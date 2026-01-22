Anzeige
WKN: 874039 | ISIN: US8708751016 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.01.26 | 18:23
6,040 US-Dollar
+0,33 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2026 15:36 Uhr
Total Return Securities Fund Announces Final Pricing of Tender Offer

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, the tender offer by Total Return Securities Fund (NYSE: SWZ) (f/k/a The Swiss Helvetia Fund) (the "Fund") to purchase up to 4 million shares of the Fund expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 20, 2026. The Fund announced today that it has accepted 4 million of the Fund's shares for payment at a price of $6.81.

For information, please contact: InvestorCom LLC, the Fund's information agent for the tender offer, at (877) 972-0090.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
