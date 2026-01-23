A Chinese-Swedish research team has boosted the performance of tin-lead perovskite solar cells by modifying additives and post-treatment processes. The device also demonstrated improved stability, retaining 60% of its initial efficiency after 550 hours at 85?°C under maximum power point conditions.Researchers from East China Normal University and Sweden's Linköping University have developed an alternative passivation method for tin-lead (Sn-Pb) perovskite solar cells that improves both efficiency and stability by avoiding the use of tin fluoride (SnF2). The approach combines a lead fluoride (PbF2) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...