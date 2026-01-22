Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026
22.01.2026 22:02 Uhr
General Purpose Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing on or about January 23, 2026

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / General Purpose Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of units completed on December 4, 2025 (the "Offering") may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants included in the units commencing on or about January 23, 2026. Any units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "GPACU", and each of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will separately trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "GPAC" and "GPACW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The Company is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Georgiopoulos, President and Director, Leonard Vrondissis and Chief Financial Officer, Stewart Crawford.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 2, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any State or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or jurisdiction.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact
Stewart Crawford
+1 845 677 4650
info@generalacquisition.com

SOURCE: General Purpose Acquisition Corp.



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/general-purpose-acquisition-corp.-announces-the-separate-trading-of-1130021

