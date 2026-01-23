Epique Realty Canada Announces Premier Sponsorship of 2026 BUZZ Conference

Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder, to Feature as Speaker

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Epique Realty Canada is proud to announce it is a premium sponsor for the 2026 BUZZ Conference and is honoured to be part of this incredible gathering of industry leaders. As Epique expands into this vibrant community, the company is reminded that real estate is more than properties; it is about people, connections, and the stories we build together.

The BUZZ Conference takes place at the Mississauga Convention Centre January 28 and 29. There will be a Pre-Networking Event on January 27. To purchase tickets, visit TheBuzzConference.com. According to the online brochure, "BUZZ unites the brightest minds and top professionals in the Canadian real estate sector, creating an environment where learning, networking, and growth thrive. Human connection is at our core, and BUZZ is renowned for offering an elevated conference experience that inspires action."



BUZZ invites real estate professionals to "Come learn, network, share, collaborate, and inspire each other at BUZZ, and be part of the pulse of Canadian real estate."

Epique is especially proud that CEO Joshua Miller will be taking the stage as a featured speaker to share Epique's vision for the future.

Miller is a visionary entrepreneur dedicated to empowering agents with a comprehensive, all-inclusive brokerage experience, currently complete in Canada with thirty plus remarkable benefits that no other brokerage offers ranging from free pet care to free 24-hour roadside assistance. Epique covers the heavy costs of business, providing free listing photography, AI headshots, power coaching, AI virtual staging, yard signs and sign installations, agent, and listing billboards, and much more, and will cover even more when vendors are secured - all at no cost to agents.

"We focused on technology from day one, specifically Artificial Intelligence," says Miller. "I developed Epique.ai not just to streamline workflows, but to give agents their time back. Epique.ai is a groundbreaking platform aimed at simplifying workflows and enhancing productivity for real estate professionals. The award-winning platform has already garnered global recognition with over 100,000 site hits in its first month, and it has already leveled the playing field and is democratizing the industry."

Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder, Epique Realty reports, "At the heart of Epique's vision is a commitment to agent well-being and success. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders in the US, Epique Realty has created an incomparable support system that empowers agents to thrive. We aren't just a brokerage; we are a partner in our agents' success." Additionally, Janice leads many of the company's philanthropic initiatives, organizing community outreach, global relief efforts, and agent-led giving programs. A devoted mother of seven, Janice leads with enduring compassion, integrity and a heartfelt spirit, inspiring women within the industry.

Christopher Miller, Epique COO and Co-Founder says, "By combining innovative technology with an agent-centric model, Epique Realty in the US has not only transformed the traditional brokerage landscape but has also paved the way for the future of real estate, demonstrating that a brokerage can be both transformative and empowering." Christopher envisioned the brokerage as a place where agents are truly valued, supported, and empowered to build incredible careers and lives. With a relentless drive to make that vision a reality, he is not just helping to build a company; he is building a legacy for every single member of the Epique family.

Epique has re-envisioned the real estate brokerage model and created an agent-first brokerage. In Canada, Epique hopes to further build a company by agents, for agents, because Canadian professionals deserve a partner that invests in their well-being as much as their production.

As Epique joins the conversation at BUZZ 2026, they are full of optimism. Epique is in Canada to listen, to learn, and to share. The company believes that by equipping agents with the best technology and pioneering benefits within a supportive culture, we can all rise together.

Epique thanks the Canadian agents, brokers, and industry partners for the warm welcome. Epique is excited to share in your success and build a future where every agent feels valued, supported, and truly "Epique." EpiqueCanada/Join

Connect with CEO Josh Miller and the Epique Team in their booth at BUZZ 2026.

About Epique Realty

Committed to empowering agents to thrive, Epique Realty provides state-of-the-art AI technology, exceptional benefits, and extraordinary support. Now operating in all 50 U.S. states and officially launched in Canada, Epique is reshaping real estate with a foundation of inclusion, innovation, and integrity.

Learn more at EpiqueCanada.com.

