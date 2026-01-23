Aviwell USA: Aviwell Closes €11 Million Series A Investment Round to Scale AI-Driven Microbiota Platform for Sustainable Animal Nutrition

TOULOUSE, FRANCE AND BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Aviwell SAS, a deep-tech animal nutrition company headquartered in Toulouse, today announced the successful completion of a €11 million Series A investment round, welcoming three new investors: Blue Revolution Fund (BRF), Blast.Club, and SWEN Capital Partners. The financing will support Aviwell's next phase of growth as the company scales its AI-driven microbiome discovery and development platform and advances native, nature-based biological solutions for global agri-food markets, initially focused on poultry and aquaculture.

Built on decades of research pioneered by Aviwell's co-Founder, Prof. Remy BURCELIN, into how naturally occurring bacterial ecologies administered early in life can have a durable impact on animal growth, health, and resilience, Aviwell has developed Aneto, an AI-powered microbiome discovery platform.

Aneto identifies specific molecular mechanisms - modes of action - that enable the selection of native bacterial communities to create tailored bacterial ecologies designed to enhance animal performance, immunity, and robustness. This approach delivers a highly efficient discovery process, reducing research and development timelines and costs while accelerating time to market.

By combining advanced microbiota analysis with AI and machine-learning-driven discovery, Aviwell delivers measurable improvements in feed efficiency and immune function support while significantly lowering the cost and complexity of developing next-generation animal nutrition solutions.

Aviwell will use the newly raised capital to advance its poultry and aquaculture microbial ecologies from discovery through validation and scale-up. The company will also expand Aneto platform services, strengthen discovery and demonstration capabilities, and deepen commercial engagement with partners and customers.

"Aviwell sits at the intersection of two powerful market forces: rising global demand for animal protein, and the accelerating consumer shift toward natural, sustainable, antibiotic-free production systems," explained Mouli RAMANI, the President and CEO of Aviwell. "With Aneto, we can translate microbiome complexity into practical, scalable solutions-helping livestock and aquaculture producers improve productivity while reducing their environmental footprint. With the support of our new investors, Aviwell will accelerate development in poultry and aquaculture and expand our platform and product pipeline."

The financing round was led by Blue Revolution Fund (BRF), which invests globally in sustainable aquaculture, alternative seafood, and nutrition solutions. Georg BAUNACH, Managing Partner at BRF, stated: "We are deeply impressed by Aviwell's scientific depth and technological precision. Aneto represents a new generation of microbiome innovation-one that captures the inherent complexity of biological systems. We believe this approach can unlock the next wave of solutions for poultry, aquaculture and livestock in general by delivering meaningful improvements in performance, resilience and environmental footprint."

Blast Club also joins the round, reinforcing its commitment to innovative agri-food technologies through equity crowdfunding. "We invested in Aviwell for one simple reason: they are revolutionizing the agri-food industry. Aviwell uses AI and life sciences to naturally boost animal growth, without hormones or antibiotics, simply by working on the microbiota," shared Anthony BOURBON, founder of Blast.Club. "That's what we like: impact, innovation and a real long-term vision. Feeding better, in a healthier, more sustainable way. Changing the rules of the game instead of playing by them."

The third new investor, SWEN Capital Partners, is a Paris-based responsible investment firm active across private equity, infrastructure, private debt, and direct impact strategies. "Investing in the microbiome means investing in the future of health and a sustainable economy. For us, supporting Aviwell is about building a measurable, sustainable economic model - reducing chronic disease costs and creating responsible, long-term value," said Julien BOURRET, Investment Director at SWEN CP.

The three new investors join Aviwell's existing investors, including Elaia and MFS Investment Management, who also participated in the round.

With this Series A financing, Aviwell is positioned to accelerate the translation of cutting-edge microbiome science into scalable, nature-based solutions for animal nutrition. By advancing its AI-driven Aneto platform and expanding commercial collaborations, the company aims to support more resilient, efficient, and sustainable protein production systems worldwide.

Aviwell Press Kit

About Aviwell

Founded in France, Aviwell is a deep-tech animal nutrition company developing next-generation, microbiome-based solutions to improve animal health, performance, and robustness. Leveraging its proprietary Aneto AI-driven discovery platform, Aviwell designs native bacterial ecologies with defined modes of action to support productivity while reducing reliance on antibiotics. The company initially focuses on poultry and aquaculture, addressing key sustainability challenges in global agri-food systems. www.aviwell.fr

About BRF:

The Blue Revolution Fund (BRF) is a €92M global venture capital vehicle, managed by Hatch Blue, focused on scaling the aquaculture industry through sustainable innovation. Hatch Blue is a specialist asset manager and professional services firm that leverages three strategic pillars - Investment (Hatch Funds I/II and BRF), Consulting, and Programs - to catalyze growth across the global blue economy. Learn more at BRF Hatch Blue

About Blast.Club

Founded in 2023 by Anthony Bourbon and Samuel Guez, Blast is a private investment club that invested €125 million in 2025. With a team of over 60 employees, Blast focuses in particular on new technologies (Deeptech, AI, Biotech, Medtech, etc.) The investment club now brings together more than 14,000 engaged members, offering a strong and dynamic network for investors and entrepreneurs. More information at blast.club

About SWEN Capital Partners:

SWEN Capital Partners is a key player in sustainable investment across private equity, infrastructure, and mezzanine debt, with over €10 billion* in assets under management and advisory, and more than 120 employees. The management company is part of the Ofi Invest Group - whose main shareholders are entities of the Aéma Group (Macif, Abeille Assurances Holding, Aésio Mutuelle) - and SWEN Managers, a holding company owned by around 50 employees. From the outset, SWEN has placed sustainable finance at the core of its strategy, offering clients innovative and responsible investment solutions. In February 2024, SWEN CP became a Mission driven company, marking a decisive commitment to serving Nature. * Cumulative commitments as of September 1, 2025

Learn more at swen-cp.com

Media Contacts

Aviwell SAS

David GILBERT, VP Business Development

david@aviwell.fr

Blue Revolution Fund

Sol PARK, Principal

sol@hatch.blue

Blast.Club

Emilie BAUER, Head of Communication

eb@blast.club - 06 75 19 42 81

SWEN CP

Lola FORNARI

LFORNARI@swen-cp.fr

End of Release

SOURCE: Aviwell USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/aviwell-closes-%e2%82%ac11-million-series-a-investment-round-to-scale-ai%e2%80%91driven-microbiota-pl-1130032