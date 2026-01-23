Robeco UCITS ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23
|Account Name
|Valuation Date
|Bloomberg Code
|ISIN Code
|Units Outstanding
|Shareholder Equity Base (ShareClass)
|NAV per Share Local
|Robeco 3D Global Equity UCITS ETF
|22/01/2026
|3DGE
|IE000WJ7OF21
|44004.00
|277321.85
|6.3022
|Robeco 3D Global Equity UCITS ETF
|22/01/2026
|3DGL
|IE000Q8N7WY1
|130889650.00
|836222041.88
|6.3888
|Robeco 3D Global Equity UCITS ETF
|22/01/2026
|3DGH
|IE0001CEGCP5
|83599.00
|429801.31
|5.1412
|Robeco 3D European Equity UCITS ETF
|22/01/2026
|3DEU
|IE0007WLHX89
|3600000.00
|21642154.64
|6.0117
|Robeco 3D US Equity UCITS ETF
|22/01/2026
|3DUE
|IE0008H4JHA2
|13887.00
|86301.15
|6.2145
|Robeco 3D US Equity UCITS ETF
|22/01/2026
|3DUS
|IE000XERHYF0
|23925384.00
|147813283.39
|6.1781
|Robeco 3D US Equity UCITS ETF
|22/01/2026
|3DUH
|IE000DEXCOR7
|182785.00
|998460.73
|5.4625
|Robeco 3D EM Equity UCITS ETF
|22/01/2026
|3DEM
|IE0002Z12PN9
|38810000.00
|290596075.93
|7.4877
|Robeco Dynamic Theme Machine UCITS ETF
|22/01/2026
|RDTM
|IE000VG2WCW5
|5520000.00
|32367881.40
|5.8637
|Robeco Climate Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF
|22/01/2026
|RCEG
|IE000D1DAPO5
|52250000.00
|266950548.70
|5.1091
|Robeco Europe Dynamic High Yield UCITS ETF
|22/01/2026
|RHYE
|IE0000LTAD82
|2000000.00
|11005570.38
|5.5028
|Robeco Global Dynamic High Yield UCITS ETF
|22/01/2026
|RHYG
|IE000LW5CCQ4
|2000000.00
|10774262.34
|5.3871
