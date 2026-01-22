Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee announced that it will hold a public meeting at the SEC Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET. The meeting will also be webcast on the SEC website.



The meeting will continue the committee's discussion on potential regulatory improvements regarding "finders" who assist companies with raising capital in private markets from accredited investors. To learn more about how the current regulatory framework affects "finders," the committee will hear from Steven Jafarzadeh, chief compliance officer and partner at Stonehaven.



During the afternoon session of the meeting, the committee will hear from SEC Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation staff, who will provide an overview of the office's 2025 Staff Report, which includes in-depth data on the state of capital raising activity from startup to small cap. The session will also explore the private secondary market and how it has grown to fill liquidity needs and meet investor demand for private securities and its impact on the venture landscape.



Continuation funds, special purpose vehicles, and private tender offers have become more prevalent as ways to rebalance portfolios and provide liquidity to investors and employees. To better understand the private secondary market and related deal flow drivers, trends, opportunities, and challenges that stem from private secondary transactions, the committee will hear from Emily Zheng, senior research analyst at Pitchbook; Nigel Dawn, managing director at Evercore; and William Duval, special counsel at Cooley LLP.



For more information about the committee and the full agenda for the meeting, visit the committee webpage.



The Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee provides advice and recommendations to the SEC on rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses.

