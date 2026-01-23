Wonderful Launches Agent Builder, Enabling Autonomous Agent Creation for the Enterprise

New Agent Builder cuts time to production by up to 50% and reduces early production issues by 20%

Wonderful teams up with frontier AI lab Anthropic to build the foundations for enterprises managing entire networks of agents at scale

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderful , the enterprise agent platform, today announced the launch of its Agent Builder, an autonomous AI agent that builds, tests, and refines other AI agents for enterprise use cases. Unlike existing tools that rely on manual prompt engineering or engineer-driven workflows, Wonderful's Agent Builder operates as an AI agent itself, making it the only autonomous agent builder currently available for production-grade enterprise deployments. By automating agent creation and iteration end to end, Agent Builder reduces agent build times and accelerates production deployment in complex enterprise environments. Over time the same foundation also enables broader participation in agent management within the enterprise with a simple chat-based interface.

"From the beginning, our focus has been on helping enterprises actually change how work gets done with AI - and fast," said Bar Winkler, Co-Founder and CEO of Wonderful. "For AI agents to deliver real impact, enterprises need to be able to build, evolve, and manage them continuously over time. The Agent Builder is a critical step toward making that possible - not just for us, but ultimately for the enterprise teams who will own and operate these systems day to day."

The Agent Builder emerged directly from Wonderful's own implementation work. As the company built and deployed agents across more than 60 enterprise deployments, agent development remained a deeply manual process, repeated for every new use case, skill, or refinement. At the same time, operating at scale across different industries, systems, and organizational environments allowed patterns and best practices to emerge. The Agent Builder was created by turning that accumulated knowledge into an AI agent that automates and streamlines the work of building agents itself.

The Agent Builder ingests enterprise materials such as policy documents, knowledge bases, and call recordings, reasons about desired behavior, and iteratively builds and evaluates agents until they meet production requirements. For engineers, the Agent Builder increases productivity, freeing up time for higher-leverage work. As core integrations and skills are established, the system can also be used by non-technical teams, enabling them to improve existing agents through guided interaction and feedback, much like training a human team member.

Anthropic's Claude is powering the Agent Builder. The AI safety company has become a leading choice for enterprise deployments, with Claude known for its reliability, steerability, and strong performance on complex reasoning and coding tasks.

"Enterprises are going all-in on AI to help employees work smarter, speed up processes, and build better products," commented Chris Ciauri, Managing Director International at Anthropic. "Claude's strengths in coding and agentic capabilities make it a natural fit for Wonderful's Agent Builder. We're excited to team up and lay the foundations for enterprises looking to manage entire networks of agents at scale."

This shift becomes increasingly important as enterprises move from deploying a handful of agents to managing many over the long term. As agents scale, most of the work shifts to what happens after go-live: tuning performance, expanding coverage, and responding to new business needs. Wonderful's platform supports this full lifecycle, allowing enterprises to refine behavior, add capabilities, and test new scenarios without starting from scratch, all while maintaining the controls and rigor required for production systems.

"Our product strategy has always been long on AI - we design as if models will keep getting better," said Roey Lalazar, Co-Founder and CTO of Wonderful. "The Agent Builder is a direct expression of that belief. We're assigning one of the most critical jobs in the system to an AI agent, knowing that its capabilities will continue to compound as models improve."

About Wonderful

Wonderful combines a powerful AI platform with best-in-class local deployment to deliver enterprise-grade AI agents to every market and every language. The platform enables enterprises to build, monitor, and optimize AI agents that serve customers and streamline workflows across front and back office. Backed by $134M from Index Ventures, Insight Partners, IVP, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Vine Ventures, Wonderful enables enterprises to run human-grade agents in some of the world's most complex environments and use cases.

