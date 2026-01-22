BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 41,924 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 601.66 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 26 January 2026 the issued share capital of the Company will be 92,801,073 Ordinary Shares, excluding 25,127,865 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 21.31% of the Company's total issued share capital (117,928,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 92,801,073 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2639

22 January 2026