CACI Lights Up the Holidays Through Community Support

During the recent holiday season, CACI upheld its tradition of bringing employees together for meaningful initiatives that make a real difference in the lives of individuals and families across the nation.

During the week of Veterans Day, CACI's veteran and military affairs team and employee volunteers teamed up for Operation Care Package for the ninth consecutive year, assembling holiday gift packages for CACI employees working overseas in potentially hazardous conditions. The packages contained various items including a CACI-branded tech bag, a candy cane, multi-functional pen, a thank you letter from the company's military and veteran partnership organization, and a holiday card from CACI President and Chief Executive Officer John Mengucci. These tokens of appreciation were delivered to 306 employees across 18 different countries and territories.

CACI Cares, the company's philanthropic program, participated in Wreaths Across America (WAA) for the 13th year as a national corporate sponsor for the event. On Dec. 13, 2025, CACI employees braved the cold weather to lay wreaths on the gravesites of veterans across the country, supporting WAA's mission to honor the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom. This year, 215 CACI employees volunteered across 18 locations, with the company sponsoring 571 wreaths.

For the 17th year, CACI proudly supported Toys for Tots, a U.S. Marine Corps program dedicated to bringing holiday joy to children who might otherwise go without gifts. Continuing the cherished company tradition, Toys for Tots collection boxes were placed in CACI offices nationwide and employees filled them with new, unwrapped toys over the course of several weeks. The response was overwhelming, with several offices adding extra boxes to accommodate the generosity of employees.

CACI's Global Combat Support System-Marine Corps (GCSS-MC) team adopted five military families in support of the Soldiers' Angels Adopt-A-Family program. The team raised $6,638 - enough to fulfill the wish lists of 15 children and provide each family with grocery gift cards and financial support for bills. The CACI Corporate Communications team also supported this program for the third consecutive year, raising $1,500 for two adopted families.

CACI participated in Giving Tuesday by donating funds, goods, and time to nonprofits and community organizations. On Dec. 2, 2025, CACI's Communities of Engagement (CoE) leadership, members, and employees across eight CACI offices came together to assemble over 280 food packages and collected donations distributed to local food banks in Virginia, Maryland, the Carolinas, and Colorado.

