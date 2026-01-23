Anzeige
WKN: A1H75U | ISIN: INE267A01025
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.01.2026 07:18 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hindustan Zinc and CIMIC Group Companies join hands to set up India's First Zinc Tailings Recycling Facility

UDAIPUR, India, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India based Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company and the world's largest integrated zinc producer, announced today that it has awarded contracts to CIMIC Group companies Sedgman and Leighton Asia for the development of India's first zinc tailings recycling facility at its flagship Rampura Agucha Mines (RAM) in Rajasthan.

Hindustan Zinc and CIMIC Group Companies join hands to set up India's First Zinc Tailings Recycling Facility

The one-of-its-kind facility at Rampura Agucha will deploy advanced processing techniques to recover metals such as zinc and silver from previously processed tailings, transforming legacy waste into valuable resources and reinforcing a circular approach to mining.

Arun Misra, CEO - Hindustan Zinc Limited, said: "India's next phase of industrial growth will be defined not just by how much we mine, but by how intelligently we use what we already have. This project represents a fundamental shift in mining, from extraction to optimisation, and from linear consumption to circular value creation. By establishing India's first zinc tailings recycling facility at global scale, Hindustan Zinc is creating a blueprint for how legacy resources can be re-engineered into future supply, strengthening India's critical minerals security. Our collaboration with Sedgman's global minerals processing expertise and Leighton Asia's on-ground infrastructure execution brings together the best of technology and delivery to set new benchmarks for responsible mining."

This development comes as part of the company's plan to double its production capacity. Earlier in August, Hindustan Zinc's Board has approved an investment of up to ?3,823 crore for the development of a 10 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) zinc tailings reprocessing facility at Rampura Agucha, targeted for completion within 28 months from the zero date.

Juan Santamaría, ACS Group and HOCHTIEF Chief Executive Officer and CIMIC Group Executive Chairman, said: "This project highlights Sedgman's leadership in minerals processing and Leighton Asia's proven capability in infrastructure delivery. It reflects CIMIC Group's strategic commitment to supporting the global energy transition through critical minerals development. Modern tailings reprocessing unlocks new opportunities to recover essential minerals that power clean energy technologies and digital infrastructure."

About Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc Limited is the world's largest integrated zinc producer. The company has been recognized as the world's most sustainable metals & mining company by the S&P Global CSA 2025 for the third consecutive year and the first Indian company to become an ICMM member.

Maitreyee Sankhla (Head Corporate Communications) maitreyee.sankhla@vedanta.co.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867882/Hindustan_Zinc_CIMIC_Group.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717593/5608242/Hindustan_Zinc_and_Vedanta_Logo.jpg

Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hindustan-zinc-and-cimic-group-companies-join-hands-to-set-up-indias-first-zinc-tailings-recycling-facility-302668791.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
