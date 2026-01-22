Anzeige
WKN: 886171 | ISIN: US05945F1030
Frankfurt
23.01.26 | 08:10
99,50 Euro
+0,51 % +0,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCFIRST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCFIRST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,50101,0011:28
PR Newswire
22.01.2026 23:30 Uhr
22 Leser
Bancfirst Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $59.5 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $56.5 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended December 31, 2025 increased to $127.7 million in comparison to $115.9 million for the same period in 2024. Higher loan volume and growth in other earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. A contributor to the increase in net interest income was also the Company's November 2025 acquisition of American Bank of Oklahoma. Net interest margin improved slightly to 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses on loans of $2.0 million in the three months ending December 31, 2025 compared to a reversal of $1.4 million for the same period in 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $53.3 million compared to $47.0 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to a gain on the sale of Visa B-1 stock of $4.5 million. In addition, trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and securities transactions each increased when compared to fourth quarter last year.

Noninterest expense grew to $107.4 million for the quarter-ended December 31, 2025 compared to $92.3 million in the same quarter in 2024. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily driven by an increase in net expense from other real estate owned of $5.6 million which largely consisted of an increase in write-downs of other real estate of $4.1 million and other real estate expense of $1.4 million. Also contributing to noninterest expense was growth in salaries and employee benefits of $4.2 million, occupancy expense of $1 million and other noninterest expense of $3.2 million. American Bank of Oklahoma contributed $1.6 million of noninterest expense for the quarter.

At December 31, 2025, the Company's total assets were $14.8 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from December 31, 2024. Loans grew $511.4 million from December 31, 2024, totaling $8.5 billion at December 31, 2025. Deposits totaled $12.7 billion, an increase of $951.8 million from year-end 2024. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $4.9 billion at December 31, 2025, down $262.6 million from December 31, 2024. The Company's total stockholders' equity totaled $1.9 billion at December 31, 2025.

Asset quality was strong through the quarter. Nonaccrual loans of $61.1 million represented 0.72% of total loans at December 31, 2025, relatively unchanged from $58.0 million or 0.72% of total loans at year-end 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.22% at December 31, 2025, down slightly from 1.24% at December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $1.6 million for the quarter, compared to $985,000 for the fourth quarter last year.

On November 17, 2025, the Company acquired American Bank of Oklahoma ("ABOK"), for aggregate consideration totaling $33 million. ABOK is a community bank headquartered in Collinsville, Oklahoma with six banking locations in Oklahoma. Upon acquisition, ABOK had approximately $413 million in total assets, $244 million in loans and $341 million in deposits. ABOK will continue to operate under its present name until it is merged into BancFirst, which is expected to be in the first quarter of 2026.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported record net income and record earnings per share for the fifth consecutive year. Loan growth, a stable net interest margin and solid growth in most all non-interest income categories contributed positively to the year's results. We closed on our previously announced acquisition of American Bank of Oklahoma in the quarter adding the Tulsa MSA communities of Collinsville and Skiatook to the 58 communities across the state that BancFirst serves. Our DFW banks Pegasus and Worthington continue to perform well with growth rates exceeding those of the company as a whole. Asset quality remains solid and charge-offs were in line at historical levels. Our outlook on the economy remains mixed and thus we continue to maintain a healthy allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates four subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 105 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas and American Bank of Oklahoma with six banking locations in Oklahoma. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



2025


2025


2025


2025


2024



4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:











Net interest income


$ 127,667


$ 125,615


$ 121,256


$ 115,949


$ 115,917

Provision for credit losses on loans


(1,975)


4,222


1,239


1,461


(1,400)

Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures


234


216


148


125


-

Noninterest income:











Trust revenue


5,933


5,850


5,795


5,539


5,551

Service charges on deposits


18,393


18,131


17,741


16,804


18,133

Securities transactions


964


492


(740)


(333)


355

Sales of loans


781


916


830


636


731

Insurance commissions


7,643


8,954


7,920


10,410


7,914

Cash management


10,120


10,338


10,573


10,051


9,221

Other


9,499


5,185


5,929


5,787


5,114

Total noninterest income


53,333


49,866


48,048


48,894


47,019












Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


58,570


57,681


55,147


54,593


54,327

Occupancy expense, net


6,946


6,434


6,037


5,753


5,977

Depreciation


4,872


4,725


4,691


4,808


4,593

Amortization of intangible assets


836


862


862


886


887

Data processing services


3,041


2,901


2,985


2,892


2,726

Net expense from other real estate owned


12,044


2,778


2,941


2,658


6,446

Marketing and business promotion


3,121


2,126


2,325


2,461


2,719

Deposit insurance


1,692


1,736


1,675


1,725


1,653

Other


16,268


12,829


11,536


16,403


13,007

Total noninterest expense


107,390


92,072


88,199


92,179


92,335

Income before income taxes


75,351


78,971


79,718


71,078


72,001

Income tax expense


15,854


16,317


17,371


14,966


15,525

Net income


$ 59,497


$ 62,654


$ 62,347


$ 56,112


$ 56,476

Per Common Share Data:











Net income-basic


$ 1.78


$ 1.88


$ 1.87


$ 1.69


$ 1.71

Net income-diluted


1.75


1.85


1.85


1.66


1.68

Cash dividends declared


0.49


0.49


0.46


0.46


0.46

Common shares outstanding


33,539,032


33,329,247


33,272,131


33,241,564


33,216,519

Average common shares outstanding -











Basic


33,423,922


33,310,290


33,255,015


33,232,788


33,172,530

Diluted


33,906,434


33,864,129


33,795,243


33,768,873


33,750,993

Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets


1.60 %


1.76 %


1.79 %


1.66 %


1.67 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


13.02


14.18


14.74


13.85


14.04

Net interest margin


3.71


3.79


3.75


3.70


3.68

Efficiency ratio


59.33


52.47


52.10


55.92


56.67

BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



2025


2025


2025


2025


2024



4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets


$ 14,838,893


$ 14,198,140


$ 14,045,780


$ 14,038,055


$ 13,554,314

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


4,177,406


3,849,736


3,737,763


3,706,328


3,315,932

Debt securities


924,948


1,015,941


1,104,604


1,167,441


1,211,754

Total loans


8,544,634


8,287,167


8,124,497


8,102,810


8,033,183

Allowance for credit losses


(104,299)


(99,511)


(96,988)


(100,455)


(99,497)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


3,897,613


3,816,389


3,967,626


4,027,797


3,907,060

Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits


5,610,882


5,393,791


5,301,439


5,393,995


5,231,327

Savings deposits


1,318,062


1,251,394


1,205,602


1,174,685


1,110,020

Time deposits


1,843,836


1,656,813


1,581,525


1,530,273


1,470,139

Total deposits


12,670,393


12,118,387


12,056,192


12,126,750


11,718,546

Stockholders' equity


1,854,125


1,782,801


1,728,038


1,672,827


1,621,187

Book value per common share


55.28


53.49


51.94


50.32


48.81

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)


49.20


47.71


46.12


44.47


42.92

Balance Sheet Ratios:











Average loans to deposits


66.43 %


67.32 %


67.11 %


68.08 %


69.63 %

Average earning assets to total assets


93.00


93.00


92.97


93.10


93.14

Average stockholders' equity to average assets


12.33


12.38


12.14


12.00


11.87

Asset Quality Data:











Past due loans


$ 7,506


$ 7,959


$ 7,515


$ 5,120


$ 7,739

Nonaccrual loans (3)


61,130


57,266


49,878


56,371


57,984

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


49,116


53,233


53,022


35,542


33,665

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.72 %


0.69 %


0.61 %


0.70 %


0.72 %

Allowance to total loans


1.22


1.20


1.19


1.24


1.24

Allowance to nonaccrual loans


170.62


173.77


194.45


178.20


171.59

Net charge-offs to average loans


0.02


0.02


0.05


0.01


0.01












Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):


















Stockholders' equity


$ 1,854,125


$ 1,782,801


$ 1,728,038


$ 1,672,827


$ 1,621,187

Less goodwill


182,739


182,263


182,263


182,263


182,263

Less intangible assets, net


21,357


10,548


11,410


12,272


13,158

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$ 1,650,029


$ 1,589,990


$ 1,534,365


$ 1,478,292


$ 1,425,766

Common shares outstanding


33,539,032


33,329,247


33,272,131


33,241,564


33,216,519

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$ 49.20


$ 47.71


$ 46.12


$ 44.47


$ 42.92


(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP
financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company.
This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $10.6 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2025.

BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)



Twelve months ended

December 31,



2025


2024

Condensed Income Statements:





Net interest income


$ 490,487


$ 446,874

Provision for credit losses on loans


4,947


9,004

Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures


723


-

Noninterest income:





Trust revenue


23,117


21,801

Service charges on deposits


71,069


69,564

Securities transactions


383


97

Sales of loans


3,163


2,676

Insurance commissions


34,927


33,428

Cash management


41,082


36,210

Other


26,400


20,799

Total noninterest income


200,141


184,575






Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits


225,991


211,998

Occupancy expense, net


25,170


22,192

Depreciation


19,096


18,135

Amortization of intangible assets


3,446


3,546

Data processing services


11,819


10,758

Net expense from other real estate owned


20,421


13,055

Marketing and business promotion


10,033


9,389

Deposit insurance


6,828


6,350

Other


57,036


51,741

Total noninterest expense


379,840


347,164

Income before income taxes


305,118


275,281

Income tax expense


64,508


58,927

Net income


$ 240,610


$ 216,354

Per Common Share Data:





Net income-basic


$ 7.22


$ 6.55

Net income-diluted


7.11


6.44

Cash dividends declared


1.90


1.78

Common shares outstanding


33,539,032


33,216,519

Average common shares outstanding -





Basic


33,306,040


33,055,152

Diluted


33,837,333


33,617,015

Performance Ratios:





Return on average assets


1.70 %


1.68 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


13.93


14.23

Net interest margin


3.74


3.73

Efficiency ratio


55.00


54.98

BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)


Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2025



December 31, 2025





Interest


Average





Interest


Average



Average


Income/


Yield/



Average


Income/


Yield/



Balance


Expense


Rate



Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS








Earning assets:














Loans

$ 8,361,327


$ 145,747


6.92

%


$ 8,161,998


$ 566,155


6.94

%

Securities - taxable

990,344


6,269


2.51



1,096,087


26,676


2.43


Securities - tax exempt

4,523


48


4.17



2,523


103


4.07


Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

4,324,507


43,050


3.95



3,887,286


168,067


4.32


Total earning assets

13,680,701


195,114


5.66



13,147,894


761,001


5.79
















Nonearning assets:














Cash and due from banks

219,243







212,530






Interest receivable and other assets

913,585







873,924






Allowance for credit losses

(102,881)







(99,488)






Total nonearning assets

1,029,947







986,966






Total assets

$ 14,710,648







$ 14,134,860




















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest bearing liabilities:














Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$ 5,529,879


$ 39,587


2.84

%


$ 5,385,919


$ 162,133


3.01

%

Savings deposits

1,283,474


9,156


2.83



1,209,949


37,193


3.07


Time deposits

1,745,324


17,342


3.94



1,609,022


65,986


4.10


Short-term borrowings

13,327


131


3.91



7,046


289


4.10


Long-term borrowings

9,750


44


1.79



2,458


44


1.79


Subordinated debt

86,206


1,031


4.74



86,184


4,122


4.78


Total interest bearing liabilities

8,667,960


67,291


3.08



8,300,578


269,767


3.25
















Interest free funds:














Noninterest bearing deposits

4,027,236







3,937,258






Interest payable and other liabilities

202,158







170,203






Stockholders' equity

1,813,294







1,726,821






Total interest free funds

6,042,688







5,834,282






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 14,710,648







$ 14,134,860






Net interest income



$ 127,823







$ 491,234




Net interest spread





2.58

%






2.54

%

Effect of interest free funds





1.13

%






1.20

%

Net interest margin





3.71

%






3.74

%

SOURCE BancFirst

