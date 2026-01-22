Brean Capital, LLC: Brean Capital Welcomes Theresa Young as Managing Director in Whole Loan Facilitation Strategy, Financial Institutions Group

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Brean Capital is pleased to announce that Theresa Young has joined the firm as Managing Director in Whole Loan Facilitation Strategy, Financial Institutions Group. Her return to Brean underscores the firm's commitment to strengthening client relationships through continual process and technology enhancements...making the loan sales facilitation process easier and more efficient for all parties.

Brean's growth in the facilitation of whole loan trades, combined with the extensive experience of its leadership team, provides a strong foundation for continued innovation. The firm remains focused on leveraging proprietary analytical tools and deep institutional expertise to deliver exceptional value to clients.

Theresa brings more than 30 years of experience in strategic initiatives and management of whole loan sales and securitizations. Most recently, she served as VP, Consumer Strategy at EnerBankUSA/Regions Bank. Her career also includes leadership roles in day-to-day operations for the Loan Desks at RW Baird and Brean, as well as over 17 years in data analytics and transaction management with Sandler O'Neill.

"I am thrilled to be part of this pivotal moment in Brean's growth journey," said Theresa Young. "It's an exciting time for the company, and I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to help advance Brean's innovative approach to loan trading and deliver greater value to our clients."

"We could not be happier to have Theresa join the team," said Gary Wang (Head of Loan Trading). "Theresa brings a wealth of expertise and energy to our growing loan business."

About Brean Capital, LLC

Brean Capital, LLC is a leading independent investment bank with over 50 years of experience in delivering high-quality investment ideas and advisory services to institutional investors and corporate clients. The firm's offerings include fixed income strategy, corporate finance, and investment banking advisory services. Brean Capital's fixed income division provides sales, trading, and banking services across a broad range of securities, including mortgage- and asset-backed, US Treasury, government agency securities, structured products, loans, corporate bonds, and municipal securities. The firm's investment banking division specializes in capital raising, private placements, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://www.breancapital.com/.

Contact Information

Theresa Young

Managing Director

(212) 655-1139

TYoung@breancapital.com

SOURCE: Brean Capital, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/brean-capital-welcomes-theresa-young-as-managing-director-in-whole-l-1130040