The Belgium Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 220 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 388 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.92%.

Belgium is a developing and emerging data center colocation market in the Western European region. The country hosts approximately 34 operational colocation data center facilities as of December 2024 across several cities, such as Aalst, Anderlecht, Antwerp, Brussels, Gent, Limburg, Zele, and others. Brussels is one of the major cities that colocation companies prefer due to its digitalization efforts, efficient network infrastructure, and enhanced digital connectivity.

Some of the prominent colocation operators in Belgium include Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Datacenter United, LCL Data Centers, Penta Infra, AtlasEdge, AlphaCloud, Unix Solutions, Orange Business, Lumen Technologies, NRB, and others.

