Case IH's Application Drone Cuts Costs and Environmental Impacts

Case IH, a CNH brand, challenges its Application Drone by evaluating the performance of the equipment in real operating conditions, including autonomy, resistance to environmental factors, flight stability and reliability in communication and data transmission. For 24 uninterrupted hours, the technology was tested at the Case IH Connected Farm, the technology and innovation laboratory on a real farm located in Água Boa, Brazil.

And the results prove the financial and environmental impact that the drone brings to the agricultural operation. The P150 model drone, which operates with a maximum capacity of 70 liters, carried out 147 flights, covering a total area of 892 hectares and applying 7,039 liters of product with 98.9% accuracy. The operation recorded 18 hours and 45 minutes of effective flight, with an average speed of 64 km/h, a height of 6 meters and a lane width of 11 meters. The average application rate was 8 liters per hectare.

In addition to operational efficiency, the test reinforces the drone's potential to reduce costs and environmental impacts. Precise and effective application reduces input and fuel consumption and contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions. This technology is in line with Case IH's strategy to promote cleaner and more sustainable agricultural practices, supporting rural producers in the transition to low-carbon agriculture.

"In this test, we took our product to the extreme to prove what we already knew: that it delivers maximum productivity and high efficiency, which reinforces our commitment to innovation and sustainability. The Case IH Application Drone is part of an ecosystem of technologies that we offer to rural producers and that expands the possibilities of intelligent management, with gains in efficiency, cost reduction and lower carbon emissions", says Leandro Conde, Director of Marketing and Communication at Case IH for Latin America.

