C3is Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Two Medium Range Product Tankers

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (NASDAQ: CISS) (the "Company"), a ship-owning company providing dry bulk and tanker seaborne transportation services, announced today the expansion of its fleet by entering into two Memoranda of Agreement for the acquisition of two MR product tankers with an approximate capacity of 50,000 dwt per vessel, both built in South Korea in 2008 and 2011, respectively (the "Transaction" or the "Acquisitions").

The purchase price is $16.88 million for the 2008-built tanker and $22.90 million for the 2011-built tanker. The vessels are expected to be delivered to the Company between the first and third quarters of 2026.

Following completion of these acquisitions, the Company's fleet will increase by 50% to a total of six vessels and focus on the lucrative tanker sector. It will consist of three Handysize dry bulk carriers and three tankers, an Aframax oil tanker and two MR product tankers.

The vessels will be acquired from an entity affiliated with Brave Maritime Corp Inc. The Acquisitions were approved by the independent directors of the Company, who obtained independent valuations for the vessels and based the respective purchase prices on the average of those valuations.

The Acquisitions are funded with a one-year interest free loan, pursuant to which the Company may elect to pay the entire purchase price of the vessels at any time during the year following the date of the applicable Memoranda of Agreement thereby providing significant financial flexibility.

Commenting on the Transaction, Dr. Diamantis Andriotis, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We continue to pursue opportunistic acquisitions that position our Company to capitalize on favorable market conditions. This acquisition represents an investment that materially increases the scale of our operations, while strengthening our commercial profile and earnings capacity.

"The newly acquired MR product tankers meaningfully increase our exposure to the tanker market, with very positive and sustainable fundamentals evidenced by high short- and medium-term charter rates. In the currently prevailing spot market, each vessel would be expected to generate revenues of approximately $25,000 per day, or approximately $9 million in annual gross revenue. After accounting for daily operating expenses, including management fees and general and administrative expenses, estimated at approximately $8,300 per day, this revenue would be expected to translate into annual EBITDA of approximately $6 million per vessel.

"The robust cash flows expected to be generated by the newly acquired MR product tankers as well as our Aframax tanker with daily spot rates currently at around $55,000, will significantly enhance our Company's profitability, strengthen our financial resilience and provide additional flexibility to pursue future growth opportunities."

About C3is Inc.

C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing dry bulk and crude oil seaborne transportation services. The Company currently owns four vessels, comprising three Handysize dry bulk carriers with a total capacity of 97,664 deadweight tons (dwt) and an Aframax oil tanker with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 115,800 dwt, resulting in a fleet total capacity of 213,464 dwt. On a pro forma basis following the delivery of two MR product tankers, the Company's fleet will consist of six vessels: three Handysize dry bulk carriers, one Aframax tanker, and two MR product tankers, with a total carrying capacity of approximately 310,667 dwt. C3is Inc.'s shares of Common Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol "CISS."

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the completion and timing of the vessel acquisitions and the charter rates and revenues generated, and expenses incurred, in relation to our tankers, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans, including changes prevailing spot market charter rates, which are volatile and subject to significant and rapid change, for MR product tankers and Aframax tankers. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Nina Pyndiah

Chief Financial Officer

C3is INC.

00-30-210-6250-001

E-mail: info@c3is.pro