MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Denmark enters final contract for new barracks

MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Denmark and PensionDanmark were awarded a Public Private Partnership contract on 2 December 2025 for financing, design, establishment and building operation of accommodation buildings for the Danish Defence, cf. company announcement no. 21/2025. After the expiry of the voluntary standstill period, the final agreement with a contract value of around DKK 2.6 billion was entered into today.

Further information:

CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.