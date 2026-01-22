FULL YEAR AND QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net income was a record $158.28 million for the year of 2025, up 19.34% from 2024 and was $41.14 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, down 2.73% from the previous quarter and up 30.87% from the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per common share was $6.41 for the year of 2025, up 19.59% from 2024 and was $1.67 for the fourth quarter of 2025, down 2.34% from the previous quarter and up 31.50% from the prior year's fourth quarter. These results include $5.81 million and $8.68 million in pre-tax losses during the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, from repositioning of available-for-sale securities.





Return on average assets increased to 1.76% and return on average common shareholders' equity increased to 13.16% for the full year 2025 from 1.52% and 12.54%, respectively, in 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2025, return on average assets increased to 1.80% and return on average common shareholders' equity increased to 12.94% from 1.42% and 11.21%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Cash dividend of $0.40 per common share was approved, up 11.11% from the cash dividend declared a year ago.





Average loans and leases grew $336.29 million, up 5.10% during 2025 to $6.93 billion from $6.60 billion in 2024.





Average deposits increased $263.33 million, up 3.70% to $7.38 billion during 2025 from $7.12 billion in 2024. Average deposits, net of brokered deposits, increased $338.84 million, up 5.18% to $6.88 billion during 2025 from $6.54 billion in 2024.





Tax-equivalent net interest margin was 4.07% for 2025, up 43 basis points from 2024 and was 4.29% for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 20 basis points from the prior quarter and up 51 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest recoveries had a positive 14 basis point impact on the fourth quarter 2025 tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to a positive three basis point impact during the previous quarter and the fourth quarter of 2024.

South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported record net income of $158.28 million for 2025, an increase of 19.34% compared to $132.62 million earned in 2024. Fourth quarter net income was $41.14 million, an increase of 30.87% compared to $31.44 million earned in the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per common share for the year was a record $6.41, up 19.59% from the $5.36 earned a year earlier. Diluted net income per common share for the fourth quarter was $1.67, up 31.50% from the $1.27 earned in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Return on average assets increased to 1.76% and return on average common shareholders' equity increased to 13.16% for the full year 2025 from 1.52% and 12.54%, respectively, in 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2025, return on average assets increased to 1.80% and return on average common shareholders' equity increased to 12.94% from 1.42% and 11.21%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in both ratios was mainly due to a larger percentage increase in net income compared to the percent increase in average assets and average common shareholders' equity for both periods presented.

At its January 2026 meeting, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.40 per common share, up 11.11% from the $0.36 per common share declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on February 3, 2026, and will be paid on February 13, 2026.

Andrea G. Short, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce record net income for the fifth year in a row and we reached our 38th consecutive year of dividend growth. We were able to grow average loans and leases by $336.29 million or 5.10% and average deposits, net of brokered deposits, increased by $338.84 million or 5.18% from 2024. Higher rates on investment securities, relatively stable rates on loans and leases, and lower deposit and short-term borrowing rates resulted in tax-equivalent net interest margin expansion during 2025 to 4.07% from 3.64% in 2024. During the fourth quarter, we also experienced margin expansion of 20 basis points. Net interest recoveries had a positive 14 basis point impact on the fourth quarter 2025 tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to a positive three basis point impact during the previous quarter. We had net charge-offs to average loans and leases of 0.06% in 2025 compared to 0.09% in 2024. These positive income statement results were supported by a strong balance sheet. During the year, we maintained strong liquidity and upheld our historically conservative capital structure. I am extremely proud that my colleagues were able to achieve such positive results despite the unique challenges of the last several years.

"We were also delighted to learn that Chris Murphy, our Executive Chairman was honored with a 2025 Leaders in Banking Excellence Award by the Indiana Bankers Association. These awards showcase exceptional individuals who have positively impacted Indiana banks and the communities they serve. Chris' contributions over the past 50-plus years have helped shape the Indiana banking community. He is a passionate advocate for our clients, our communities, and community banks and is a true example of what it means to be a servant leader.

"Finally, in the fourth quarter, we rolled out a new platform called Online & Mobile Banking for Business. This new suite of services allows small business owners a fast, reliable, and convenient way to manage their business accounts online. It gives them new tools to help them simplify payments, create team account access for their employees, and manage their cashflow more quickly and easily with no manual data entry. This new platform is one more way we are showing our commitment to supporting small businesses in the communities where we live and serve." Ms. Short concluded.

Christopher J. Murphy III, Executive Chairman, added, "During the fourth quarter of 2025, we were very pleased to learn that we are in rare company to be named among Piper Sandler's Sm-All Stars for the third year in a row. The list identifies the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country. To earn this prestigious status, companies need to have a market cap below $2.5 billion and meet a range of criteria related to growth, profitability, credit quality, and capital strength.

Additionally, we were pleased to learn that 1st Source once again received a "Superior" Bauer 5-Star Rating, the highest rating by BauerFinancial. The ratings are based on several factors including capital ratio, profitability/loss trend, evaluation of the level of delinquent loans, repossessed assets, the market versus book value of the investment portfolio, the community reinvestment rating (CRA), liquidity and more." Mr. Murphy concluded.

FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loans

Annual average loans and leases of $6.93 billion increased $336.29 million, up 5.10% from the full year 2024. Quarterly average loans and leases of $6.95 billion increased $276.67 million, up 4.14% in the fourth quarter of 2025 from the year ago quarter and have decreased $62.30 million, down 0.89% from the third quarter of this year. Strong growth primarily within our Renewable Energy, Commercial Real Estate, Construction Equipment and Residential Real Estate and Home Equity portfolios drove total average loans and leases higher during the year offset by a reduction in the Auto and Light Truck portfolio mainly due to auto rental clients downsizing their fleets during the year.

Deposits

Annual average deposits for 2025 were $7.38 billion, an increase of $263.33 million, up 3.70% from 2024. Quarterly average deposits of $7.42 billion grew $274.86 million, up 3.85% compared to the same quarter last year and were relatively flat compared to the third quarter of this year. Growth over the last year came from non-brokered time deposits, money market accounts, and interest-bearing demand deposits offset by a decrease in more expensive brokered deposits. Average brokered deposits decreased $75.50 million or 13.00% during the full year and decreased $162.09 million or 29.77% during the fourth quarter. At December 31, 2025, the composition of our deposit portfolio continued to reflect a well-balanced, high quality mix across our deposit categories. Core deposits represented 91.07% of total deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 22.15% of total deposits at year-end 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

For full year 2025, tax-equivalent net interest income was $348.79 million, an increase of $47.38 million, up 15.72% compared to the full year 2024. Fourth quarter 2025 tax-equivalent net interest income of $93.45 million increased $13.94 million, up 17.53% from the fourth quarter a year ago and increased $4.55 million, up 5.12% from the third quarter.

Net interest margin for the year ending December 31, 2025 was 4.07%, an increase of 44 basis points from the 3.63% for the year ending December 31, 2024. Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis for the year ending December 31, 2025 was 4.07%, an increase of 43 basis points from the 3.64% for the year ending December 31, 2024. Net interest recoveries positively contributed six basis points to the 2025 tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to a positive three basis point impact during 2024.

Fourth quarter 2025 net interest margin was 4.28%, an increase of 51 basis points from the 3.77% for the same period in 2024 and an increase of 20 basis points from the prior quarter. Fourth quarter 2025 net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was also 4.29%, an increase of 51 basis points from the 3.78% for the same period in 2024 and an increase of 20 basis points from the 4.09% in the prior quarter. Net interest recoveries had a positive 14 basis point impact on the fourth quarter 2025 tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to a positive three basis point impact during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $85.60 million, down $0.70 million or 0.82% compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Fourth quarter 2025 noninterest income of $17.54 million decreased $0.95 million, or 5.11% from the fourth quarter a year ago and decreased $4.37 million or 19.94% from the third quarter.

Noninterest income during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was lower compared to a year ago mainly from realized losses of $8.68 million from repositioning available-for-sale investment securities compared to realized losses of $3.90 million during 2024. The securities sold during 2025 had a weighted average yield of 0.92% and were replaced with securities having a weighted average yield of 3.66%. The cumulative breakeven on these transactions is estimated to be approximately 1.5 years. Additionally, noninterest income decreased from lower equipment rental income due to a decrease in the equipment rental portfolio as demand for operating leases continues to decline. These decreases were offset by higher partnership investment gains related to the sale of renewable energy tax equity investments, increased trust and wealth advisory income primarily from increased assets under management during the year, a rise in insurance commissions including contingent commissions, and growth in interest rate swap fees.

The decrease in noninterest income from the previous quarter was mainly due to higher losses from repositioning available-for-sale securities. The securities sold during the quarter had a weighted average yield of 0.91% and were replaced with securities having a weighted average yield of 3.64%. The breakeven on this transaction is estimated to be approximately 1.7 years. Additionally, we had a write-down of $0.77 million on a small business capital investment during the fourth quarter. These decreases were offset by increased trust and wealth advisory income primarily from estate fees and positive market performance during the quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $216.84 million, an increase of $13.24 million, or 6.50% compared to the same period a year ago. Fourth quarter 2025 noninterest expense of $56.56 million increased $2.35 million, or 4.33% from the fourth quarter a year ago and increased $1.78 million or 3.25% from the prior quarter.

The increase in noninterest expense for 2025 from 2024 was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits which included higher base salaries as a result of normal merit increases, a rise in incentive compensation and group insurance claims, as well as higher company contributions to employee retirement accounts due to the utilization of accumulated plan forfeitures of $0.65 million during 2024. Also contributing to higher noninterest expense was increased data processing costs related to technology projects and $1.10 million in charitable contributions. These increases were offset by lower leased equipment depreciation and decreased insurance premiums.

The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was mainly due to higher salaries and wages from normal merit increases and increased incentive compensation, as well as higher group insurance claims, and increased professional fees. These increases were offset by fewer charitable contributions and lower debit card loss activity.

Credit

The allowance for loan and lease losses as of December 31, 2025 was 2.30% of total loans and leases compared to 2.32% at September 30, 2025, and 2.27% at December 31, 2024.

Net charge-offs for the full year of 2025 were $4.21 million compared to net charge-offs of $5.68 million in 2024. This resulted in net charge-offs to average loans and leases of 0.06% for 2025 compared to net charge-offs of 0.09% for 2024. Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $0.28 million compared with net charge-offs of $0.69 million in the same quarter a year ago and $1.88 million of net charge-offs in the previous quarter.

The provision for credit losses was $12.56 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and included $0.71 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.10 million and a decrease of $2.87 million, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2024. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 1.10% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 0.91% on September 30, 2025 and 0.46% on December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets increased $14.19 million during the fourth quarter primarily due to the addition of one auto rental client, with whom we are actively engaged and pursuing resolution strategies.

Capital

As of December 31, 2025, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 14.08%, compared to 13.65% at September 30, 2025 and 12.44% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 13.28% at December 31, 2025 compared to 12.85% at September 30, 2025 and 11.61% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines, was 15.52% at December 31, 2025 compared to 15.18% at September 30, 2025 and 14.21% a year ago.

During the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, 69,673 shares and 230,036 shares were repurchased for treasury reducing common shareholders' equity by $4.19 million and $13.87 million, respectively.

ABOUT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

1st Source common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under "SRCE" and appears in the National Market System tables in many daily newspapers under the code name "1st Src." Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.1stsource.com.

1st Source serves the northern half of Indiana and southwest Michigan and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the area. While delivering a comprehensive range of consumer and commercial banking services through its community bank offices, 1st Source has distinguished itself with highly personalized services. 1st Source Bank also competes for business nationally by offering specialized financing services for new and used private and cargo aircraft, automobiles for leasing and rental agencies, medium and heavy duty trucks, and construction equipment. The Corporation includes 78 banking centers, 16 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Wealth Advisory Services locations, 13 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document express "forward-looking statements." Generally, the words "believe," "contemplate," "seek," "plan," "possible," "assume," "expect," "intend," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "indicate," "would," "may" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Those statements, including statements, projections, estimates or assumptions concerning future events or performance, and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, are subject to material risks and uncertainties. 1st Source cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

1st Source may make other written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time. Readers are advised that various important factors could cause 1st Source's actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among others, include changes in laws, regulations or accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; 1st Source's competitive position within its markets served; increasing consolidation within the banking industry; unforeseen changes in interest rates; unforeseen downturns in the local, regional or national economies or in the industries in which 1st Source has credit concentrations; and other risks discussed in 1st Source's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. 1st Source undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The accounting and reporting policies of 1st Source conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company's performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), net interest margin (including its individual components), the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share. Management believes that these measures provide users of the Company's financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company's operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company's efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses and lease depreciation), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses and lease depreciation are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company's equity.

See the table marked "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company with their most closely related GAAP measures.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION



























4th QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



























(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,



2025



2025



2024



2025



2024 AVERAGE BALANCES























Assets $ 9,070,471

$ 9,033,539

$ 8,824,464

$ 8,981,337

$ 8,739,539 Earning assets

8,651,605



8,625,825



8,378,064



8,563,593



8,284,489 Investments

1,519,175



1,472,520



1,580,016



1,496,807



1,570,364 Loans and leases

6,953,090



7,015,389



6,676,421



6,934,619



6,598,329 Deposits

7,421,006



7,424,112



7,146,149



7,382,291



7,118,957 Interest bearing liabilities

5,956,902



5,992,547



5,841,096



5,967,003



5,838,539 Common shareholders' equity

1,261,725



1,219,234



1,115,473



1,202,863



1,057,331 Total equity

1,306,954



1,276,923



1,186,337



1,259,876



1,130,342 INCOME STATEMENT DATA

















Net interest income $ 93,295

$ 88,750

$ 79,366

$ 348,175

$ 300,817 Net interest income - FTE(1)

93,453



88,904



79,516



348,787



301,403 Provision for credit losses

711



896



3,580



12,562



12,466 Noninterest income

17,537



21,906



18,482



85,603



86,307 Noninterest expense

56,557



54,776



54,208



216,839



203,601 Net income

41,131



42,279



31,437



158,259



132,618 Net income available to common shareholders

41,142



42,296



31,438



158,277



132,623 PER SHARE DATA

















Basic net income per common share $ 1.67

$ 1.71

$ 1.27

$ 6.41

$ 5.36 Diluted net income per common share

1.67



1.71



1.27



6.41



5.36 Common cash dividends declared

0.40



0.38



0.36



1.52



1.40 Book value per common share(2)

52.32



50.60



45.31



52.32



45.31 Tangible book value per common share(1)

48.88



47.17



41.89



48.88



41.89 Market value - High

67.39



66.15



68.13



67.77



68.13 Market value - Low

56.89



58.06



57.04



52.14



47.30 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

24,391,070



24,472,035



24,515,454



24,487,374



24,496,148 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

24,391,070



24,472,035



24,515,454



24,487,374



24,496,148 KEY RATIOS

















Return on average assets

1.80 %

1.86 %

1.42 %

1.76 %

1.52 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity

12.94



13.76



11.21



13.16



12.54 Average common shareholders' equity to average assets

13.91



13.50



12.64



13.39



12.10 End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

13.28



12.85



11.61



13.28



11.61 Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(3)

15.52



15.18



14.21



15.52



14.21 Risk-based capital - Tier 1(3)

16.79



16.59



15.82



16.79



15.82 Risk-based capital - Total(3)

18.05



17.85



17.08



18.05



17.08 Net interest margin

4.28



4.08



3.77



4.07



3.63 Net interest margin - FTE(1)

4.29



4.09



3.78



4.07



3.64 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue

51.03



49.50



55.40



49.99



52.59 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1)

48.56



49.17



53.01



49.32



51.90 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.02



0.11



0.04



0.06



0.09 Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases

2.30



2.32



2.27



2.30



2.27 Nonperforming assets to loans and leases

1.10



0.91



0.46



1.10



0.46























December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



2025



2025



2025



2025



2024 END OF PERIOD BALANCES

















Assets $ 9,055,270

$ 9,056,691

$ 9,087,162

$ 8,963,114

$ 8,931,938 Loans and leases

7,046,669



6,964,454



7,097,969



6,863,393



6,854,808 Deposits

7,225,575



7,409,819



7,442,669



7,417,765



7,230,035 Allowance for loan and lease losses

161,846



161,430



163,484



157,470



155,540 Goodwill and intangible assets

83,895



83,895



83,895



83,895



83,897 Common shareholders' equity

1,274,971



1,236,472



1,198,589



1,161,459



1,111,068 Total equity

1,318,090



1,291,431



1,257,424



1,220,542



1,181,506 ASSET QUALITY

















Loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 460

$ 317

$ 198

$ 122

$ 106 Nonaccrual loans and leases

76,602



62,264



71,732



40,540



30,613 Other real estate

-





120



-



-



460 Repossessions

267



435



3,549



2,410



155 Equipment owned under operating leases

49



56



62



-



- Total nonperforming assets $ 77,378

$ 63,192

$ 75,541

$ 43,072

$ 31,334

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

(2) Calculated as common shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.

(3) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION





















(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

























December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



December 31,



2025



2025



2025



2024 ASSETS





















Cash and due from banks $ 69,249

$ 75,316

$ 88,810

$ 76,837 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks

50,608



138,942



60,298



47,989 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

(amortized cost of $1,568,429, $1,555,564, $1,530,847, and $1,650,684 at





















December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024,

respectively) 1,522,486 1,495,117 1,456,157 1,536,299 Other investments

22,140



22,140



22,140



23,855 Mortgages held for sale

4,866



7,110



4,334



2,569 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:













Commercial and agricultural

797,592



759,167



835,826



772,974 Renewable energy

652,799



603,715



573,226



487,266 Auto and light truck

887,876



924,992



972,461



948,435 Medium and heavy duty truck

269,749



280,302



282,875



289,623 Aircraft

1,086,821



1,095,423



1,134,838



1,123,797 Construction equipment

1,221,135



1,207,446



1,207,209



1,203,912 Commercial real estate

1,269,765



1,244,306



1,252,750



1,215,265 Residential real estate and home equity

740,777



726,585



714,026



680,071 Consumer

120,155



122,518



124,758



133,465 Total loans and leases

7,046,669



6,964,454



7,097,969



6,854,808 Allowance for loan and lease losses

(161,846 )

(161,430 )

(163,484 )

(155,540) Net loans and leases

6,884,823



6,803,024



6,934,485



6,699,268 Equipment owned under operating leases, net

6,964



7,649



8,653



11,483 Premises and equipment, net

58,318



57,852



55,602



53,456 Goodwill and intangible assets

83,895



83,895



83,895



83,897 Accrued income and other assets

351,921



365,646



372,788



396,285 Total assets $ 9,055,270

$ 9,056,691

$ 9,087,162

$ 8,931,938 LIABILITIES













Deposits:













Noninterest bearing demand $ 1,600,495

$ 1,633,786

$ 1,583,621

$ 1,639,101 Interest-bearing deposits:













Interest-bearing demand

2,592,202



2,512,205



2,601,353



2,544,839 Savings

1,446,278



1,396,931



1,359,841



1,256,370 Time

1,586,600



1,866,897



1,897,854



1,789,725 Total interest-bearing deposits

5,625,080



5,776,033



5,859,048



5,590,934 Total deposits

7,225,575



7,409,819



7,442,669



7,230,035 Short-term borrowings:













Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

112,470



72,190



58,242



72,346 Other short-term borrowings

126,151



1,384



51,816



176,852 Total short-term borrowings

238,621



73,574



110,058



249,198 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

43,330



42,234



41,850



39,156 Subordinated notes

58,764



58,764



58,764



58,764 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

170,890



180,869



176,397



173,279 Total liabilities

7,737,180



7,765,260



7,829,738



7,750,432 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Preferred stock; no par value Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding

-



-



-



- Common stock; no par value

Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at December 31,

2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024

436,538



436,538



436,538



436,538 Retained earnings

1,015,160



983,615



950,363



890,937 Cost of common stock in treasury (3,836,656, 3,771,570, 3,674,878, and 3,685,512 shares at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025,

and December 31, 2024, respectively)

(141,950 )

(137,818 )

(131,551 )

(129,175) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(34,777 )

(45,863 )

(56,761 )

(87,232) Total shareholders' equity

1,274,971



1,236,472



1,198,589



1,111,068 Noncontrolling interests

43,119



54,959



58,835



70,438 Total equity

1,318,090



1,291,431



1,257,424



1,181,506 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,055,270

$ 9,056,691

$ 9,087,162

$ 8,931,938

1st SOURCE CORPORATION



























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



























(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,



2025



2025



2024



2025



2024 Interest income:



























Loans and leases $ 119,981

$ 120,242

$ 113,826

$ 471,013

$ 451,329 Investment securities, taxable

10,802



8,803



7,621



36,360



25,720 Investment securities, tax-exempt

316



301



278



1,191



1,043 Other

1,887



1,542



1,425



5,830



5,925 Total interest income

132,986



130,888



123,150



514,394



484,017 Interest expense:

















Deposits

37,308



39,654



40,221



155,914



166,842 Short-term borrowings

234



307



2,207



1,582



8,976 Subordinated notes

1,002



1,010



1,041



4,033



4,217 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

1,147



1,167



315



4,690



3,165 Total interest expense

39,691



42,138



43,784



166,219



183,200 Net interest income

93,295



88,750



79,366



348,175



300,817 Provision for credit losses:

















Provision (recovery of provision) for credit losses - loans and leases

695



(179 )

3,904



10,512



13,663 Provision (recovery of provision) for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments

16



1,075



(324 )

2,050



(1,197) Total provision for credit losses

711



896



3,580



12,562



12,466 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

92,584



87,854



75,786



335,613



288,351 Noninterest income:

















Trust and wealth advisory

7,110



6,825



6,817



27,867



26,709 Service charges on deposit accounts

3,487



3,437



3,325



13,184



12,877 Debit card

4,528



4,530



4,424



17,774



17,785 Mortgage banking

1,103



1,031



938



4,103



4,210 Insurance commissions

1,730



1,845



1,702



7,700



6,730 Equipment rental

650



693



1,102



3,021



5,171 Losses on investment securities available-for-sale

(5,805 )

(1,877 )

(3,889 )

(8,679 )

(3,889) Other

4,734



5,422



4,063



20,633



16,714 Total noninterest income

17,537



21,906



18,482



85,603



86,307 Noninterest expense:

















Salaries and employee benefits

33,432



32,217



31,825



129,564



121,909 Net occupancy

3,380



3,085



3,024



12,724



11,939 Furniture and equipment

1,857



1,566



1,702



6,454



5,612 Data processing

7,565



7,578



7,353



29,844



27,567 Depreciation - leased equipment

521



557



879



2,415



4,073 Professional fees

2,183



1,765



2,112



7,115



7,098 FDIC and other insurance

1,461



1,454



1,435



5,793



6,142 Business development and marketing

2,200



2,846



1,435



8,855



6,876 Other

3,958



3,708



4,443



14,075



12,385 Total noninterest expense

56,557



54,776



54,208



216,839



203,601 Income before income taxes

53,564



54,984



40,060



204,377



171,057 Income tax expense

12,433



12,705



8,623



46,118



38,439 Net income

41,131



42,279



31,437



158,259



132,618 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

11



17



1



18



5 Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,142

$ 42,296

$ 31,438

$ 158,277

$ 132,623 Per common share:

















Basic net income per common share $ 1.67

$ 1.71

$ 1.27

$ 6.41

$ 5.36 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.67

$ 1.71

$ 1.27

$ 6.41

$ 5.36 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

24,391,070



24,472,035



24,515,454



24,487,374



24,496,148 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

24,391,070



24,472,035



24,515,454



24,487,374



24,496,148

1st SOURCE CORPORATION



















































DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL





























(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)





























































Three Months Ended









December 31, 2025



September 30, 2025



December 31, 2024



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate ASSETS



















































Investment securities available-for-sale:



















































Taxable $ 1,483,960

$ 10,802



2.89 %

$ 1,439,793

$ 8,803



2.43 %

$ 1,548,340

$ 7,621



1.96 % Tax-exempt(1)

35,215



398



4.48 %



32,727



379



4.59 %



31,676



350



4.40 % Mortgages held for sale

5,228



78



5.92 %



4,516



73



6.41 %



3,159



52



6.55 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)

6,953,090



119,979



6.85 %



7,015,389



120,245



6.80 %



6,676,421



113,852



6.78 % Other investments

174,112



1,887



4.30 %



133,400



1,542



4.59 %



118,468



1,425



4.79 % Total earning assets(1)

8,651,605



133,144



6.11 %



8,625,825



131,042



6.03 %



8,378,064



123,300



5.85 % Cash and due from banks

75,004











59,957











74,243







Allowance for loan and lease losses

(162,941 )









(164,984 )









(153,798 )





Other assets

506,803











512,741











525,955







Total assets $ 9,070,471









$ 9,033,539









$ 8,824,464











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,783,353

$ 37,308



2.56 %

$ 5,817,284

$ 39,654



2.70 %

$ 5,506,501

$ 40,221



2.91 % Short-term borrowings:

































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

59,330



121



0.81 %



59,297



148



0.99 %



67,697



176



1.03 % Other short-term borrowings

13,028



113



3.44 %



15,556



159



4.06 %



169,133



2,031



4.78 % Subordinated notes

58,764



1,002



6.76 %



58,764



1,010



6.82 %



58,764



1,041



7.05 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

42,427



1,147



10.73 %



41,646



1,167



11.12 %



39,001



315



3.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,956,902



39,691



2.64 %



5,992,547



42,138



2.79 %



5,841,096



43,784



2.98 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,637,653











1,606,828











1,639,648







Other liabilities

168,962











157,241











157,383







Shareholders' equity

1,261,725











1,219,234











1,115,473







Noncontrolling interests

45,229











57,689











70,864







Total liabilities and equity $ 9,070,471









$ 9,033,539









$ 8,824,464







Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments





(158 )









(154 )









(150 )

Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)



$ 93,295



4.28 %





$ 88,750



4.08 %





$ 79,366



3.77 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments





158











154











150



Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)



$ 93,453



4.29 %





$ 88,904



4.09 %





$ 79,516



3.78 %



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

































DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL















(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)





































Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest Income/Expense



Yield/

Rate ASSETS

































Investment securities available-for-sale:

































Taxable $ 1,463,913

$ 36,360



2.48 %

$ 1,539,900

$ 25,720



1.67 % Tax-exempt(1)

32,894



1,501



4.56 %



30,464



1,312



4.31 % Mortgages held for sale

3,894



245



6.29 %



3,233



214



6.62 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)

6,934,619



471,070



6.79 %



6,598,329



451,432



6.84 % Other investments

128,273



5,830



4.54 %



112,563



5,925



5.26 % Total earning assets(1)

8,563,593



515,006



6.01 %



8,284,489



484,603



5.85 % Cash and due from banks

66,638











65,285







Allowance for loan and lease losses

(161,191 )









(151,050 )





Other assets

512,297











540,815







Total assets $ 8,981,337









$ 8,739,539































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,780,337

$ 155,914



2.70 %

$ 5,509,956

$ 166,842



3.03 % Short-term borrowings:





















Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

59,433



494



0.83 %



60,388



542



0.90 % Other short-term borrowings

27,191



1,088



4.00 %



168,460



8,434



5.01 % Subordinated notes

58,764



4,033



6.86 %



58,764



4,217



7.18 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

41,278



4,690



11.36 %



40,971



3,165



7.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,967,003



166,219



2.79 %



5,838,539



183,200



3.14 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,601,954











1,609,001







Other liabilities

152,504











161,657







Shareholders' equity

1,202,863











1,057,331







Noncontrolling interests

57,013











73,011







Total liabilities and equity $ 8,981,337









$ 8,739,539







Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments





(612 )









(586 )

Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)



$ 348,175



4.07 %





$ 300,817



3.63 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments





612











586



Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)



$ 348,787



4.07 %





$ 301,403



3.64 %



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION























RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

















(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2025



2025



2024



2025



2024 Calculation of Net Interest Margin



























(A) Interest income (GAAP) $ 132,986

$ 130,888

$ 123,150

$ 514,394

$ 484,017

Fully tax-equivalent adjustments:

















(B) - Loans and leases

76



76



78



302



317 (C) - Tax-exempt investment securities

82



78



72



310



269 (D) Interest income - FTE (A+B+C)

133,144



131,042



123,300



515,006



484,603 (E) Interest expense (GAAP)

39,691



42,138



43,784



166,219



183,200 (F) Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E)

93,295



88,750



79,366



348,175



300,817 (G) Net interest income - FTE (D-E)

93,453



88,904



79,516



348,787



301,403 (H) Annualization factor

3.967



3.967



3.978



1.000



1.000 (I) Total earning assets $ 8,651,605

$ 8,625,825

$ 8,378,064

$ 8,563,593

$ 8,284,489

Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I

4.28 %



4.08 %



3.77 %



4.07 %



3.63 %

Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I

4.29 %



4.09 %



3.78 %



4.07 %



3.64 %





















Calculation of Efficiency Ratio

















(F) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 93,295

$ 88,750

$ 79,366

$ 348,175

$ 300,817 (G) Net interest income - FTE

93,453



88,904



79,516



348,787



301,403 (J) Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)

17,537



21,906



18,482



85,603



86,307 (K) Less: gains/losses on investment securities

and partnershipinvestments

4,919



9



3,487



2,762



809 (L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment

(521 )

(557 )

(879 )

(2,415 )

(4,073) (M) Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J)

110,832



110,656



97,848



433,778



387,124 (N) Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J-K-L)

115,388



110,262



100,606



434,737



384,446 (O) Noninterest expense (GAAP)

56,557



54,776



54,208



216,839



203,601 (L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment

(521 )

(557 )

(879 )

(2,415 )

(4,073) (P) Noninterest expense - adjusted (O-L)

56,036



54,219



53,329



214,424



199,528

Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M)

51.03 %



49.50 %



55.40 %



49.99 %



52.59 %

Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N)

48.56 %



49.17 %



53.01 %



49.32 %



51.90 %



























End of Period













December 31,



September 30,



December 31,











2025



2025



2024







Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio (Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,274,971

$ 1,236,472

$ 1,111,068







(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(83,895 )

(83,895 )

(83,897 )





(S) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (Q-R) $ 1,191,076

$ 1,152,577

$ 1,027,171







(T) Total assets (GAAP)

9,055,270



9,056,691



8,931,938







(R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(83,895 )

(83,895 )

(83,897 )





(U) Total tangible assets (T-R) $ 8,971,375

$ 8,972,796

$ 8,848,041









Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T)

14.08 %



13.65 %



12.44 %









Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U)

13.28 %



12.85 %



11.61 %





























Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share

















(Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,274,971

$ 1,236,472

$ 1,111,068







(V) Actual common shares outstanding

24,369,018



24,434,104



24,520,162









Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000 $ 52.32

$ 50.60

$ 45.31









Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000 $ 48.88

$ 47.17

$ 41.89









