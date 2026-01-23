Tyson 2.0 Inc: TYSON 2.0 Announces Strategic Retail Expansion in Europe; Mike Tyson to Endorse Marbella Cannabis Association Movement

MARBELLA, Spain, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYSON 2.0, the premium cannabis brand founded by legendary boxer, entrepreneur, and global icon Mike Tyson, today announced significant retail expansion across Europe. The brand has officially launched its first social club in Marbella, launched a second TYSON 2.0 Coffeeshop in Amsterdam, and is preparing for its upcoming entry into Barcelona. Together, these launches represent the brand's continued commitment to building community-driven, culturally aligned cannabis destinations across Europe.

A New Chapter in Marbella

In a historic move for the region, Mike Tyson has accepted an invitation to officially endorse the burgeoning cannabis association movement in Marbella. By alignment with the general assembly of Asociación Reina, the association has decided to name its premier social club after the Champ, reflecting a shared commitment to Tyson's personal values of wellness and advocacy. Located at Av. Severo Ochoa, 39, the new social club is a meticulously designed 150 sq. meter, two-floor space situated near the iconic Plaza de España. The interior features:

Signature Aesthetics: The brand's red-and-black color palette.

The brand's red-and-black color palette. Industrial Chic Design: Exposed brick, loft-style cement walls, and stylish, high-end furnishings.

Exposed brick, loft-style cement walls, and stylish, high-end furnishings. Community Focused: A dedicated lounge area for cannabis aficionados to connect, share ideas, and access the latest industry information and medical referrals.



"I'm excited about the energy and connection this social club will create," said Mike Tyson, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of TYSON 2.0. "Cannabis communities need spaces where people can come together, exchange ideas, and build something positive."

Strengthening the European Footprint

The Marbella launch is part of a broader European strategy that includes

Barcelona (Coming Soon): Integration into one of Europe's most influential cannabis scenes, with an upcoming TYSON 2.0 social club currently in development

Integration into one of Europe's most influential cannabis scenes, with an upcoming TYSON 2.0 social club currently in development Amsterdam: Following the success of its first coffeeshop, TYSON 2.0 has opened a second location at Nieuwmarkt 14, further solidifying Amsterdam as a cornerstone of the brand's international retail network.

Impact and Advocacy

TYSON 2.0 is more than a lifestyle brand; it is a vehicle for social change. Inspired by the profound impact cannabis had on his own life post-boxing, Tyson has transformed into a serial entrepreneur dedicated to fostering safe consumption environments. The union with Asociación Reina will support local social programs and promote a regulated, informed environment for the local community.

About Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is a boxing legend and the youngest undisputed heavyweight champion in history. Beyond the ring, he has become a dominant force in entertainment and business. In 2025, Tyson returned to the ring for a high-profile exhibition, an event that-alongside his current tour, "The Return of the Mike"-is being filmed for a highly anticipated Netflix special set for release in 2026.

About the Cannabis Association Movement

The cannabis association movement in Marbella is dedicated to creating a safe and regulated environment for consumption. These social clubs provide essential resources, disseminate scientific studies, and promote educational seminars to foster a responsible community.

Media Contact: Jo Mignano jo@jmigspr.comwww.jmigspr.com