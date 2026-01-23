In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.China's TOPCon module prices rose for a third consecutive week, as market participants continued to digest the impacts of export rebates removal and higher cell prices. Beyond spot prices, prices along the forward curve have also edged higher, reflecting expectations that recent policy shifts could feed through to forward pricing. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on January 20, the Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark ...

