WKN: 581005 | ISIN: DE0005810055 | Ticker-Symbol: DB1
Xetra
23.01.26 | 09:22
211,00 Euro
-1,40 % -3,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
210,90211,1009:42
210,80211,0009:34
KraneShares Cross-Lists KOID Humanoid Robotics ETF on Deutsche Börse Xetra Under Ticker KBOT

KraneShares Cross-Lists KOID Humanoid Robotics ETF on Deutsche Börse Xetra Under Ticker KBOT

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026on Deutsche Börse Xetra, where it will trade under the ticker KBOT.

The Xetra listing brings to German investors the same globally recognized strategy known under the ticker KOID, which is already listed on Nasdaq, the London Stock Exchange, and Borsa Italiana. While the fund trades under the ticker KBOT in Germany, the ETF's investment objective, index methodology, and underlying holdings are identical across all listings.

The KraneShares Global Humanoid & Embodied Intelligence Index UCITS ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to the rapidly expanding humanoid robotics and embodied intelligence ecosystem-an emerging industry at the intersection of robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing. The strategy offers a diversified portfolio of companies developing humanoid robots, as well as the critical enabling technologies behind them, including sensors, actuators, semiconductors, and the AI software that allows machines to perceive, learn, and interact with the physical world.

"We are pleased to bring our globally established humanoid and embodied intelligence strategy to Germany, one of the world's most important markets for industrial automation and robotics innovation," said Dr. Xiaolin Chen, Head of International at KraneShares. "Germany's leadership in manufacturing and automotive engineering positions it at the forefront of humanoid adoption, and the Xetra listing under KBOT provides German investors with a clear and efficient way to access this global growth theme."

The ETF employs an equal-weight methodology, designed to deliver balanced exposure across the humanoid robotics value chain. Holdings include established global leaders such as Tesla and NVIDIA, alongside emerging innovators such as RoboSense, UBTECH, and Horizon Robotics. The portfolio also includes prominent German industrial and technology companies, including Infineon Technologies and Schaeffler, highlighting Germany's integral role in automation and advanced manufacturing.

The listing comes as humanoid robots begin transitioning from research and pilot programs into real-world commercial deployment. Humanoids are increasingly being introduced across factories, logistics centers, healthcare settings, and service environments, helping address structural challenges such as labor shortages, aging populations, and workplace safety. Analysts, including Morgan Stanley, project that humanoids could number 1 billion units globally and generate up to $5 trillion in annual revenue by 2050, driven by adoption across multiple industries.¹

UCITS Exchange Listings

ExchangeTickerCurrencyListing DateSEDOLISIN
London Stock
Exchange		KOIB LNGBP09 Oct 2025BW5Y2M6IE000O6Z73N7
London Stock
Exchange		KOID LNUSD09 Oct 2025BLDCL51IE000O6Z73N7
Borsa ItalianaKOID IMEUR16 Oct 2025BVPW8S1IE000O6Z73N7
Deutsche Börse
Xetra		KBOT GYEUR05 Jan 2026BPTJ8H5IE000O6Z73N7


For more information on the KraneShares Global Humanoid & Embodied Intelligence Index UCITS ETFor consult your financial advisor.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on delivering global investors innovative, high-conviction strategies. The firm is known for its China and climate-focused ETFs, as well as its solutions across emerging markets, carbon allowances, options income, and disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence and electric vehicles. KraneShares helps investors access transformative growth opportunities through research-driven products and educational resources.

For standard performance, top 10 holdings, risks, and other fund information, please click here. Holdings are subject to change.

Citations:

  1. "Humanoids: 1bn Robots and $5tn Revenues by 2050, China is in Pole Position" Morgan Stanley Research, 28/Apr/2025.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting https://www.kraneshares.eu/koidln. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Contact:
KraneShares Investor Relations
info@kraneshares.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
