WKN: A0LFDN | ISIN: US01748X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: AGH
Tradegate
20.01.26 | 17:14
76,50 Euro
-0,65 % -0,50
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,5077,0011:27
76,5077,0011:19
PR Newswire
23.01.2026 00:32 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports December 2025 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2025.

Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison


December 2025

December 2024

Change

Passengers

1,616,339

1,544,874

4.6 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,490,748

1,441,734

3.4 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,835,261

1,771,717

3.6 %

Load factor

81.2 %

81.4 %

(0.2pts)

Departures

11,586

11,117

4.2 %

Average stage length (miles)

897

912

(1.6 %)


4 th Quarter 2025

4 th Quarter 2024

Change

Passengers

4,447,973

3,927,423

13.3 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

4,043,244

3,609,892

12.0 %

Available seat miles (000)

4,976,428

4,503,059

10.5 %

Load factor

81.2 %

80.2 %

1.0pts

Departures

31,823

28,617

11.2 %

Average stage length (miles)

885

900

(1.7 %)


Full Year 2025

Full Year 2024

Change

Passengers

18,518,653

16,765,283

10.5 %

Revenue passenger miles (000)

16,947,654

15,303,737

10.7 %

Available seat miles (000)

20,679,905

18,314,867

12.9 %

Load factor

82.0 %

83.6 %

(1.6pts)

Departures

131,668

116,441

13.1 %

Average stage length (miles)

893

893

0.0 %

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison


December 2025

December 2024

Change

Passengers

1,624,448

1,555,292

4.4 %

Available seat miles (000)

1,872,354

1,811,321

3.4 %

Departures

11,869

11,452

3.6 %

Average stage length (miles)

893

905

(1.3 %)


4 th Quarter 2025

4 th Quarter 2024

Change

Passengers

4,528,986

3,999,879

13.2 %

Available seat miles (000)

5,179,098

4,697,999

10.2 %

Departures

33,499

30,219

10.9 %

Average stage length (miles)

875

889

(1.6 %)


Full Year 2025

Full Year 2024

Change

Passengers

18,737,151

16,982,836

10.3 %

Available seat miles (000)

21,369,532

18,984,711

12.6 %

Departures

137,039

121,580

12.7 %

Average stage length (miles)

887

887

0.0 %

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

December 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.48

4th quarter 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.61

Full-year 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system

$2.55



Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett


Sherry Wilson

[email protected]


[email protected]

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
