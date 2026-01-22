United Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results And $0.24 Dividend

COLUMBUS GROVE, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: UBOH) ("United Bancshares" or the "Company"), the holding company for The Union Bank Company, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share for shareholders of record on February 27, 2026, payable on March 16, 2026. Based on the average closing price for the fourth quarter, this is a 2.65% dividend yield.

Net income of $3.1 million or $1.04 per share for the 2025 fourth quarter. This is a $0.02 per share increase from $3.0 million or $1.02 per share in the comparable period in 2024. YTD 2025 net income of $12.0 million or $4.04 per share, is a $0.98 per share increase from $9.2 million net income, or $3.06 per share YTD 2024.

Return on average assets of 1.02% for the 2025 fourth quarter, an increase from 0.98% in the comparable period in 2024. YTD 2025 return on average assets of 1.00%, an increase from 0.80% YTD 2024.

Return on average tangible equity of 14.64% for the 2025 fourth quarter, down from 17.27% in the comparable period in 2024. YTD 2025 return on average tangible equity of 15.85%, up from 14.06% YTD 2024.

Net interest margin of 4.03% for the 2025 fourth quarter, an increase from 3.39% in the comparable period in 2024. YTD 2025 net interest margin of 3.78%, up from 3.17% YTD 2024.

Loan growth of $58.1 million, up 7.58% from December 31, 2024.

Deposits decrease $15.4 million, down 1.43% from December 31, 2024. When excluding the volatility of the Ohio Treasurers Homebuyers Plus Program, deposits increased $2.4 million, up 0.24% from December 31, 2024.

Asset quality metrics remain strong with stable non-performing and classified loans. Charge-offs remain at historically low levels through December 31, 2025.

United Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly/Annual Report

December 31, 2025

Shareholders, Clients, and Team Members:

I am pleased to report that your Company had another successful year. In addition to reporting net income of $12 million ($4.04/share) for 2025, the Company had a return on average tangible equity of 15.85%, $58.1 million in loan growth and $2.4 million in core deposit growth for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2025. As a result of these successes, the Board of Directors declared a $0.24 per share quarterly dividend payable on March 16th for shareholders of record on February 27th. The dividend is 23% of the reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 and is a 4.3% increase from the previous dividend in December 2025.

In 2026, we plan to continue to grow the number and size of client relationships through technology enhancements, expansion of our clients' use of our ITMs (with live tellers) with extended hours (7 am - 7 pm) and new team members on our commercial and treasury management teams. We expect these additions to allow us to better serve our current markets and expand into a new market in the coming year. We also expect our all-new digital platform for our clients to be available in the second quarter, providing our clients with more intuitive tools and service options. We also plan to fully review every process in our organization to identify opportunities for the application of innovative technology to speed up service and create internal efficiencies. While we expect to offer all these services and technology enhancements, we do not expect to see an increase in costs because of new and renegotiated vendor contracts and technology implementation. We believe that effectively implementing technology will promote growth and offer the opportunity to increase the effectiveness of our team members in serving our clients.

We continue to be committed to you, our shareholders, by increasing profitability through growth and balance sheet management. This enables the Company to provide steady, increasing dividends and liquidity to you through our ongoing share repurchase program. If your investment strategy has changed or would simply like to use your capital for something else, reach out to me so that I can thank you for your past trust and efficiently see if the purchase of those shares makes sense for both you and the Company.

What continues to impress me about the community bank model is that, even amid all of these developments, our Company remains steadfast in serving a growing client base. Through this service, we help drive economic growth in our communities, support organizations that advance the mental and physical well-being of our neighbors and assist those most in need. These efforts, in turn, strengthen your Company by expanding the number of people we serve and increasing the resources available to pay dividends, grow our balance sheet, and enhance long-term shareholder value. This virtuous "community cycle" allows clients, shareholders, team members, and the communities we serve to prosper together.

The continued accomplishments of your Company are the undeniable result of the ongoing efforts of the Company's resolute team members and Board of Directors in implementing our Strategic Plan. Their efforts and our strong corporate values of respect for and accountability to our shareholders, clients, colleagues, and communities are the foundation for the continued success of your Company. Thank you for your ongoing support and the trust you have placed in us.

Respectfully,

Brian D. Young

President & CEO

Financial Reports (unaudited)



Dec 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,883,000

$ 95,283,000 Securities 227,895,000

237,779,000 Loans 825,129,000

766,987,000 Less allowance for credit losses (8,630,000)

(7,937,000) Other assets 97,170,000

97,218,000 Total Assets $1,193,397,000

$1,189,330,000







Deposits $1,055,736,000

$1,071,105,000 Borrowings 16,567,000

17,077,000 Other liabilities 7,432,000

6,408,000 Total Liabilities 1,079,735,000

1,094,590,000







Common stock and surplus 22,326,000

21,461,000 Retained earnings 134,117,000

124,822,000 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (24,776,000)

(34,786,000) Treasury stock (18,005,000)

(16,757,000) Total shareholders' equity 113,662,000

94,740,000







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $1,193,397,000

$1,189,330,000







Common shares outstanding 2,954,518

2,964,007 Book value $38.47

$31.96 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $28.76

$22.28 Closing price $43.02

$31.00 Allowance for credit losses to loans (end of period, excluding LHFS) 1.05 %

1.04 % Loans to deposits 78.16 %

71.61 %



3 months ended

3 months ended

12 months ended

12 months ended

Dec 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024 Interest income $15,323,000

$14,581,000

$58,824,000

$53,284,000 Interest expense 4,375,000

5,223,000

18,465,000

20,985,000 Net interest income 10,948,000

9,358,000

40,359,000

32,299,000















Provision for credit losses 55,000

(345,000)

447,000

(1,114,000) Net interest income after provision 10,893,000

9,703,000

39,912,000

33,413,000















Non-interest income 1,699,000

2,001,000

7,129,000

8,419,000 Non-interest expense 9,072,000

8,396,000

33,521,000

31,915,000 Income before federal income taxes 3,520,000

3,308,000

13,520,000

9,917,000















Federal income taxes 434,000

288,000

1,525,000

762,000 Net Income $3,086,000

$3,020,000

$11,995,000

$9,155,000















Average common shares outstanding 2,962,803

2,969,997

2,967,089

2,991,687















Per Share Data:













Net income (basic) $1.04

$1.02

$4.04

$3.06 Cash dividends declared $0.23

$0.22

$0.92

$0.88 Dividend yield (annualized) based

on quarterly avg. closing price 2.54 %

4.50 %

2.99 %

4.42 %















Performance Ratios:













Return on average assets 1.02 %

0.98 %

1.00 %

0.80 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.64 %

17.27 %

15.85 %

14.06 % Net interest margin 4.03 %

3.39 %

3.78 %

3.17 %















Credit Quality and Other Ratios: Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage

of average outstanding net loans 0.00 %

0.01 %

-0.03 %

0.00 %

United Bancshares, Inc Directors Robert L. Benroth Herbert H. Huffman III Daniel W. Schutt, Chairman R. Steven Unverferth Brian D. Young Officers Brian D. Young, President/CEO Denise E. Giesige, Secretary Klint D. Manz, CFO The Union Bank Co. Directors Robert L. Benroth Anthony M. V. Eramo Herbert H. Huffman III Kevin L. Lammon John P. Miller William R. Perry Carol R. Russell Daniel W. Schutt R. Steven Unverferth Dr. Jane M. Wood Brian D. Young, Chairman

