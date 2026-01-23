Allegiant Travel Company: Allegiant Reports December 2025 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2025.
Scheduled Service - Year Over Year Comparison
December 2025
December 2024
Change
Passengers
1,616,339
1,544,874
4.6 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,490,748
1,441,734
3.4 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,835,261
1,771,717
3.6 %
Load factor
81.2 %
81.4 %
(0.2pts)
Departures
11,586
11,117
4.2 %
Average stage length (miles)
897
912
(1.6 %)
4 th Quarter 2025
4 th Quarter 2024
Change
Passengers
4,447,973
3,927,423
13.3 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
4,043,244
3,609,892
12.0 %
Available seat miles (000)
4,976,428
4,503,059
10.5 %
Load factor
81.2 %
80.2 %
1.0pts
Departures
31,823
28,617
11.2 %
Average stage length (miles)
885
900
(1.7 %)
Full Year 2025
Full Year 2024
Change
Passengers
18,518,653
16,765,283
10.5 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
16,947,654
15,303,737
10.7 %
Available seat miles (000)
20,679,905
18,314,867
12.9 %
Load factor
82.0 %
83.6 %
(1.6pts)
Departures
131,668
116,441
13.1 %
Average stage length (miles)
893
893
0.0 %
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
December 2025
December 2024
Change
Passengers
1,624,448
1,555,292
4.4 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,872,354
1,811,321
3.4 %
Departures
11,869
11,452
3.6 %
Average stage length (miles)
893
905
(1.3 %)
4 th Quarter 2025
4 th Quarter 2024
Change
Passengers
4,528,986
3,999,879
13.2 %
Available seat miles (000)
5,179,098
4,697,999
10.2 %
Departures
33,499
30,219
10.9 %
Average stage length (miles)
875
889
(1.6 %)
Full Year 2025
Full Year 2024
Change
Passengers
18,737,151
16,982,836
10.3 %
Available seat miles (000)
21,369,532
18,984,711
12.6 %
Departures
137,039
121,580
12.7 %
Average stage length (miles)
887
887
0.0 %
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
December 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system
$2.48
4th quarter 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system
$2.61
Full-year 2025 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system
$2.55
