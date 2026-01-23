Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") announces that Jean-Marc Gagnon has retired from the Company's board of directors and as Vice President, Exploration, effective January 12, 2026.

Mr. Gagnon has had a long career in the mineral industry, with a particular focus on gold exploration in West Africa. His contributions to Alma Gold and to the broader exploration sector have been invaluable. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Gagnon for his contributions and dedication during his tenure with Alma Gold and wishes him the very best in his retirement. Mr. Gagnon has agreed to remain with the Company as a consultant to support an orderly transition.

The Company is in the process of evaluating candidates to fill the vacancy and will provide an update in due course.

Gregory Isenor, President and CEO of Alma Gold, stated, "I have worked with Jean-Marc for 25 years in West Africa, and he played a key role in the gold discoveries we made with Jilbey Gold, Merrex Gold, Roscan Gold and Sylla Gold. He has helped position Alma Gold with an excellent land package in Guinea that is ready to drill."

