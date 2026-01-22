Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases (October 22, 2025, November 14, 2025 and December 08, 2025) , it has closed a second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement and issued 1,050,000 units (each a "Unit") priced at $0.05 per Unit for proceeds of $52,500. (The Company has issued a total of 5,200,000 Units and raised gross proceeds of $260,000 in this private placement.) Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into a Common share for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of $0.08.

Financing proceeds are being allocated for working capital and general corporate activities. The shares will be subject to a 4-month hold period expiring on May 23, 2026. Finders' fees being paid are $4,200 in cash and 84,000 broker warrants (The Company has paid a total of $16,200 and issued 324,000 brokers' warrants related to this placement). Each broker warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into a common share for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of $0.08. No insiders participated in the second tranche closing. The private placement was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas.

