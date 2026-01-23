Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Caps off 2025 with $355 Million in New Financing to Fund Strategic Growth

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. (AELF), a leading US-based commercial aircraft lessor, completed an active year in the capital markets space in 2025, having raised $355 million in committed capital or term financings from a group of lenders that includes Investec, Absa Group, Merchants Bank and Natixis. AELF will use the financing to pursue strategic growth opportunities and expand its fleet.

"We are in an exciting period of growth and are well positioned from a capital perspective to further our strategic goals throughout 2026," said Joe Cirillo, President and Chief Commercial Officer of AELF. "We value our financing partners that understand and support our vision as we continue to target mid-life assets with strong value-creation potential. Our team is energized to continue the disciplined investment of these resources for fleet expansion."

AELF has demonstrated consistent growth in recent years through its differentiated business model, which combines strong in-house technical expertise with extensive airline connectivity worldwide. AELF's unique capabilities have enabled the company to identify and execute value creation opportunities in an increasingly competitive market.

The company's hands-on approach to managing its assets has resonated with institutional partners. AELF's proven ability to navigate difficult situations and actively manage assets through their full lifecycle has established AELF as a trusted and valued partner to a number of premier financial institutions.

Complementing several recently announced transactions, AELF secured a $72 million loan from its existing lender Absa in early December - a testament to the strength of the company's longstanding banking relationships and consistent execution.

"This financing reflects the growing depth and sophistication of capital solutions available to well-positioned asset owners," said John Zama, Principal: Structured Asset Finance at Absa CIB. "AELF has demonstrated a clear strategy, disciplined execution and strong asset expertise, and we are pleased to support its continued fleet expansion. Transactions like this underscore how capital, when structured appropriately, can enable sustainable growth even in a more selective global financing environment."

ABOUT AELF

AELF is an experienced, US-based commercial aircraft lessor offering customized, flexible capital solutions to airlines, lessors, banks and non-traditional aircraft owners. AELF has been in operation for over a decade and is continually expanding its commercial aircraft and engine portfolio. AELF acquires aircraft in various stages of their existing lease with a broad range of airline and leasing partners, including dormant and stub leased assets for which the company completes the maintenance and re-marketing to return them to service. AELF is an Expedition Partners company. Learn more at www.aelfinc.com and www.expeditionpartnersllc.com.

ABOUT ABSA GROUP LIMITED

Absa Group Limited ('Absa Group') is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is one of Africa's largest diversified financial services groups.

Absa Group offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance.

Absa Group owns majority stakes in banks in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania (Absa Bank Tanzania and National Bank of Commerce), Uganda and Zambia and has insurance operations in Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa and Zambia. Absa also has offices in China, Namibia, Nigeria and the United States, as well as securities entities in the United Kingdom and the United States, along with technology support colleagues in the Czech Republic.

For further information about Absa Group Limited, visit www.absa.africa

Contact:

Amy Phillips

Email: aphillips@aelfinc.com

SOURCE: Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc. (AELF)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/aelf-caps-off-2025-with-355-million-in-new-financing-to-fund-strategic-growth-1130018