Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878187 | ISIN: CA30150P1099 | Ticker-Symbol: 3XT
Frankfurt
23.01.26 | 08:39
4,120 Euro
-0,96 % -0,040
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1204,36011:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2026 20:06 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exco Technologies Ltd.: Exco Technologies Limited 2025 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 21, 2026. A total of 25,042,054 Common Shares or 66.0% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Votes
For		Votes
Withheld/Against
Edward H. Kernaghan98.5%1.5%
Darren M. Kirk99.5%0.5%
Robert B. Magee99.7%0.3%
Colleen M. McMorrow99.6%0.4%
Brian A. Robbins99.1%0.9%
Tommy J. Skudutis98.2%1.8%

Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 4,500 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone:(905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
Website:http://www.excocorp.com

Appendix A
VOTING RESULTS - 2025 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Resolution

Votes ForVotes Withheld/Against
- - - -
Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director24,405,38798.5373,5821.5
Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director24,658,49799.5120,4720.5
Elect Robert B. Magee as Director24,692,75299.786,2170.3
Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director24,691,48799.687,4820.4
Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director24,544,96999.1234,0000.9
Elect Tommy J. Skudutis as Director24,334,06598.2444,9041.8
Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors24,877,97299.3164,0820.7
Notes:
(1) Based on proxies submitted
(2) 263,085 shares were not voted for Directors
(3) 25,042,054 shares (66.0%) were voted by proxy

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.