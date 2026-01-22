ECOSLOPS: 2025 TURNOVER





Paris, 22 January 2026: Ecoslops SA publishes its consolidated turnover for the fiscal year 2025

Turnover in M€ * 2024 2025 Var M€ Var % Ecoslops Portugal - Refined products 8,8 8,9 0,1 1% Ecoslops Portugal - Port services 2,7 3,2 0,4 16% Total Turnover 11,5 12,0 0,5 5% *: unaudited figures







Activity of Ecoslops Portugal

The Group's turnover increased by 5%, from €11.5 million in 2024 to €12.0 million in 2025. The Port Services business grew by 16% to £3.2 million, while the Refined Products business recorded a 1% increase in turnover, from £8.8 million to £8.9 million. This more limited growth in the Refined Products business should be viewed in light of the negative trend in oil prices and the US dollar in 2025 (the average price of Brent crude fell from £73.8/bbl in 2024 to £60.7/bbl in 2025, a drop of 18%). The Sines unit produced 25,352 tonnes of refined products over the period, compared with 21,448 tonnes in 2024, and sold 22,760 tonnes, compared with 19,981 tonnes in the previous financial year, thus offsetting the price effect (-13%) with the volume effect (+14%).

At the end of 2025, Ecoslops Portugal had recycled and transformed more than 230,000 tonnes of petroleum waste into new commercial products since it began operations in 2015. These new products carry the ISCC Plus label, synonymous with resource conservation and carbon footprint reduction.

Finally, the continuous improvement of industrial processes enabled Ecoslops Portugal to obtain ISO9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment) and ISO45001 (health and safety) certifications in the second half of 2025.





Cash position

At 31 December 2025, the Group had cash and cash equivalent of €5.2 million, of which €4.4 million was available (taking into account a €0.8 million conditional advance on investment subsidies), and net debt of €11.9 million (vs. €12.0 million at 31 December 2024).





Next appointment

Publication of 2025 annual results on 8 April 2026 after close of trading





















A PROPOS D'ECOSLOPS

Ecoslops est cotée sur Euronext Growth à Paris

Code ISIN: FR0011490648 - Mnémonique: ALESA / éligible PEA-PME.

Contact Relations investisseurs: info.esa@ecoslops.com - +33 (0)1 83 64 47 43

Ecoslops fait entrer le pétrole dans l'économie circulaire grâce à une technologie innovante, permettant de produire du carburant et du bitume léger à partir de résidus pétroliers. La solution proposée par Ecoslops repose sur un procédé industriel unique de micro-raffinage de ces résidus pour les transformer en produits commerciaux de 2ème génération aux standards internationaux. Ecoslops offre aux infrastructures portuaires, aux collecteurs de résidus ainsi qu'aux armateurs une solution économique et plus respectueuse de l'environnement.

www.ecoslops.com

