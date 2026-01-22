Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2026 22:38 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Case IH's Application Drone Cuts Costs and Environmental Impacts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / CNH

Case IH, a CNH brand, challenges its Application Drone by evaluating the performance of the equipment in real operating conditions, including autonomy, resistance to environmental factors, flight stability and reliability in communication and data transmission. For 24 uninterrupted hours, the technology was tested at the Case IH Connected Farm, the technology and innovation laboratory on a real farm located in Água Boa, Brazil.

And the results prove the financial and environmental impact that the drone brings to the agricultural operation. The P150 model drone, which operates with a maximum capacity of 70 liters, carried out 147 flights, covering a total area of 892 hectares and applying 7,039 liters of product with 98.9% accuracy. The operation recorded 18 hours and 45 minutes of effective flight, with an average speed of 64 km/h, a height of 6 meters and a lane width of 11 meters. The average application rate was 8 liters per hectare.

In addition to operational efficiency, the test reinforces the drone's potential to reduce costs and environmental impacts. Precise and effective application reduces input and fuel consumption and contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions. This technology is in line with Case IH's strategy to promote cleaner and more sustainable agricultural practices, supporting rural producers in the transition to low-carbon agriculture.

"In this test, we took our product to the extreme to prove what we already knew: that it delivers maximum productivity and high efficiency, which reinforces our commitment to innovation and sustainability. The Case IH Application Drone is part of an ecosystem of technologies that we offer to rural producers and that expands the possibilities of intelligent management, with gains in efficiency, cost reduction and lower carbon emissions", says Leandro Conde, Director of Marketing and Communication at Case IH for Latin America.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/case-ihs-application-drone-cuts-costs-and-environmental-impacts-1130087

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.