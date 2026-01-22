Everlert, Inc.: Everlert Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire STIRERIE MORETTI and Receives $20 Million Equity Line of Credit Proposal

CORCIANO, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everlert Inc. (OTC: EVLI) ("Everlert" or the "Company") today announced the execution of a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire 100% of the equity quotas of STIRERIE MORETTI S.R.L. ("Stirerie Moretti"), an established Italian provider of professional ironing and textile finishing services based in Perugia, Italy. The acquisition represents a strategic vertical integration of the Company's luxury apparel supply chain, bringing critical finishing operations in-house for its Zanieri premium cashmere and knitwear business.

Strategic Rationale: Vertical Integration of Zanieri's Supply Chain

The acquisition of Stirerie Moretti directly supports the growth strategy of Zanieri, Everlert's core operating subsidiary and one of Italy's leading producers of premium cashmere. Professional pressing and finishing is a required step in the production of all luxury garments before they can be shipped to retail. By acquiring Stirerie Moretti, an existing supplier to Zanieri, Everlert will:

Reduce Production Costs: Eliminate third-party finishing margins and capture supplier profits internally

Zanieri currently controls the full production cycle from yarn selection and treatment through dye science and final garment assembly. The addition of Stirerie Moretti's professional finishing capabilities represents the final link in a fully vertically integrated luxury apparel manufacturing platform-a structure that is difficult for competitors to replicate and creates durable cost advantages.

Transaction Highlights

Purchase Price: €1,750,000, payable in cash installments over 12 months

€1,750,000, payable in cash installments over 12 months Structure: 100% quota acquisition under Italian law

100% quota acquisition under Italian law Target Profile: Profitable, debt-free company with 30+ years of industry expertise serving elite luxury fashion brands

Profitable, debt-free company with 30+ years of industry expertise serving elite luxury fashion brands 2025 Financial Performance: €1.3 million revenues (~$1.5M USD); €480,000 net profit after tax (~$557K USD)

€1.3 million revenues (~$1.5M USD); €480,000 net profit after tax (~$557K USD) Strategic Assets: Owned facility with plant and machinery valued at approximately €850,000 (~$986K USD)

Owned facility with plant and machinery valued at approximately €850,000 (~$986K USD) Closing: Subject to satisfactory due diligence, definitive documentation, and customary closing conditions





About STIRERIE MORETTI S.R.L.

Stirerie Moretti is a profitable, debt-free professional textile finishing company headquartered in Ponte Valleceppi, Perugia, in Italy's Umbria region. With more than 30 years in the industry, the company has established itself as a trusted finishing partner for some of the world's most prestigious luxury fashion houses.

The company's clientele includes Brunello Cucinelli, Luisa Spagnoli, Zanieri, Louis Vuitton, and other major European luxury brands- Stirerie Moretti provides commercial ironing and pressing services exclusively for new garments-delivering the flawless finishing that luxury brands require before their products reach retail.

The company operates two specialized divisions:

Knitwear Division (Reparto Maglieria): Full-service finishing for knit garments including quality inspection, labeling, precision pressing, and packaging-handling everything from fine cashmere knitwear to T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Full-service finishing for knit garments including quality inspection, labeling, precision pressing, and packaging-handling everything from fine cashmere knitwear to T-shirts and sweatshirts. Tailoring Division (Reparto Sartoria): Expert pressing and finishing for structured garments including trousers, jackets, dress shirts, and outerwear.





Stirerie Moretti owns its facility outright and operates state-of-the-art equipment including industrial belt presses, flat presses, specialized seam-opening equipment for trousers, shoulder-forming machines for jackets, industrial steam irons, and vaporization toppers. The company's highly qualified team delivers finished, retail-ready garments with delivery services available directly to clients.

2025 Financial Highlights (unaudited):

EUR USD Revenues €1.3 million ~$1.5 million Net Profit After Tax €480,000 ~$557,000 Profit Margin ~37% Assets (Property, Plant & Equipment) €850,000 ~$986,000 Debt €0 $0



For more information, visit: www.stireriemoretti.it

Leadership Continuity

As part of the transaction, founder and CEO Mrs. Mariolina Rosi-whose career in textile finishing spans more than three decades-has agreed to remain with the company for a minimum of 12 months following closing. Her continued leadership will ensure operational continuity, preserve the company's critical relationships with luxury brand clients, and facilitate comprehensive knowledge transfer to the Everlert team. Additional key personnel, including Mrs. Simona Moretti, will support the integration process for a minimum of six months, preserving the institutional expertise that has driven the company's success.

"This acquisition is a natural extension of Zanieri's vertically integrated business model," said Roberto Carmine Cosentino, Chief Executive Officer of Zanieri. "Professional finishing is required for every luxury garment we produce. By bringing Stirerie Moretti in-house, we eliminate third-party margins, capture supplier profits, and gain direct control over a critical quality checkpoint. The financial profile speaks for itself: a profitable, debt-free company with a 37% net margin, €850,000 in owned assets, and long-standing relationships with the same luxury brands we serve-including Zanieri."

Cosentino added, "Zanieri was built on controlling every step of production. This acquisition completes that vision-from raw cashmere yarn to the final pressed garment ready for retail. Stirerie Moretti has been a trusted finishing partner for us and many of Italy's finest fashion houses. Mrs. Rosi and her team understand the exacting standards our clients demand, ensuring continuity while opening opportunities to serve additional luxury brands."

Richard Hawkins, CEO of Everlert Inc., commented, "The proposed acquisition of Stirerie Moretti represents a disciplined, strategic extension of Everlert's operating platform. Vertical integration at this stage is not about growth for growth's sake-it is about control, efficiency, and margin durability. Stirerie Moretti brings decades of specialized expertise, an established luxury client base, and profitable operations that align directly with Zanieri's manufacturing philosophy. We believe this transaction, if completed, strengthens the foundation of the business while preserving the craftsmanship and relationships that have driven its success."

Transaction Terms and Timeline

Under the terms of the LOI, Everlert will acquire 100% of Stirerie Moretti's equity quotas on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to customary adjustments. The €1,750,000 purchase price will be paid as follows:

€583,000 at closing

€583,000 six months after closing

€584,000 twelve months after closing





The parties have entered into a 60-day exclusivity period during which Everlert will conduct comprehensive due diligence. The transaction is expected to close upon successful completion of due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Proposed $20 Million Equity Line of Credit Facility

In a separate development, Everlert also announced that it has received a non-binding term sheet from an institutional investor for a proposed $20 million Equity Line of Credit facility. Under the proposed terms, the Company would have the right, but not the obligation, to draw down funds at its sole discretion over a 24-month period following SEC effectiveness of a Form S-1 registration statement.

Key proposed terms of the facility include:

Total Commitment: Up to $20 million at the Company's discretion

Up to $20 million at the Company's discretion Term: 24 months following SEC effectiveness

24 months following SEC effectiveness Company Control: Full discretion over timing and amount of drawdowns

Full discretion over timing and amount of drawdowns Use of Proceeds: Working capital, operations, debt reduction, acquisitions, and general corporate purposes





"Access to flexible capital, when and if needed, is an important component of executing our long-term growth strategy," said Roberto Carmine Cosentino, Chief Executive Officer of Zanieri. "This proposed facility, if consummated, would provide Everlert with the financial flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions like Stirerie Moretti while maintaining control over our capital structure."



The Company intends to file a Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the proposed facility. The equity line of credit remains subject to negotiation of definitive agreements, SEC effectiveness of the registration statement, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the proposed facility will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

About Everlert, Inc.

Everlert, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling operating businesses with durable cash flows, disciplined capital structures, and long-term value creation potential. Everlert serves as the parent company of Zanieri S.p.A. following the completion of a strategic reverse-merger transaction in December 2025 that integrated Zanieri's operating assets, management team, and business plan into the public company structure. The Company combines a hands-on operating approach with experience in corporate development, capital structuring, and strategic advisory services, and evaluates acquisition opportunities that support vertical integration, operational efficiency, sustainable growth, and long-term shareholder value while maintaining a focus on governance, regulatory compliance, and prudent capital deployment.

About Zanieri S.p.A.

Zanieri S.p.A. is an Italian luxury apparel and knitwear company based in Perugia, Italy, at the heart of the country's historic cashmere and fine knitwear production region, and is recognized as one of the world's leading producers of premium cashmere. The company combines craftsmanship, advanced textile engineering, and vertically integrated manufacturing processes, controlling the full production cycle from yarn selection and treatment through precision dye science, garment construction, and final finishing. A significant portion of Zanieri's revenues is generated through long-standing white-label manufacturing relationships with major European luxury brands, alongside the continued expansion of its branded and direct-to-consumer offerings internationally. Zanieri's approach to sustainability is structural rather than promotional, integrating environmental, social, and cultural responsibility into product development and operations, and the company also offers proprietary remote tailoring and customization systems that enable bespoke services for clients worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.zanieri.it

About Stirerie Moretti S.R.L.

Stirerie Moretti S.R.L. is an Italian professional textile finishing company headquartered in the Perugia region of Umbria. With more than three decades of industry experience, the company provides high-quality ironing, pressing, and finishing services for knitwear and tailored garments, serving a client base that includes leading European luxury fashion houses. Stirerie Moretti operates from an owned facility and is recognized for its technical expertise, reliability, and long-standing client relationships.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "positions," "may," "could," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Stirerie Moretti S.R.L.; the anticipated structure, timing, and expected closing of the transaction; the anticipated benefits of the transaction; the proposed equity line of credit facility; the filing and effectiveness of a Form S-1 registration statement; potential operational and market opportunities; and the Company's strategic plans and growth initiatives.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the ability to complete the proposed acquisition on the anticipated terms and timeline, or at all; the outcome of due diligence; the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements for the acquisition and any proposed financing transactions; the timing and effectiveness of SEC registration statements; satisfaction of closing conditions; regulatory approvals; the ability to successfully integrate acquired operations; retention of key personnel; market conditions affecting the Company's stock price and the availability or terms of equity financing; changes in economic or market conditions; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Letter of Intent and equity line of credit term sheet described herein are non-binding except with respect to certain provisions, including exclusivity, confidentiality, and governing law. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be entered into or that the proposed transactions will be consummated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Hawkins

President and CEO

Everlert, Inc.

everlertinfo@gmail.com

Roberto Carmine Cosentino

CEO

Zanieri

investors@zanieri.it