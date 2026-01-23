GlobalAir.com has been selected as the official sales representative for the newly established, pre-owned aircraft market at AERO Friedrichshafen, Europe's leading show for general aviation and business aviation.

The show serves as a global platform for all aspects of general aviation and business aviation, bringing together manufacturers, operators, owners, and aviation professionals from across the industry. Through this partnership, GlobalAir.com will develop and manage a pre-owned aircraft area, showcasing a curated selection of light jets, turboprops, and single-engine piston aircraft available for sale in the European and global markets.

This collaboration represents a strategic alliance between two historic and influential aviation media and marketplace organizations, combining AERO Friedrichshafen's European reach with the decades-long leadership in aircraft listings, data, and digital aviation marketing of GlobalAir.com.

"We are excited to partner with the largest general aviation airshow in Europe and help expand its reach to the corporate aviation community," said Jeffrey Carrithers, CEO of GlobalAir.com.

The pre-owned aircraft area will provide exhibitors and attendees with enhanced visibility for available aircraft and offer aircraft sellers attractive participation packages within the outdoor static display. The initiative is designed to enhance engagement between buyers, sellers, brokers, and operators during the show.

"AERO Friedrichshafen is delighted to have GlobalAir.com as a partner for the Pre-Owned Aircraft Area to bring together more buyers and sellers. This partnership with GlobalAir.com not only further strengthens its offering for the pre-owned aircraft segment but also expands AERO Friedrichshafen's outreach into private/corporate aviation as part of the growth path of our AERO Business Aviation Show Hub," said Tobias Bretzel, Show Director of AERO Friedrichshafen.

For more images, see the story online at: Aero-Friedrichshafen and GlobalAir.com Partner

Find out more at:

https://www.aero-expo.com.

Follow us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/globalair-com/

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalAir

https://www.instagram.com/globalaircom

ABOUT GLOBALAIR.COM:

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, GlobalAir.com is the largest aviation resource and one of the oldest on the Internet. It serves the general aviation and business aircraft communities by offering clients and online visitors a wide range of premium aircraft and aviation-related data and services. Services offered by GlobalAir.com include Aircraft For SaleAviation Articles, Airmail News, Press, Airport Resource Center (ARC) that displays U.S. airport data, Aviation Business DirectoryAviation Events, and BuyPlane, an app with over 73,000 downloads encompassing features such as the Aircraft For Sale and Aviation News, all containing thousands of companies and listings.

ABOUT AERO FRIEDRICHSHAFEN:

Aero Friedrichshafen serves as the global showcase for General Aviation and Business Aviation, featuring the industry's full range across 13 exhibition halls and a comprehensive static display. From gliders and ultralights to piston aircraft, helicopters, and business aviation, the event brings the entire sector together. With more than 762 exhibitors from over 38 countries, 32,000+ attendees and 500+ journalists worldwide, Aero Friedrichshafen is the international General Aviation community's annual meeting point.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260122416861/en/

Contacts:

Keaton Fenwick

press@globalair.com

(502) 785-7862