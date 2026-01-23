New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Initta Technology, a leading provider of AI-powered retail solutions, made a significant impact at the NRF 2026, held from January 11-13 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York. Aligning with the event's theme, "The Next Now," which spotlighted the transition of AI from trend to tangible business application, Initta unveiled its comprehensive "AI for All Formats" suite through immersive demonstrations, showcasing how intelligent technology is redefining every facet of the retail experience.

Initta Showcases AI-Powered Future of Retail at NRF 2026 in New York

Addressing Core Challenges with Scenario-Based Solutions

Moving beyond theoretical concepts, Initta's booth was designed around three critical retail pain points, demonstrating practical, AI-driven resolutions:

Supermarket & Grocery: From Reactive to Proactive Loss Prevention

The "Smart Eye" AI Loss Prevention System represents a paradigm shift. Leveraging deep learning, it transitions security from post-incident review to real-time, pre-emptive alerts by instantly identifying suspicious behaviors at the shelf level, effectively controlling shrinkage at its source.

Specialty Retail & Hospitality: Modular Design for Limitless Flexibility

The Galileo Series of self-service terminals embodies versatility. Its minimalist, modular architecture allows for seamless reconfiguration, enabling a single terminal design to adapt effortlessly across diverse settings-from boutique retail and quick-service restaurants to healthcare kiosks.

Food Service & Cafeterias: Instant Checkout for Peak Efficiency

Tailored for high-throughput environments like corporate cafeterias and bakeries, Initta's AI Visual Checkout solution enables a true "grab-and-go" experience. Items are recognized and tallied the moment they are placed in the checkout zone, significantly accelerating transaction speed during rush hours.

A Complete Ecosystem for Scalable Retail Intelligence

Beyond these core scenarios, Initta presented its full-stack product portfolio, including the Kepler dual-screen ordering terminal, Apollo smart POS, KDS kitchen display systems, and smart BOX payment devices. The modular philosophy extends across the ecosystem-for instance, the Galileo terminal's optional auxiliary display seamlessly integrates transaction processing with targeted marketing, creating a unified customer interaction point. This approach ensures that Initta delivers customizable and scalable solutions for retailers of all sizes, from global hypermarkets to local neighborhood stores.

Global Innovation, Grounded in Practical Insight

Initta's prominent presence at NRF underscores its role in advancing retail technology on a global stage. The company offers not just products, but a holistic methodology for digital transformation, born from extensive on-the-ground experience and a forward-looking vision.

Each solution targets a universal retail imperative: the AI loss prevention system tackles the global challenge of inventory shrink; the modular terminals answer the industry-wide need for agility; and the visual checkout meets the universal consumer demand for seamless convenience. Initta's innovation is consistently anchored in addressing both pervasive operational pains and future-facing trends.

"The Next Now is not just a theme; it's a call to action," said a spokesperson for Initta. "The future of retail is being built today through practical technological integration. From our platform here in New York, we are committed to collaborating with partners worldwide to paint a more intelligent, efficient, and responsive commercial landscape."

About Initta Technology

Headquartered in Shenzhen, Initta Technology is a global leader in intelligent retail equipment and end-to-end solutions. With over 30 years of industry experience, its product portfolio spans point-of-sale systems, self-service terminals, AI scales, digital signage, from pioneering AI-vision solutions such as the SmartEye Anti-Loss System.

Initta serves an extensive international customer base, including Burger King, Walmart, Sam's Club, and major commercial and financial groups across China, the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a long-standing Intel Prestige Partner, Initta continues to advance innovation at the intersection of retail technology and advanced computing.

