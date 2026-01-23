With silver prices rising, more large solar manufacturers are expected to switch to copper for cell metallization. Radovan Kopecek of ISC Konstanz tells pv magazine that he expects the entire industry to follow. Ning Song of the University of New South Wales says a small efficiency tradeoff may be acceptable if the cost savings are significant and do not introduce new reliability risks.The recent surge in silver prices has eased slightly, with prices per troy ounce now just below the all-time high of over $94 per troy ounce reached earlier this week. Following announcements by Chinese module manufacturer ...

