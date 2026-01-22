Bancfirst Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $59.5 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $56.5 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended December 31, 2025 increased to $127.7 million in comparison to $115.9 million for the same period in 2024. Higher loan volume and growth in other earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. A contributor to the increase in net interest income was also the Company's November 2025 acquisition of American Bank of Oklahoma. Net interest margin improved slightly to 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses on loans of $2.0 million in the three months ending December 31, 2025 compared to a reversal of $1.4 million for the same period in 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $53.3 million compared to $47.0 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to a gain on the sale of Visa B-1 stock of $4.5 million. In addition, trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and securities transactions each increased when compared to fourth quarter last year.

Noninterest expense grew to $107.4 million for the quarter-ended December 31, 2025 compared to $92.3 million in the same quarter in 2024. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily driven by an increase in net expense from other real estate owned of $5.6 million which largely consisted of an increase in write-downs of other real estate of $4.1 million and other real estate expense of $1.4 million. Also contributing to noninterest expense was growth in salaries and employee benefits of $4.2 million, occupancy expense of $1 million and other noninterest expense of $3.2 million. American Bank of Oklahoma contributed $1.6 million of noninterest expense for the quarter.

At December 31, 2025, the Company's total assets were $14.8 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from December 31, 2024. Loans grew $511.4 million from December 31, 2024, totaling $8.5 billion at December 31, 2025. Deposits totaled $12.7 billion, an increase of $951.8 million from year-end 2024. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $4.9 billion at December 31, 2025, down $262.6 million from December 31, 2024. The Company's total stockholders' equity totaled $1.9 billion at December 31, 2025.

Asset quality was strong through the quarter. Nonaccrual loans of $61.1 million represented 0.72% of total loans at December 31, 2025, relatively unchanged from $58.0 million or 0.72% of total loans at year-end 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.22% at December 31, 2025, down slightly from 1.24% at December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $1.6 million for the quarter, compared to $985,000 for the fourth quarter last year.

On November 17, 2025, the Company acquired American Bank of Oklahoma ("ABOK"), for aggregate consideration totaling $33 million. ABOK is a community bank headquartered in Collinsville, Oklahoma with six banking locations in Oklahoma. Upon acquisition, ABOK had approximately $413 million in total assets, $244 million in loans and $341 million in deposits. ABOK will continue to operate under its present name until it is merged into BancFirst, which is expected to be in the first quarter of 2026.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported record net income and record earnings per share for the fifth consecutive year. Loan growth, a stable net interest margin and solid growth in most all non-interest income categories contributed positively to the year's results. We closed on our previously announced acquisition of American Bank of Oklahoma in the quarter adding the Tulsa MSA communities of Collinsville and Skiatook to the 58 communities across the state that BancFirst serves. Our DFW banks Pegasus and Worthington continue to perform well with growth rates exceeding those of the company as a whole. Asset quality remains solid and charge-offs were in line at historical levels. Our outlook on the economy remains mixed and thus we continue to maintain a healthy allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates four subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 105 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas and American Bank of Oklahoma with six banking locations in Oklahoma. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)







2025

2025

2025

2025

2024



4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 127,667

$ 125,615

$ 121,256

$ 115,949

$ 115,917 Provision for credit losses on loans

(1,975)

4,222

1,239

1,461

(1,400) Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

234

216

148

125

- Noninterest income:



















Trust revenue

5,933

5,850

5,795

5,539

5,551 Service charges on deposits

18,393

18,131

17,741

16,804

18,133 Securities transactions

964

492

(740)

(333)

355 Sales of loans

781

916

830

636

731 Insurance commissions

7,643

8,954

7,920

10,410

7,914 Cash management

10,120

10,338

10,573

10,051

9,221 Other

9,499

5,185

5,929

5,787

5,114 Total noninterest income

53,333

49,866

48,048

48,894

47,019





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

58,570

57,681

55,147

54,593

54,327 Occupancy expense, net

6,946

6,434

6,037

5,753

5,977 Depreciation

4,872

4,725

4,691

4,808

4,593 Amortization of intangible assets

836

862

862

886

887 Data processing services

3,041

2,901

2,985

2,892

2,726 Net expense from other real estate owned

12,044

2,778

2,941

2,658

6,446 Marketing and business promotion

3,121

2,126

2,325

2,461

2,719 Deposit insurance

1,692

1,736

1,675

1,725

1,653 Other

16,268

12,829

11,536

16,403

13,007 Total noninterest expense

107,390

92,072

88,199

92,179

92,335 Income before income taxes

75,351

78,971

79,718

71,078

72,001 Income tax expense

15,854

16,317

17,371

14,966

15,525 Net income

$ 59,497

$ 62,654

$ 62,347

$ 56,112

$ 56,476 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.78

$ 1.88

$ 1.87

$ 1.69

$ 1.71 Net income-diluted

1.75

1.85

1.85

1.66

1.68 Cash dividends declared

0.49

0.49

0.46

0.46

0.46 Common shares outstanding

33,539,032

33,329,247

33,272,131

33,241,564

33,216,519 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

33,423,922

33,310,290

33,255,015

33,232,788

33,172,530 Diluted

33,906,434

33,864,129

33,795,243

33,768,873

33,750,993 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.60 %

1.76 %

1.79 %

1.66 %

1.67 % Return on average stockholders' equity

13.02

14.18

14.74

13.85

14.04 Net interest margin

3.71

3.79

3.75

3.70

3.68 Efficiency ratio

59.33

52.47

52.10

55.92

56.67

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)







2025

2025

2025

2025

2024



4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 14,838,893

$ 14,198,140

$ 14,045,780

$ 14,038,055

$ 13,554,314 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

4,177,406

3,849,736

3,737,763

3,706,328

3,315,932 Debt securities

924,948

1,015,941

1,104,604

1,167,441

1,211,754 Total loans

8,544,634

8,287,167

8,124,497

8,102,810

8,033,183 Allowance for credit losses

(104,299)

(99,511)

(96,988)

(100,455)

(99,497) Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,897,613

3,816,389

3,967,626

4,027,797

3,907,060 Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

5,610,882

5,393,791

5,301,439

5,393,995

5,231,327 Savings deposits

1,318,062

1,251,394

1,205,602

1,174,685

1,110,020 Time deposits

1,843,836

1,656,813

1,581,525

1,530,273

1,470,139 Total deposits

12,670,393

12,118,387

12,056,192

12,126,750

11,718,546 Stockholders' equity

1,854,125

1,782,801

1,728,038

1,672,827

1,621,187 Book value per common share

55.28

53.49

51.94

50.32

48.81 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

49.20

47.71

46.12

44.47

42.92 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

66.43 %

67.32 %

67.11 %

68.08 %

69.63 % Average earning assets to total assets

93.00

93.00

92.97

93.10

93.14 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

12.33

12.38

12.14

12.00

11.87 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 7,506

$ 7,959

$ 7,515

$ 5,120

$ 7,739 Nonaccrual loans (3)

61,130

57,266

49,878

56,371

57,984 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

49,116

53,233

53,022

35,542

33,665 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.72 %

0.69 %

0.61 %

0.70 %

0.72 % Allowance to total loans

1.22

1.20

1.19

1.24

1.24 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

170.62

173.77

194.45

178.20

171.59 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.02

0.02

0.05

0.01

0.01





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):

































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,854,125

$ 1,782,801

$ 1,728,038

$ 1,672,827

$ 1,621,187 Less goodwill

182,739

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263 Less intangible assets, net

21,357

10,548

11,410

12,272

13,158 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,650,029

$ 1,589,990

$ 1,534,365

$ 1,478,292

$ 1,425,766 Common shares outstanding

33,539,032

33,329,247

33,272,131

33,241,564

33,216,519 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 49.20

$ 47.71

$ 46.12

$ 44.47

$ 42.92



(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP

financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company.

This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $10.6 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2025.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)







Twelve months ended December 31,



2025

2024 Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income

$ 490,487

$ 446,874 Provision for credit losses on loans

4,947

9,004 Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

723

- Noninterest income:







Trust revenue

23,117

21,801 Service charges on deposits

71,069

69,564 Securities transactions

383

97 Sales of loans

3,163

2,676 Insurance commissions

34,927

33,428 Cash management

41,082

36,210 Other

26,400

20,799 Total noninterest income

200,141

184,575









Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

225,991

211,998 Occupancy expense, net

25,170

22,192 Depreciation

19,096

18,135 Amortization of intangible assets

3,446

3,546 Data processing services

11,819

10,758 Net expense from other real estate owned

20,421

13,055 Marketing and business promotion

10,033

9,389 Deposit insurance

6,828

6,350 Other

57,036

51,741 Total noninterest expense

379,840

347,164 Income before income taxes

305,118

275,281 Income tax expense

64,508

58,927 Net income

$ 240,610

$ 216,354 Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic

$ 7.22

$ 6.55 Net income-diluted

7.11

6.44 Cash dividends declared

1.90

1.78 Common shares outstanding

33,539,032

33,216,519 Average common shares outstanding -







Basic

33,306,040

33,055,152 Diluted

33,837,333

33,617,015 Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets

1.70 %

1.68 % Return on average stockholders' equity

13.93

14.23 Net interest margin

3.74

3.73 Efficiency ratio

55.00

54.98

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2025



December 31, 2025







Interest

Average







Interest

Average



Average

Income/

Yield/



Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS













Earning assets:

























Loans $ 8,361,327

$ 145,747

6.92 %

$ 8,161,998

$ 566,155

6.94 % Securities - taxable 990,344

6,269

2.51



1,096,087

26,676

2.43

Securities - tax exempt 4,523

48

4.17



2,523

103

4.07

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS 4,324,507

43,050

3.95



3,887,286

168,067

4.32

Total earning assets 13,680,701

195,114

5.66



13,147,894

761,001

5.79





























Nonearning assets:

























Cash and due from banks 219,243











212,530









Interest receivable and other assets 913,585











873,924









Allowance for credit losses (102,881)











(99,488)









Total nonearning assets 1,029,947











986,966









Total assets $ 14,710,648











$ 14,134,860





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest bearing liabilities:

























Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits $ 5,529,879

$ 39,587

2.84 %

$ 5,385,919

$ 162,133

3.01 % Savings deposits 1,283,474

9,156

2.83



1,209,949

37,193

3.07

Time deposits 1,745,324

17,342

3.94



1,609,022

65,986

4.10

Short-term borrowings 13,327

131

3.91



7,046

289

4.10

Long-term borrowings 9,750

44

1.79



2,458

44

1.79

Subordinated debt 86,206

1,031

4.74



86,184

4,122

4.78

Total interest bearing liabilities 8,667,960

67,291

3.08



8,300,578

269,767

3.25





























Interest free funds:

























Noninterest bearing deposits 4,027,236











3,937,258









Interest payable and other liabilities 202,158











170,203









Stockholders' equity 1,813,294











1,726,821









Total interest free funds 6,042,688











5,834,282









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,710,648











$ 14,134,860









Net interest income



$ 127,823











$ 491,234





Net interest spread







2.58 %









2.54 % Effect of interest free funds







1.13 %









1.20 % Net interest margin







3.71 %









3.74 %

SOURCE BancFirst