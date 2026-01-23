Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports December 2025 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2025.

Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison



December 2025 December 2024 Change Passengers 1,616,339 1,544,874 4.6 % Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,490,748 1,441,734 3.4 % Available seat miles (000) 1,835,261 1,771,717 3.6 % Load factor 81.2 % 81.4 % (0.2pts) Departures 11,586 11,117 4.2 % Average stage length (miles) 897 912 (1.6 %)



4 th Quarter 2025 4 th Quarter 2024 Change Passengers 4,447,973 3,927,423 13.3 % Revenue passenger miles (000) 4,043,244 3,609,892 12.0 % Available seat miles (000) 4,976,428 4,503,059 10.5 % Load factor 81.2 % 80.2 % 1.0pts Departures 31,823 28,617 11.2 % Average stage length (miles) 885 900 (1.7 %)



Full Year 2025 Full Year 2024 Change Passengers 18,518,653 16,765,283 10.5 % Revenue passenger miles (000) 16,947,654 15,303,737 10.7 % Available seat miles (000) 20,679,905 18,314,867 12.9 % Load factor 82.0 % 83.6 % (1.6pts) Departures 131,668 116,441 13.1 % Average stage length (miles) 893 893 0.0 %

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



December 2025 December 2024 Change Passengers 1,624,448 1,555,292 4.4 % Available seat miles (000) 1,872,354 1,811,321 3.4 % Departures 11,869 11,452 3.6 % Average stage length (miles) 893 905 (1.3 %)



4 th Quarter 2025 4 th Quarter 2024 Change Passengers 4,528,986 3,999,879 13.2 % Available seat miles (000) 5,179,098 4,697,999 10.2 % Departures 33,499 30,219 10.9 % Average stage length (miles) 875 889 (1.6 %)



Full Year 2025 Full Year 2024 Change Passengers 18,737,151 16,982,836 10.3 % Available seat miles (000) 21,369,532 18,984,711 12.6 % Departures 137,039 121,580 12.7 % Average stage length (miles) 887 887 0.0 %

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon December 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $2.48 4th quarter 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $2.61 Full-year 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $2.55





Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

