Galan Lithium Limited: Appointment of New Director and Company Secretary

PERTH, AU / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Galan Lithium Limited (Galan or the Company) confirms the formal appointment of Mr Ofer Amir, Founder of the Clean Elements Fund, to its Board as a Non-Executive Director as foreshadowed in the ASX announcement dated 5 November 2025. Mr Amir brings strong European capital markets expertise to Galan and the Board welcomes his appointment.

Further, Katherine Garvey has been appointed as Galan's new Company Secretary, replacing Mr Mike Robbins who has served the Company through multiple stages of growth and development in his role since 2013. The Board thanks Mr Robbins for his loyalty, professionalism and meaningful contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Ms Garvey is a corporate lawyer with significant experience in the resources sector. Katherine advises companies on a variety of corporate and commercial matters including capital raisings, finance, acquisitions and disposals, Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rule compliance, corporate governance and company secretarial issues and has extensive experience drafting and negotiating various corporate and commercial agreements.

The Galan Board has authorised this release.

About Galan

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) is an ASX-listed lithium exploration and development business. Galan's flagship assets comprise two world-class lithium brine projects, HMW and Candelas, located on the Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina, within South America's 'lithium triangle'. Galan is distinguished by:

The size of its mineral resource. HMW is placed within the top 10 producing or development lithium projects globally, 1

The purity of its mineral resource. The HMW mineral resource has the lowest impurity profile of any published lithium brine resource in Argentina,

Positioning on the cost curve. When in production, HMW is profiled to be in the first quartile of the industry cost curve, 2

Near term production with permitted expansion. Galan is on track for first lithium chloride production in 2026 and has the construction permits to expand HMW to 21 ktpa LCE,

The RIGI. The RIGI is a large scale investment framework in Argentina which provides income tax benefits, 30 years of fiscal stability and a range of other financial benefits. Galan and Rio Tinto are the only recipients of the RIGI within the lithium industry in Argentina, and

Exploration licences at Greenbushes South in Western Australia, close to and just south of the Tier 1 Greenbushes Lithium Mine.

