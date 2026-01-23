A research team from Osaka Metropolitan University have developed a donor-acceptor-donor molecule that can spontaneously self-assemble into nanoscale structures and offer a more stable route to built-in p/n heterojunctions in organic solar cells.Scientists from Osaka Metropolitan University have developed a molecular architecture offering a new design strategy toward producing more efficient organic thin-film solar cells. Their donor-acceptor-donor (DAD) molecule, known as TISQ, integrates a squaraine-based p-type segment and a naphthalene diimide n-type segment within a single molecule. It is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...