- "HIRO's CHOICE": A Solo, Non-Stop Crossing of the Pacific Ocean-

Mitsuhiro Iwamoto, a blind Japanese sailor based in San Diego, delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 on January 21 (local time). He is undertaking the world's first solo, non-stop trans-Pacific crossing by a blind person as part of the "Blind Sailor Single-Handed Pacific Crossing Project 2027."

WEF URL: https://www.weforum.org/

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260121469502/en/

Hiro Iwamoto Global Keynote Speaker, First Totally Blind Sailor to Cross the Pacific

In the spring of 2027, he will attempt a solo, non-stop trans-Pacific crossing, sailing a 28-foot yacht single-handedly from San Diego on the U.S. West Coast to Amakusa, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, without making any port calls.

Project URL: https://hiros-choice.com/

The theme of his speech was "Sailing Through Barriers." He spoke about how, since losing his sight at the age of 13, he has consistently chosen challenge as his path forward. Among his most powerful words was the reflection: "In that darkness, I faced a choice-to surrender, or to live. And I chose to live."

Even after failing in his first attempt to cross the Pacific Ocean, Iwamoto once again chose challenge. That choice led him to successfully complete the crossing in 2019, a moment he described by saying: "A dream that once drowned in darkness finally reached the shore-filled with light."

Looking ahead to his planned solo, non-stop trans-Pacific crossing in 2027, he concluded by saying: "Not to prove what I can do, but to explore what is possible. Boundaries are not decided by others. They are transcended by choice."

His remarks were met with resounding applause from the audience.

WEF URL: https://www.weforum.org/meetings/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2026/sessions/sailing-through-barriers/

A press conference related to this voyage will be held on January 28, 2026, at 1 p.m. (local time) Point Loma Marina in San Diego, USA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260121469502/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: San Diego

Christy Fritts

Challenged Athletes Foundation

christy@challengedathletes.org

+1.858.442.9570

Contacts: Japan

Blind Sailor Single-Handed Pacific Crossing Project 2027

Email: press@hiros-choice.com awamura@hiros-choice.com

Phone: +81-90-3100-3976 (Kaori Awamura)