Pensacola, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Grace + Grey Med Spa is proud to announce that Aesthetic Injector Liz deChadenedes has been selected as one of the Top 100 Best Aesthetic Providers in America for 2026, a prestigious national honor recognizing excellence in the field of medical aesthetics, by Best Aesthetic Injectors.

The Top 100 Best Aesthetic Providers in America distinction is awarded annually and is determined through a combination of peer nominations and patient votes, highlighting providers who demonstrate exceptional skill, professionalism, and patient-centered care. This recognition reflects both industry respect and meaningful patient trust.

In addition to receiving this national award, Liz deChadenedes is also listed in the Best Aesthetic Injectors' National Directory of Recommended Aesthetic Providers, a curated directory that includes approximately 300 providers nationwide. The directory serves as a trusted resource for patients seeking qualified aesthetic professionals, while the Top 100 designation is a separate, more selective honor.

Liz deChadenedes is a highly regarded aesthetic injector at Grace + Grey Med Spa, known for her meticulous technique, artistic eye, and commitment to natural-looking results. Her patient-first philosophy emphasizes balance, harmony, and safety, with treatments tailored to enhance each individual's unique features. Through ongoing education, advanced training, and the use of modern aesthetic techniques, Liz consistently delivers high-quality results and patient experiences.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects both the respect of peers and the voices of patients," said Dr. Kyle Shaddix, Medical Director of Grace + Grey Med Spa. "Liz exemplifies the values we prioritize as a practice: integrity, excellence, and personalized care. We are incredibly proud to see her dedication and talent recognized on a national level."

About Grace + Grey Med Spa

Grace + Grey Med Spa is a premier medical aesthetics practice dedicated to delivering natural, confidence-boosting results through advanced, customized treatments. Led by a team of experienced medical professionals, the practice offers a comprehensive menu of aesthetic services designed to enhance skin health, restore balance, and support long-term beauty and wellness. With a focus on education, safety, and individualized care, Grace + Grey Med Spa provides an elevated experience where patients feel informed, supported, and empowered at every step of their aesthetic journey.

