Nexam Chemical Holding AB: Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Year-End Report 1 January - 31 December 2025

Recycling sales increased by more than 250% in an otherwise challenging market

Fourth quarter at a glance

Significant events during the quarter:

The company announced a fully guaranteed rights issue, which will give the company at least 51.8 million SEK before deduction of issue costs, subject to approval at a subsequent extraordinary general meeting on January 19, 2026.

Sales decreased by 11% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024 and the gross margin was 47%, similar to the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Performance Chemical sales decreased by 2% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024 and Performance Masterbatch sales decreased by 21% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024.

A collaboration with Verdofoam in bio-based plastics was communicated.

Received first series production order from Germany in PET-based materials.

Financials during the fourth quarter of 2025:

Net sales during quarter amounted to SEK 43,163,000 (48,640,000).

The gross margin amounted to 47% (47%) during the quarter.

The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter was SEK 133,000 (2,039,000).

In comparison to the beginning of the year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 12,168,000 (9,020,000). The company also has an overdraft facility where the unused portion amounts to SEK 13,703,000 compared to SEK 13,862,000 at the beginning of the year.

Cash flow from the operating activities during the quarter amounted to SEK 2,460,000 (-1,563,000).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.06 (-0.04).

Financials during January to December 2025:

Net sales for the full year amounted to SEK 192,245,000 (199,577,000).

The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the for the full year amounted to SEK 3,444,000 (8,061,000).

Cash flow from the operating activities for the full year amounted to SEK 11,287,000 (7,426,000).

In comparison to the beginning of the year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 12,168,000 (9,020,000). The company also has an overdraft facility where the unused portion amounts to SEK 13,703,000 compared to SEK 13,862,000 at the beginning of the year.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted for the full year to SEK -0.19 (-0.12) SEK.

The Board proposes no dividend for the year 2025.

Significant events after the end of the period:

An extraordinary general meeting was held on January 19. The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to approve the board's decision of December 22, 2025, regarding a rights issue of shares (the "Rights Issue").

Signed a distribution agreement with Palmer Holland for the sale of the company's additives in North America.

Lomma 23 January 2026

The Board of Directors

These financial statements have been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Presentation:

Nexam Chemical presents the year-end report for 2025 on January the 23rd at 11:15 CET.

The presentation will be held in English via the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/live/kYOYN6ysOLQ'si=6XRnS0rcWP4SAsDN

