JASTLabs Corporation Signals Public Market Intent as Focus on Women's Health Intensifies

JASTLabs initiates U.S. public financing preparations for approval of non-estrogen menopause therapy targeting unmet medical needs in women's health.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / JASTLabs Corporation ("JASTLabs" or the "Company"), www.JASTLabs.com, a pharmaceutical development company focused on non-estrogen solutions for women's health, has formally initiated preparations for equity ownership participation in JASTLabs by the U.S. public. The public financing program will include both a placement offering to accredited investors under Regulation D (Rule 506(c)) and general public participation via Regulation A+ Tier 2, upon SEC qualification.

The announcement marks a significant corporate milestone as JASTLabs transitions from early-stage development into a structured commercialization and capital markets readiness phase. The Company's strategy is designed to support regulatory advancement following the Company's successful research experiences, and expansion of strategic relationships across the pharmaceutical, medical, and investment communities.

Transition from Development to Capital Markets Readiness

These financing preparations reflect JASTLabs' intent to pursue a disciplined and transparent path toward public market eligibility, liquidity, and long-term value creation. Company management emphasizes that the current phase focuses on infrastructure, regulatory positioning, and investor engagement.

"Beginning the formal process matters," said Michael Rubin, Chief Executive Officer of JASTLabs Corporation. "This announcement is not about a single transaction. It is about signaling that the Company has entered a phase where regulatory rigor is combined with our commercialization strategy, for next steps. We understand the path for market readiness. We have experience with institutional expectations. By opening up to public ownership, we are engaging with people from all walks of life to participate in an exceptional opportunity for both service and financial rewards in a key area of women's health."

Positioned Within a High-Interest Segment of Women's Health

JASTLabs' development program, combining practical research and state-of-the-art formulations expertise, targets key conditions affecting menopausal and post-menopausal women, including the prevention and treatment of vaginal atrophy and remedying diminished libido - areas of women's health that remain under-served and, in many cases, constrained by the risk profile of estrogen-based therapies.

The Company intends to commercialize a proprietary, patent-pending, non-estrogen, peptide hormone-based transdermal formulation designed to address these conditions without introducing the cancer, cardiovascular, or thrombotic risks associated with estrogen-based treatments. When successfully commercialized, the product will represent a distinct therapeutic category rather than an incremental alternative.

Interest in women's health continues to grow among women, clinicians, advocacy groups, insurers, and institutional investors. This is driven by demographic shifts and a desire to overcome current limits in treatment options.

Regulatory Strategy and Intellectual Property Foundation

JASTLabs is ready to pursue a U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Union regulatory pathway. JASTLabs' competitive advantages, arising from the nature of its intended product, may qualify for reduced time, cost, and uncertainty compared to conventional pharmaceutical approval processes. This simplified approach, if successfully executed, may materially shorten the path from development to market entry. The Company's intellectual property includes long-dated patent protection covering formulation and delivery methods. This forms the foundation for exclusivity and strategic value creation. Management views this IP position as central to both standalone commercialization and potential strategic transactions.

Relevance to Strategic Partners, Clinicians, and the Medical Ecosystem

Beyond capital markets, JASTLabs views this announcement as a point of engagement with:

Pharmaceutical companies evaluating licensing or co-development opportunities;

Contract manufacturers and supply-chain partners with specialized pharmaceutical capabilities seeking breakthrough opportunities;

Physicians, pharmacists, and women's health practitioners seeking safer therapeutic alternatives and strategic collaboration;

Health insurers and benefits providers monitoring emerging treatment categories.

Mr. Rubin adds, "We are particularly pleased to commence this financing phase with the assistance of Manhattan Street Capital, www.ManhattanStreetCapital.com, and its founder, Rod Turner. Manhattan Street Capital is the leading Regulation A+ platform and service for "Private Label" Reg A+ offerings. Our team, and Mr. Turner's, have been developing a path forward that provides institutional and public investors with efficient and convenient participation. Ultimately, following SEC qualification of the Regulation A+ offering, virtually any adult in the USA will be able to be part of this vision for women's health and wellness. It has happened before that successful Regulation A+ financings became a stepping stone to listing on an exchange. An "all of the above" approach, where suitable, describes JASTLabs drive to build shareholder value through service."

Mr. Turner concludes, "JASTLabs is preparing itself well for this next step. Reg A+ is a terrific way for the general public to participate in early stage investment opportunities that were previously confined to well-connected investment industry personnel. Thanks to Regulation A+, there is now equal access. In the case of JASTLabs, via this process, the general public will be allowed early-stage equity ownership of a promising new medicine that may help millions of women, following the FDA approval process, and commercialization. I am very much looking forward to this launch!"

JASTLabs future communications will expand on the Company's progress through operating milestones.

Forward-Looking Statements and Offering Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offering of securities will be made only pursuant to definitive offering documents and in compliance with applicable securities laws. Certain statements in this release are forward-looking in nature and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

About JASTLabs Corporation

JASTLabs Corporation is a pharmaceutical development company focused on creating non-estrogen therapies addressing unmet medical needs in women's health. The Company's strategy emphasizes regulatory efficiency, intellectual property protection, and long-term value creation through commercialization and strategic partnerships.

Contact and Interviews:

JASTLabs Corporation

3910 Bathurst Street, Suite 207

Toronto, Ontario M3H 5Z3

Attention: Michael Rubin, CEO

Michael@JASTLabs.com

(438) 989-7608

