GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2026 18:42 Uhr
Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4th Quarter 2025 Results

ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $1,784,000 or $0.45 per share compared to fourth quarter 2024 net income of $1,882,000 or $0.47 per share. Return on Equity was 12.64% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 14.73% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $320,000 or 6.5% compared to the respective 2024 period. Interest income decreased by $196,000, mainly due to a decrease in loans. Interest expense decreased by $516,000, mainly due to a decrease in funding costs. Non-interest income decreased by $218,000, while operating expenses increased by $150,000, which was mainly due to higher wages and benefits expense.

Total assets were $554 million as of December 31, 2025 compared to $567 million as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits decreased by $27 million, which consisted of a decrease of $15 million in core deposits and $12 million in brokered deposits, which were replaced with borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank. While total loans decreased by $24 million or 6.1% due to the high interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.17%. Additionally, CEFC's wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains "well capitalized" for regulatory purposes.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
Quarter Ended Year to Date
Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Return on Equity 12.64- 14.73- 12.44- 12.04-
Return on Assets 1.28- 1.31- 1.19- 1.02-
Net Interest Margin 4.04- 3.66- 3.87- 3.44-
Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Non-Performing Assets Ratio 0.17- 0.28-
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1) 10.88- 10.32-
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1) 18.30- 16.99-
Book Value Per Share- 14.30 - 12.74
Market Value Per Share- 13.65 - 9.85
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
Quarter Ended Year to Date
Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Interest Income- 6,496,798 - 6,692,617 - 26,081,644 - 26,762,188
Interest Expense 1,248,928 1,764,560 5,879,214 8,087,045
Net Interest Income 5,247,870 4,928,057 20,202,430 18,675,143
Provision for credit losses (19,303- (55,008- (75,757- (93,980-
Non-interest income 489,029 706,790 2,068,511 2,407,386
Operating Expenses 3,583,029 3,433,219 14,292,180 14,102,164
Income before taxes 2,173,173 2,256,636 8,054,518 7,074,345
Income tax expense 389,294 374,998 1,443,269 1,211,078
Net Income- 1,783,879 - 1,881,638 - 6,611,249 - 5,863,267
Net Income per share - diluted- 0.45 - 0.47 - 1.67 - 1.48
Dividends declared- 0.14 - 0.14 - 0.56 - 0.56
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
Dec 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents- 57,373,635 - 55,588,156
Time deposits with other banks - 1,743,000
Securities 94,346,865 82,075,403
Loans 371,327,999 395,651,055
Allowance for credit losses (3,385,810- (3,482,203-
Loans, net 367,942,189 392,168,852
Premises and equipment, net 9,617,442 10,037,771
Other assets 24,933,064 25,029,745
Total Assets- 554,213,195 - 566,642,927
Liabilities
Deposits- 471,503,354 - 498,507,449
FHLB borrowings 16,000,000 4,000,000
Trust preferred 7,310,000 10,310,000
Other liabilities 3,115,523 3,295,393
Total Liabilities 497,928,877 516,112,842
Equity
Total Equity 56,284,318 50,530,085
Total Liabilities and Equity- 554,213,195 - 566,642,927

Contact:
Benjamin Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562


