Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC") on January 25-26, 2026, at Booth 1029 to showcase its new discovery at its 100%-owned Thundercloud property in NW Ontario.

The management will discuss recent drill results at the new South-Pelham Zone. All 3 widely spaced step-out holes intersected gold mineralization within the first 50m of surface, 1.5 km south of the mineral-rich Pelham Zone. The results have opened up a 2.5 km mineralized north-south trend and can potentially lead to expanding the historical NI 43-101 mineral resource in the Pelham Zone into a large-scale deposit. Dynasty's goal is to develop these two mineralized zones into one large gold system for multi-million ounces resource expansion. The company also plans to drill additional targets in the high-grade Pelham Zone to convert resource into minable reserve in $4,800/oz gold environment.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America. Its 100%-owned Thundercloud property is situated within the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone Belt, in northwestern Ontario. The Company is currently drilling to expand the NI 43-101 gold resource. A NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Report can be found on the Company's and SEDAR+ websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada shares similar geological features as the Midas Gold mine and is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

