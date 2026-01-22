DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Unveils Spring 2026 Collection, Ushering in a New Era of Accessible Couture

Designed by David's Head of Couture & Design, Viola Chan, the Spring 2026 Bridal and Bridesmaids Collections Elevate Inclusive Fit, Modern Craftsmanship, and Speed-to-Aisle at Unmatched Scale

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority and the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network, and planning ecosystem for life's most meaningful moments, Spring 2026 Bridal and Bridesmaids Collections is now available in all stores and online at DavidsBridal.com , showcasing a bold evolution of the brand's promise: crafted luxury, made accessible.

Designed by Head of Couture & Design Viola Chan, the Spring 2026 Bridal Collection introduces a modern couture vision defined by emotion, craftsmanship, and confident self-expression. Bridal trends this season lean into romantic nostalgia, with lace, corsetry, and soft femininity returning to the forefront as symbols of thoughtful design and emotional storytelling. This is balanced by a resurgence of modern minimalism, seen in clean, sculptural silhouettes crafted from satin, mikado, and taffeta-offering timeless elegance with a contemporary edge. Rounding out the season is statement dressing, where bold proportions, sculptural necklines, and subtle sparkle deliver editorial-worthy gowns that translate red-carpet confidence into aisle-ready moments. Together, the collection blends structure, texture, and movement with inclusive engineering, personalization, and industry-leading speed-redefining what affordable couture looks like at national scale.

Building seamlessly from the bridal collection, Spring 2026 Bridesmaids introduces a refreshed take on modern elegance, where color, silhouette, and occasion styling work in harmony with the season's bridal trends. The collection prioritizes cohesion through photogenic palettes and flattering silhouettes designed to look equally striking in person. New this season is an updated color system featuring four fresh hues-Sunflower, Cranberry, French Blue, and Lavender-alongside modern silhouettes inspired by bridal runway trends.

"Spring 2026 reflects how deeply we understand the visions of our customers and how interconnected dresses for both brides and bridesmaids play in shaping the overall wedding aesthetic," said Heather McReynolds, SVP of Merchandising, Planning and Product Development. "This season is about creating a cohesive vision through refined design, thoughtful color stories, and beautifully balanced silhouettes for both bridal and bridesmaid looks that complement one another seamlessly. From soft and romantic to clean and modern, each piece is designed to move effortlessly with the moment, ensuring every bride and her bridal party feel confident, elevated, and perfectly aligned with the celebration they're creating together."

Across both collections, Spring 2026 delivers unparalleled choice across silhouettes, fabrics, colors, and styling-without sacrificing accessibility or style. From endless bridesmaids colorways to coordinated looks for brides, mothers, guests, and the full wedding party, David's continues to celebrate confident craftsmanship, blending nostalgic femininity with architectural silhouettes and expressive detail to meet every moment of the modern wedding journey.

At the core of David's is a commitment to shaping every moment of the customer journey. Each gown is intentionally designed across sizes 0-30W, ensuring that beauty, structure, and comfort remain consistent at every size-an all-size design approach engineered with precision, not adaptation. With thousands of new bridal and bridesmaid styles in stock and ready to ship, David's delivers unmatched accessibility and reliability -so every customer can celebrate with confidence, for all of life's moments.

About David's Bridal

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

