Remergify, Inc.: TrustNFT.io Releases Groundbreaking White Paper on Blockchain-Based Evidence Management for Criminal Justice

Immutable Chain of Custody Platform Addresses Critical Evidence Integrity Crisis as 66% of Law Enforcement Professionals Report Digital Evidence Has Surpassed Physical Evidence

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Remergify, a technology adept company focused on building assets to help smaller public companies, today announced the release of a comprehensive white paper examining how its TrustNFT.io platform can revolutionize evidence management for law enforcement agencies, forensic laboratories, prosecutors, and courts through blockchain technology. The research reveals critical vulnerabilities in traditional chain of custody procedures that lead to inadmissible evidence, case dismissals, wrongful convictions, and erosion of public trust-and proposes blockchain-based solutions that eliminate these failures while addressing emerging threats from AI-generated deepfakes.

The white paper, titled "Blockchain-Based Evidence Management: Securing Criminal Justice Through Immutable Chain of Custody," addresses an urgent crisis in criminal justice. Without unbroken chain of custody documentation, critical evidence can be ruled inadmissible-leading to guilty parties going free, innocent people being wrongfully convicted, and costly retrials that drain justice system resources. In an era where 66% of law enforcement professionals believe digital evidence has surpassed physical evidence in importance, and with Europol projecting that 90% of online content could be synthetically generated by 2026, the need for verifiable evidence provenance has never been more critical.

Traditional evidence management systems face numerous critical vulnerabilities that TrustNFT.io's research comprehensively documents. Manual documentation processes are inherently prone to human error, with incomplete records, inconsistent logging, and timing discrepancies creating gaps that defense attorneys routinely exploit. Storage facilities struggle with unauthorized access, improper environmental conditions, and security challenges that can compromise evidence integrity. Inter-agency transfers-particularly in complex federal cases involving multiple jurisdictions-create additional points of failure where evidence can be lost, mislabeled, or improperly documented. Most critically, digital evidence presents unique vulnerabilities that traditional procedures were never designed to address, with files easily copied, modified, or deleted without obvious traces.

"The integrity of criminal justice depends fundamentally on the integrity of evidence," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify, parent company of TrustNFT.io. "When evidence is compromised through mishandling, inadequate documentation, or tampering, justice cannot be served. Our blockchain-powered platform creates an immutable, transparent, and cryptographically secured digital chain of custody that eliminates the vulnerabilities of traditional systems. From the moment evidence is collected through courtroom presentation, every action is permanently recorded, automatically verified, and independently auditable."

Critical Findings from the White Paper:

Traditional Evidence Management Vulnerabilities: Manual documentation creates numerous failure points including incomplete records, mislabeled evidence, contaminated crime scenes, improper storage conditions, unauthorized access, lost or misplaced evidence, and inadequate training of personnel.

Consequences of Chain of Custody Failures: Evidence handling failures result in inadmissible evidence and case dismissals where guilty parties go free, wrongful convictions of innocent individuals based on compromised evidence, erosion of public trust in law enforcement and courts, and substantial financial costs from retrials, appeals, and liability judgments.

Digital Evidence Crisis: Digital evidence has become paramount in modern investigations but presents unique challenges. Files can be copied, modified, or deleted without leaving traces. Screenshots lack metadata and are frequently inadmissible. AI-generated deepfakes pose existential threats to evidence authenticity, with courts increasingly skeptical of digital evidence without clear provenance.

Real-World Blockchain Implementations: Multiple law enforcement agencies worldwide have successfully piloted blockchain evidence management, including Dubai Police using Cardano blockchain, the EU's LAW-GAME project with Hyperledger Fabric, Amber Authenticate enabling body cameras to record video hashes on Ethereum blockchain, and the Numbers Protocol preserving war crimes evidence in Ukraine.

TrustNFT.io leverages Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to create unique, unforgeable digital certificates for each piece of evidence. When evidence is collected at a crime scene, officers use mobile devices running the TrustNFT.io application, EvidenceTrust to generate an NFT containing unique cryptographic identifiers, collection timestamps, GPS coordinates, digital hashes of evidence state, officer credentials, and high-resolution documentation. This information is immediately recorded on the blockchain, creating a permanent, tamper-proof record. Physical evidence receives tamper-evident tags encoded with NFT identifiers, while digital evidence files are cryptographically hashed and linked to their NFTs.

The white paper details how TrustNFT.io maintains immutable chain of custody throughout the entire evidence lifecycle. Evidence collection at crime scenes is documented with automatic capture of GPS, timestamps, and officer credentials. Transportation and transfers between facilities are automatically logged with smart contracts enforcing proper protocols. Storage and access controls use smart locks that record every interaction on the blockchain. Forensic analysis and testing procedures are comprehensively documented with all protocols, instruments, and results recorded. Courtroom presentation provides prosecutors, defense attorneys, and judges with transparent, verifiable chain of custody records that withstand scrutiny.

Benefits for Criminal Justice Stakeholders:

Law Enforcement Agencies: Faster, more efficient evidence handling with automated documentation; dramatically reduced risk of inadmissible evidence; improved inter-agency cooperation on complex cases; decreased professional liability with comprehensive protective documentation.

Prosecutors: Stronger, more defensible evidence presentation; reduced case losses due to evidentiary issues; more efficient trial preparation; decreased risk of Brady violations through transparent evidence records.

Defense Attorneys: Unprecedented transparency enabling independent verification of evidence handling; level playing field with equal access to chain of custody records; powerful protection for innocent clients through immutable audit trails that reveal evidence tampering or mishandling.

Courts and Judges: Reduced evidentiary disputes and more efficient proceedings; independent verification tools for evidence integrity; fewer appeals based on evidence handling issues; strengthened public confidence in the judicial system.

Forensic Laboratories: Streamlined workflows and enhanced credibility; simplified accreditation and quality assurance compliance; easier multi-jurisdictional work; increased liability protection through comprehensive documentation.

TrustNFT.io employs cryptographic security. The permissioned blockchain architecture restricts participation to authorized law enforcement agencies while maintaining security and immutability benefits. Smart contracts automate evidence management protocols and enforce chain of custody requirements. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing Digital Evidence Management Systems (DEMS), case management systems, and laboratory information management systems (LIMS) through APIs and integration modules.

The white paper addresses the urgent threat of AI-generated deepfakes to evidence integrity. With sophisticated synthetic media becoming indistinguishable from authentic content, courts are increasingly skeptical of digital evidence without clear provenance. TrustNFT.io provides cryptographic proof of authenticity from the moment of capture by immediately computing and recording cryptographic hashes on the blockchain. Any subsequent modification to files-even changing a single bit-alters the hash, making tampering immediately apparent. This provides mathematical proof that digital evidence has not been manipulated since collection.

The white paper includes a detailed four-phase implementation roadmap for law enforcement agencies: Assessment and Planning (4-6 weeks) to evaluate current infrastructure and identify integration points; Pilot Program Setup (6-8 weeks) to deploy TrustNFT.io with limited scope; Pilot Operation and Evaluation (12-16 weeks) to monitor performance and gather feedback; and Agency-Wide Deployment (variable timeframe) to scale across all units and case types. This phased approach minimizes disruption to ongoing operations while rapidly deploying blockchain capabilities.

Blockchain evidence records meet all legal requirements for admissibility in court. Under the Federal Rules of Evidence and equivalent state rules, blockchain records satisfy requirements for relevance, authenticity, and reliability. Cryptographic verification establishes authenticity, while distributed tamper-proof architecture demonstrates reliability. Business records exceptions to hearsay rules apply, as blockchain records are created in the regular course of law enforcement operations, at or near the time of events, by persons with knowledge. The platform complies with CJIS Security Policy, GDPR principles, and state and local evidence retention regulations.

"Law enforcement agencies worldwide are already implementing blockchain evidence management, validating its effectiveness and viability," Fine continued. "Pilot programs demonstrate that the technology works at scale, that personnel can be trained quickly, and that courts accept blockchain evidence records. The path forward is clear. Evidence tampering becomes virtually impossible. Documentation gaps cannot occur. Accountability is absolute. Most importantly, justice is better served-the guilty are convicted on the strength of reliable evidence, and the innocent are protected from wrongful conviction."

The white paper outlines future developments including AI-powered deepfake detection integrated into the platform, biometric authentication for enhanced security, cross-border evidence sharing for international cooperation, quantum-resistant cryptography to future-proof against quantum computing threats, and machine learning analytics to identify evidence handling patterns that might indicate problems before they become serious.

White Paper Availability:

The complete white paper is available for immediate download at TrustNFT.io. Law enforcement agencies, forensic laboratories, prosecutors' offices, courts, and criminal justice stakeholders can access the document free of charge. Remergify is offering complimentary consultations and demonstrations for agencies interested in learning how blockchain technology can transform their evidence management practices. The company is also available for presentations to law enforcement associations, prosecutors' conferences, and judicial education programs.

About TrustNFT.io Evidence Management:

TrustNFT.io's blockchain-based evidence management platform provides law enforcement agencies with immutable, transparent, and cryptographically secured chain of custody documentation. The platform creates unique NFT digital certificates for each evidence item, records all custody transfers and actions on the blockchain, integrates with existing evidence management systems, provides mobile applications for field evidence collection, implements smart contracts for automated protocol enforcement, and delivers comprehensive reporting and analytics. The platform addresses critical vulnerabilities in traditional evidence management while preparing agencies for emerging challenges including AI-generated deepfakes and synthetic media.

About Remergify:

Remergify is a technology innovator focused on blockchain and AI solutions for critical business and societal challenges. Through its TrustNFT.io platform, Remergify serves multiple markets including criminal justice, cannabis, pharmaceuticals, luxury goods, automotive, and consumer products. The company's mission is to leverage cutting-edge technology to ensure authenticity, maintain integrity, enhance trust, and create sustainable value for organizations and society. Remergify is committed to protecting the innocent, convicting the guilty, and restoring public confidence in critical institutions through transparent, immutable blockchain solutions.

Media and Partnership Inquiries:

Forward-Looking Statements:

###

