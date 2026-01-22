Anzeige
22.01.2026 17:48 Uhr
Michelin completes the acquisition of Cooley Group and creates a global leader in industrial coated fabrics

Clermont-Ferrand, January 22nd, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Michelin completes the acquisition of Cooley Group
and creates a global leader in industrial coated fabrics

  • Michelin completed the acquisition of Cooley Group, under the terms announced on January 2, 2026, and after obtaining all the necessary approvals for the transaction.
  • Good strategic fit as both companies share the same commitment to innovation and high-quality products, while operating in complementary geographies.
  • Acquisition financed through available cash, preserving Michelin's strong financial position.

Celebrating its 100th Anniversary in 2026 and headquartered in Rhode Island (USA), Cooley is globally recognized for its expertise in high performance polymer coated fabrics. The company is vertically integrated, with capabilities in weaving, knitting, and polymer extrusion.

Cooley Group designs and manufactures innovative and sustainable polymeric solutions for a wide range of applications including healthcare devices, waterproofing, water and chemical containment, and other custom mission-critical environmental solutions.

The company has 300 employees. It operates primarily in North America, where it has four factories (three in the USA and one in Canada). In 2025 Cooley Group reported revenue of $168 million.

Contact details

Investor Relations



investor-relations@michelin.com



Guillaume Jullienne



guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com



Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com



Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
nadia.ait-mokhtar@michelin.com

Media Relations



+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22



groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com



Individual Shareholder



+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05



Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com



Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin.com website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
