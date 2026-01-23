Anzeige
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
PR Newswire
23.01.2026
Robeco UCITS ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Robeco UCITS ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

Account Name Valuation Date Bloomberg Code ISIN Code Units Outstanding Shareholder Equity Base (ShareClass) NAV per Share Local
Robeco 3D Global Equity UCITS ETF 22/01/2026 3DGE IE000WJ7OF21 44004.00 277321.85 6.3022
Robeco 3D Global Equity UCITS ETF 22/01/2026 3DGL IE000Q8N7WY1 130889650.00 836222041.88 6.3888
Robeco 3D Global Equity UCITS ETF 22/01/2026 3DGH IE0001CEGCP5 83599.00 429801.31 5.1412
Robeco 3D European Equity UCITS ETF 22/01/2026 3DEU IE0007WLHX89 3600000.00 21642154.64 6.0117
Robeco 3D US Equity UCITS ETF 22/01/2026 3DUE IE0008H4JHA2 13887.00 86301.15 6.2145
Robeco 3D US Equity UCITS ETF 22/01/2026 3DUS IE000XERHYF0 23925384.00 147813283.39 6.1781
Robeco 3D US Equity UCITS ETF 22/01/2026 3DUH IE000DEXCOR7 182785.00 998460.73 5.4625
Robeco 3D EM Equity UCITS ETF 22/01/2026 3DEM IE0002Z12PN9 38810000.00 290596075.93 7.4877
Robeco Dynamic Theme Machine UCITS ETF 22/01/2026 RDTM IE000VG2WCW5 5520000.00 32367881.40 5.8637
Robeco Climate Euro Government Bond UCITS ETF 22/01/2026 RCEG IE000D1DAPO5 52250000.00 266950548.70 5.1091
Robeco Europe Dynamic High Yield UCITS ETF 22/01/2026 RHYE IE0000LTAD82 2000000.00 11005570.38 5.5028
Robeco Global Dynamic High Yield UCITS ETF 22/01/2026 RHYG IE000LW5CCQ4 2000000.00 10774262.34 5.3871

