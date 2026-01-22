Bancfirst Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $59.5 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $56.5 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended December 31, 2025 increased to $127.7 million in comparison to $115.9 million for the same period in 2024. Higher loan volume and growth in other earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. A contributor to the increase in net interest income was also the Company's November 2025 acquisition of American Bank of Oklahoma. Net interest margin improved slightly to 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses on loans of $2.0 million in the three months ending December 31, 2025 compared to a reversal of $1.4 million for the same period in 2024.
Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $53.3 million compared to $47.0 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to a gain on the sale of Visa B-1 stock of $4.5 million. In addition, trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees and securities transactions each increased when compared to fourth quarter last year.
Noninterest expense grew to $107.4 million for the quarter-ended December 31, 2025 compared to $92.3 million in the same quarter in 2024. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily driven by an increase in net expense from other real estate owned of $5.6 million which largely consisted of an increase in write-downs of other real estate of $4.1 million and other real estate expense of $1.4 million. Also contributing to noninterest expense was growth in salaries and employee benefits of $4.2 million, occupancy expense of $1 million and other noninterest expense of $3.2 million. American Bank of Oklahoma contributed $1.6 million of noninterest expense for the quarter.
At December 31, 2025, the Company's total assets were $14.8 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion from December 31, 2024. Loans grew $511.4 million from December 31, 2024, totaling $8.5 billion at December 31, 2025. Deposits totaled $12.7 billion, an increase of $951.8 million from year-end 2024. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $4.9 billion at December 31, 2025, down $262.6 million from December 31, 2024. The Company's total stockholders' equity totaled $1.9 billion at December 31, 2025.
Asset quality was strong through the quarter. Nonaccrual loans of $61.1 million represented 0.72% of total loans at December 31, 2025, relatively unchanged from $58.0 million or 0.72% of total loans at year-end 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.22% at December 31, 2025, down slightly from 1.24% at December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $1.6 million for the quarter, compared to $985,000 for the fourth quarter last year.
On November 17, 2025, the Company acquired American Bank of Oklahoma ("ABOK"), for aggregate consideration totaling $33 million. ABOK is a community bank headquartered in Collinsville, Oklahoma with six banking locations in Oklahoma. Upon acquisition, ABOK had approximately $413 million in total assets, $244 million in loans and $341 million in deposits. ABOK will continue to operate under its present name until it is merged into BancFirst, which is expected to be in the first quarter of 2026.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported record net income and record earnings per share for the fifth consecutive year. Loan growth, a stable net interest margin and solid growth in most all non-interest income categories contributed positively to the year's results. We closed on our previously announced acquisition of American Bank of Oklahoma in the quarter adding the Tulsa MSA communities of Collinsville and Skiatook to the 58 communities across the state that BancFirst serves. Our DFW banks Pegasus and Worthington continue to perform well with growth rates exceeding those of the company as a whole. Asset quality remains solid and charge-offs were in line at historical levels. Our outlook on the economy remains mixed and thus we continue to maintain a healthy allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates four subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 105 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas and American Bank of Oklahoma with six banking locations in Oklahoma. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
BancFirst Corporation
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 127,667
$ 125,615
$ 121,256
$ 115,949
$ 115,917
Provision for credit losses on loans
(1,975)
4,222
1,239
1,461
(1,400)
Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures
234
216
148
125
-
Noninterest income:
Trust revenue
5,933
5,850
5,795
5,539
5,551
Service charges on deposits
18,393
18,131
17,741
16,804
18,133
Securities transactions
964
492
(740)
(333)
355
Sales of loans
781
916
830
636
731
Insurance commissions
7,643
8,954
7,920
10,410
7,914
Cash management
10,120
10,338
10,573
10,051
9,221
Other
9,499
5,185
5,929
5,787
5,114
Total noninterest income
53,333
49,866
48,048
48,894
47,019
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
58,570
57,681
55,147
54,593
54,327
Occupancy expense, net
6,946
6,434
6,037
5,753
5,977
Depreciation
4,872
4,725
4,691
4,808
4,593
Amortization of intangible assets
836
862
862
886
887
Data processing services
3,041
2,901
2,985
2,892
2,726
Net expense from other real estate owned
12,044
2,778
2,941
2,658
6,446
Marketing and business promotion
3,121
2,126
2,325
2,461
2,719
Deposit insurance
1,692
1,736
1,675
1,725
1,653
Other
16,268
12,829
11,536
16,403
13,007
Total noninterest expense
107,390
92,072
88,199
92,179
92,335
Income before income taxes
75,351
78,971
79,718
71,078
72,001
Income tax expense
15,854
16,317
17,371
14,966
15,525
Net income
$ 59,497
$ 62,654
$ 62,347
$ 56,112
$ 56,476
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 1.78
$ 1.88
$ 1.87
$ 1.69
$ 1.71
Net income-diluted
1.75
1.85
1.85
1.66
1.68
Cash dividends declared
0.49
0.49
0.46
0.46
0.46
Common shares outstanding
33,539,032
33,329,247
33,272,131
33,241,564
33,216,519
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
33,423,922
33,310,290
33,255,015
33,232,788
33,172,530
Diluted
33,906,434
33,864,129
33,795,243
33,768,873
33,750,993
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.60 %
1.76 %
1.79 %
1.66 %
1.67 %
Return on average stockholders' equity
13.02
14.18
14.74
13.85
14.04
Net interest margin
3.71
3.79
3.75
3.70
3.68
Efficiency ratio
59.33
52.47
52.10
55.92
56.67
BancFirst Corporation
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$ 14,838,893
$ 14,198,140
$ 14,045,780
$ 14,038,055
$ 13,554,314
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
4,177,406
3,849,736
3,737,763
3,706,328
3,315,932
Debt securities
924,948
1,015,941
1,104,604
1,167,441
1,211,754
Total loans
8,544,634
8,287,167
8,124,497
8,102,810
8,033,183
Allowance for credit losses
(104,299)
(99,511)
(96,988)
(100,455)
(99,497)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
3,897,613
3,816,389
3,967,626
4,027,797
3,907,060
Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits
5,610,882
5,393,791
5,301,439
5,393,995
5,231,327
Savings deposits
1,318,062
1,251,394
1,205,602
1,174,685
1,110,020
Time deposits
1,843,836
1,656,813
1,581,525
1,530,273
1,470,139
Total deposits
12,670,393
12,118,387
12,056,192
12,126,750
11,718,546
Stockholders' equity
1,854,125
1,782,801
1,728,038
1,672,827
1,621,187
Book value per common share
55.28
53.49
51.94
50.32
48.81
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
49.20
47.71
46.12
44.47
42.92
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
66.43 %
67.32 %
67.11 %
68.08 %
69.63 %
Average earning assets to total assets
93.00
93.00
92.97
93.10
93.14
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
12.33
12.38
12.14
12.00
11.87
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$ 7,506
$ 7,959
$ 7,515
$ 5,120
$ 7,739
Nonaccrual loans (3)
61,130
57,266
49,878
56,371
57,984
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
49,116
53,233
53,022
35,542
33,665
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.72 %
0.69 %
0.61 %
0.70 %
0.72 %
Allowance to total loans
1.22
1.20
1.19
1.24
1.24
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
170.62
173.77
194.45
178.20
171.59
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.02
0.02
0.05
0.01
0.01
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$ 1,854,125
$ 1,782,801
$ 1,728,038
$ 1,672,827
$ 1,621,187
Less goodwill
182,739
182,263
182,263
182,263
182,263
Less intangible assets, net
21,357
10,548
11,410
12,272
13,158
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 1,650,029
$ 1,589,990
$ 1,534,365
$ 1,478,292
$ 1,425,766
Common shares outstanding
33,539,032
33,329,247
33,272,131
33,241,564
33,216,519
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 49.20
$ 47.71
$ 46.12
$ 44.47
$ 42.92
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP
(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $10.6 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2025.
BancFirst Corporation
Twelve months ended
December 31,
2025
2024
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 490,487
$ 446,874
Provision for credit losses on loans
4,947
9,004
Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures
723
-
Noninterest income:
Trust revenue
23,117
21,801
Service charges on deposits
71,069
69,564
Securities transactions
383
97
Sales of loans
3,163
2,676
Insurance commissions
34,927
33,428
Cash management
41,082
36,210
Other
26,400
20,799
Total noninterest income
200,141
184,575
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
225,991
211,998
Occupancy expense, net
25,170
22,192
Depreciation
19,096
18,135
Amortization of intangible assets
3,446
3,546
Data processing services
11,819
10,758
Net expense from other real estate owned
20,421
13,055
Marketing and business promotion
10,033
9,389
Deposit insurance
6,828
6,350
Other
57,036
51,741
Total noninterest expense
379,840
347,164
Income before income taxes
305,118
275,281
Income tax expense
64,508
58,927
Net income
$ 240,610
$ 216,354
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 7.22
$ 6.55
Net income-diluted
7.11
6.44
Cash dividends declared
1.90
1.78
Common shares outstanding
33,539,032
33,216,519
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
33,306,040
33,055,152
Diluted
33,837,333
33,617,015
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.70 %
1.68 %
Return on average stockholders' equity
13.93
14.23
Net interest margin
3.74
3.73
Efficiency ratio
55.00
54.98
BancFirst Corporation
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 8,361,327
$ 145,747
6.92
%
$ 8,161,998
$ 566,155
6.94
%
Securities - taxable
990,344
6,269
2.51
1,096,087
26,676
2.43
Securities - tax exempt
4,523
48
4.17
2,523
103
4.07
Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS
4,324,507
43,050
3.95
3,887,286
168,067
4.32
Total earning assets
13,680,701
195,114
5.66
13,147,894
761,001
5.79
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
219,243
212,530
Interest receivable and other assets
913,585
873,924
Allowance for credit losses
(102,881)
(99,488)
Total nonearning assets
1,029,947
986,966
Total assets
$ 14,710,648
$ 14,134,860
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits
$ 5,529,879
$ 39,587
2.84
%
$ 5,385,919
$ 162,133
3.01
%
Savings deposits
1,283,474
9,156
2.83
1,209,949
37,193
3.07
Time deposits
1,745,324
17,342
3.94
1,609,022
65,986
4.10
Short-term borrowings
13,327
131
3.91
7,046
289
4.10
Long-term borrowings
9,750
44
1.79
2,458
44
1.79
Subordinated debt
86,206
1,031
4.74
86,184
4,122
4.78
Total interest bearing liabilities
8,667,960
67,291
3.08
8,300,578
269,767
3.25
Interest free funds:
Noninterest bearing deposits
4,027,236
3,937,258
Interest payable and other liabilities
202,158
170,203
Stockholders' equity
1,813,294
1,726,821
Total interest free funds
6,042,688
5,834,282
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 14,710,648
$ 14,134,860
Net interest income
$ 127,823
$ 491,234
Net interest spread
2.58
%
2.54
%
Effect of interest free funds
1.13
%
1.20
%
Net interest margin
3.71
%
3.74
%
SOURCE BancFirst