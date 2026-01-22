Leading software provider challenges the industry on the growing disconnect between telecom innovation and the store experience.

iQmetrix, the only global provider of Interconnected Commerce solutions for telecom retail, today announced its return to Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona with the first-ever Telecom Retail Summit

As the industry converges for MWC Barcelona 2026, iQmetrix prepares to host the first-ever Telecom Retail Summit, transforming the conversation from network intelligence to the intelligent storefront.

The exclusive half-day summit designed to spark an overdue conversation: telecom sells the most advanced technology on earth, yet delivers one of the least inspiring retail experiences in modern commerce.

Bringing together telecom industry leaders, futurists, and retail innovators, the Telecom Retail Summit challenges the industry to rethink the role of the store and redefine how customer experience, technology, and operations come together in the Store of the Future

From Transactions to Experiences

A true evolution in telecom retailrequires more than new technology. It requires a shift in mindset.

As the industry enters what MWC has defined as the "IQ Era," a new age of intelligence shaped by human ideas and smarter connections, customer expectations are rising across every touchpoint. While network and digital channels continue to accelerate, physical retail remains of telecom's most powerful brand moments. The opportunity now is to ensure the store evolves with the same intent and intelligence as the network behind it.

"The store is no longer just where transactions happen. It is where the brand comes to life," said Christopher Krywulak, Chief Executive Officer at iQmetrix. "Customers expect the same level of intelligence and thoughtfulness in-store that they experience everywhere else. We are bringing the industry's together in Barcelona to discuss how human ideas, enabled by the right technology, can create retail experiences that truly move the brand forward."

The Agenda: Fixing the Retail Disconnect

The Telecom Retail Summit moves beyond high-level theory into the operational realities of retail transformation. The agenda challenges legacy assumptions with sessions including:

We Sell the Most Advanced Technology on Earth. So Why Does the Store Feel Stuck in 2009? A candid panel digging into why the telco in-store experience lags behind other sectors. We explore what leading retailers get right and what brands must do to close the gap in customer experience (CX).

A candid panel digging into why the telco in-store experience lags behind other sectors. We explore what leading retailers get right and what brands must do to close the gap in customer experience (CX). Inside the Store of the Future: Why Apple Gets It and Most of Us Don't Modern retail leaders aren't asking for more tools. They are asking for better outcomes. This session examines how agentic AI and intelligent automation allow stores to adapt in real-time. We break down the principles top retail brands apply to create a vision where technology supports the experience rather than dominating it.

Modern retail leaders aren't asking for more tools. They are asking for better outcomes. This session examines how agentic AI and intelligent automation allow stores to adapt in real-time. We break down the principles top retail brands apply to create a vision where technology supports the experience rather than dominating it. Your Network Is Intelligent. Your Store Is Not. That's the Problem. Great retail experiences don't happen on top of broken systems. This session exposes the "spaghetti bowl" tech stack holding retailers back and focuses on how ensuring operational excellence behind the scenes creates a frictionless experience online, in-store, and the hybrid in between.

Experience the Store of the Future, Live

The summit concludes with a transition from vision to reality. Attendees are invited to a live Store of the Future demonstration. Here, they will witness how new flows, agentic AI, and smarter experiences come together to create a retail space where customers genuinely want to be.

Registration and Availability

Registration for the Telecom Retail Summit is by application only. We invite industry leaders to secure their place or connect with our executive team through the following channels:

Apply for a Seat View Full Agenda: Registration is hosted directly via the MWC Partner Programmes. Please apply here.

Registration is hosted directly via the MWC Partner Programmes. Please apply here. Book a Meeting: To schedule a one-on-one meeting with iQmetrix leadership, please visit here.

About iQmetrix

iQmetrix is the only provider of Interconnected Commerce software solutions specifically for telecom retail. Our platform offers a complete set of modular, flexible technologies with telecom-specific capabilities, enabling retailers to provide an uplifting experience for their customers. We empower telecom retailers to transact, activate, and fulfill products, as well as operate their business and unify online and in-store experiences. We interconnect the entire industry by bridging carriers, retailers, manufacturers, and a huge ecosystem of vendors.

For 27 years, we've been passionate about helping the leading brands in telecom grow by providing best-in-class software, services, and expertise. Our solutions powered $17BN in sales last year, handling nearly 53 million invoices and more than 28 million activations. We serve more than 370,000 telecom retail professionals across almost 1,000 clients. iQmetrix is a privately held software-as-a-service (SaaS) company with employees in Canada, the U.S., India, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.iqmetrix.com.

