets, including Dogecoin, have experienced extreme volatility in recent periods and may continue to do so. Extreme volatility in the future, including further declines in the trading prices of Dogecoin, could have a material adverse effect on the value of the Shares and the Shares could lose all or substantially all of their value.

Failure by the Fund's Dogecoin Custodian to exercise due care in the safekeeping of the Fund's Dogecoin could result in a loss to the Fund. Shareholders cannot be assured that the Dogecoin Custodian will maintain adequate insurance with respect to the Dogecoin held by the custodian on behalf of the Fund.

The Fund is not actively managed and will not take any actions to take advantage, or mitigate the impacts, of volatility in the price of Dogecoin. An investment in the Fund is not a direct investment in Dogecoin. Investors will also forgo certain rights conferred by owning Dogecoin directly. Shares of the Fund are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Only Authorized Participants may trade directly with the Fund and only large blocks of Shares called "creation units." Your brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

If an active trading market for the Shares does not develop or continue to exist, the market prices and liquidity of the Shares may be adversely affected.

Shares in the Fund are not FDIC insured and may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, and fees and expenses before investing. For further discussion of the risks associated with an investment in the Fund please read the Fund's prospectus: https://www.21shares.com/en-us/product/TDOG

The Marketing Agent is Foreside Global Services, LLC

21Shares US LLC is the Sponsor to the Fund.

21Shares is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services LLC

© 2025. 21Shares US LLC. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without written permission.

