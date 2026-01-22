Foresight Financial Group, Inc.: Foresight Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

WINNEBAGO, Ill., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) reported net income of $2.54 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, a 2% increase compared to $2.49 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2024, and a 59% increase compared to $1.60 million reported for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted Earnings per Share for the fourth quarter was $0.70 compared to $0.69 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.44 for the most recent quarter ended September 30, 2025. The 2025 fourth quarter results include $1.16 million in non-recurring expenses, a $961 thousand impairment charge on a non-marketable equity investment and $197 thousand of conversion related expenses. The fourth quarter results produced a Return on Average Equity of 5.96% and Return on Average Assets of 0.60%.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased by 38% to $7.87 million compared to $12.66 million for 2024. The decrease in net income reflects a $1.63 million increase in provision for loan losses, a $2.92 million impairment charge related to an other equity investment and $3.49 million of charter consolidation related expenses. Diluted Earnings per Share for 2025 was $2.17 compared to $3.59 for 2024.

Foresight CEO Peter Q. Morrison stated "the final systems conversions and operational consolidation of our Company's six separate banking charters into one was completed during the fourth quarter. The charter consolidation process, which included five core and ancillary systems conversions, was an expensive and time-consuming effort that we are happy to have behind us. That, coupled with the legacy credit challenges and associated credit marks, which were primarily from our German American market, caused 2025 to be both a challenging and transitional year. As a result of concerted efforts throughout 2025 to significantly improve our credit profile, we were able to achieve a 46% reduction in non-performing assets which is reflected in our fourth quarter results. We are grateful to see renewed interest in Foresight's stock, which closed at $43.25 on January 21, 2026, a 34% increase over the closing price one year earlier. As we enter 2026, the Company is positioned for future growth and profitability, and we are focused on gaining operational efficiencies, strengthening our sales culture, enhancing our product offerings, and maintaining a strong credit culture."

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $2.08 million, or 17%, to $14.30 million as compared to $12.23 million for the fourth quarter of 2024; and increased by $1.15 million, or 9%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The taxable equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.53% compared to 3.14% in the fourth quarter of 2024; and 3.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $3.69 million, or 8%, to $52.67 million compared to $48.99 million for 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.35% for 2025, increasing ten basis points over 2024. The Federal Reserve rate cuts in late third quarter and in the fourth quarter of 2025 contributed to the Company's ability to lower cost of funds more than the decrease in earning asset yields.

Total loans increased by $4.6 million during the quarter to $1.141 billion as of December 31, 2025 compared to $1.137 billion as of September 30, 2025; and increased by $26.2 million, or 2%, since the end of 2024. Overall loan growth for the quarter was hindered by pay-offs of participations purchased and other intentional exits of watch credits.

Total deposits increased by $46.4 million during the fourth quarter to $1.43 billion as of December 31, 2025; and increased by $27.8 million as compared to total deposits at the end of 2024.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 increased by $107 thousand to $772 thousand as compared to $665 thousand in the fourth quarter of the prior year; and increased by $400 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2025. The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $2.68 million, a $1.63 million increase over the provision expense for 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.41 million and $5 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively.

Total non-performing assets of the Company as of December 31, 2025 were $15.31 million compared to $28.43 million in the previous quarter, and $28.42 million at the end of 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets dropped to 0.92% from 1.75% as of September 30, 2025 and 1.74% as of December 31, 2024. The drop in non-performing assets during the fourth includes $1.69 million of net paydowns, $1.41 million of net loan charge-offs, $961 thousand investment impairment charged to expense, $7.39 million of net upgrades to performing status, and $1.65 million reduction in loans over 90 days delinquent and foreclosed assets.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 decreased $102 thousand to $1.77 million compared to $1.87 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $1.31 million to $8.50 million compared to $7.19 million for 2024. This increase includes $1.2 million of non-recurring revenue received under a branding agreement.

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 totaled $11.87 million, a $1.62 million increase over $10.25 million in the fourth quarter of 2024; and a $487 thousand decrease from the most recent quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $9.46 million to $48.35 million compared to $38.89 million in 2024. This increase includes $6.65 million in non-recurring expenses. The table below breaks out non-recurring expenses by expense category for the full year 2025:

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Excluding Actual Non-Recurring Non-Recurring Actual Operating Expenses: Expenses Expenses Expenses Expenses (in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits 26,032 379 25,653 24,670 Occupancy expense of premises, net 3,042 3,042 2,692 Outside services 2,112 453 1,659 1,611 Data processing 5,281 5,281 4,302 Other 11,887 5,816 6,071 5,619 48,354 6,648 41,706 38,894

The non-recurring salaries and benefits and outside services are all attributable to the charter consolidation effort. Non-recurring other expenses include $2.69 million of charter consolidation expenses, a $2.92 million impairment of an other investment, and $238 thousand of other nonrecurring expenses. Excluding the non-recurring items noninterest expenses increased $2.72 million, or 7%, over 2024.

The closing price for the Company's stock was $42.48, as of the close of business January 16, 2025. Tangible Book Value per Share of the Company's common stock increased by $0.94 and $4.59 to $47.18 compared to $46.24 as of September 30, 2025 and $42.59 as of December 31, 2024, respectively. The Tangible Book Value per Share of the Company's common stock, excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income increased $1.33 to $53.12 as of December 31, 2025, compared to $51.79 at the end of 2024.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on Loans - 70,893 - - 69,284 Interest on investment securities 10415 8,861 Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 1384 2,559 Total interest income 82,692 80,704 Interest expense: Deposits 28,553 29,855 Federal funds purchased 6 64 FHLB and other borrowings 1,459 1,798 Total interest expense 30,018 31,717 Net interest income 52,674 48,987 Provision for credit losses 2,680 1,052 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 49,994 47,935 Noninterest income: Customer service fees 1,761 1,421 Net securities gains (losses) 0 (111 - Gain on sale of loans, net 324 772 Loan servicing fees, net 749 249 Bank owned life insurance 667 1,110 ATM / interchange fees 2,236 2,143 Other 2,764 1,609 Total noninterest income 8,501 7,193 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 26,032 24,670 Occupancy expense of premises, net 3,042 2,692 Outside services 2,112 1,611 Data processing 5,281 4,302 Other 11,887 5,619 Total noninterest expenses 48,354 38,894 Income before income taxes 10,141 16,234 Income tax expense 2,273 3,570 Net income - 7,868 - 12,664 Earnings per common share: Basic - 2.18 - 3.61 Diluted - 2.17 - 3.59

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, Assets 2025 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Cash and due from banks - 15,844 - 16,905 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 11,254 45,357 Federal funds sold 775 6,172 Total cash and cash equivalents 27,873 68,434 Debt Securities: Available-for-sale (AFS) 428,688 369,945 Held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,378 3,263 Marketable equity securities and other investments 4,427 7,592 Loans held for sale 1,549 852 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,127,617 1,100,657 Premises and equipment, net 17,855 17,125 Bank owned life insurance 24,979 24,459 Other assets 33,281 40,892 Total assets - 1,668,647 - 1,633,219 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing - 219,275 - 249,076 Interest-bearing 1,209,276 1,151,627 Total deposits 1,428,551 1,400,703 Federal funds purchased - 5,804 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - 15,017 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 53,429 40,911 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,405 17,386 Total liabilities 1,498,385 1,479,821 Preferred stock - - Common stock 1,063 1,060 Additional paid-in capital 16,720 16,482 Retained earnings 189,941 184,961 Treasury stock, at cost (16,013 - (16,008 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,449 - (33,097 - Total stockholders' equity 170,262 153,398 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,668,647 - 1,633,219

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on Loans - 18,343 - 17,893 - 17,739 - 16,918 - 17,249 Interest on investment securities 2,983 2,447 2,394 2,591 2,269 Interest on fed funds sold and other deposits 417 150 285 532 818 Total interest income 21,743 20,490 20,418 20,041 20,336 Interest expense: Deposits 7,158 6,930 7,099 7,366 7,641 Federal funds purchased - 4 - 2 7 FHLB and other borrowings 282 398 370 409 460 Total interest expense 7,440 7,332 7,469 7,777 8,108 Net interest income 14,303 13,158 12,949 12,264 12,228 Provision for credit losses 772 372 238 1,298 665 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,531 12,786 12,711 10,966 11,563 Noninterest income: Customer service fees 445 424 551 341 371 Net securities gains (losses) - - - - - Gain on sale of loans, net 81 79 26 138 182 Loan servicing fees, net 108 106 226 309 192 Bank owned life insurance 167 166 177 157 160 ATM / debit card revenue 581 605 555 495 539 Other 389 404 1,468 503 429 Total noninterest income 1,771 1,784 3,003 1,943 1,873 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,613 6,808 6,408 6,203 6,383 Occupancy expense of premises, net 795 775 772 700 660 Outside services 409 615 422 666 435 Data processing 1,330 1,407 1,403 1,141 1,359 Other 2,722 2,751 2,943 3,471 1,414 Total noninterest expenses 11,869 12,356 11,948 12,181 10,251 Income before income taxes 3,433 2,214 3,766 728 3,185 Income tax expense 889 612 779 (7 - 692 Net income - 2,544 - 1,602 - 2,987 - 735 - 2,493

(Unaudited) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks - 15,844 - 19,601 - 28,002 - 19,996 - 16,905 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 11,254 26,994 13,025 46,118 45,357 Federal funds sold 775 1,989 3,046 2,918 6,172 Total cash and cash equivalents 27,873 48,584 44,073 69,032 68,434 Debt securities: Debt securities available-for-sale (AFS) 428,688 369,287 361,146 380,667 369,945 Debt securities held-to-maturity (HTM) 2,378 2,741 3,263 3,263 3,263 Marketable equity securities and other investments 4,427 5,545 5,446 5,671 7,592 Loans held for sale 1,549 - 480 573 852 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,127,617 1,123,376 1,116,498 1,084,761 1,100,657 Premises and equipment, net 17,855 18,054 16,889 16,978 17,125 Bank owned life insurance 24,979 24,812 24,646 24,615 24,459 Other assets 33,281 36,373 38,573 40,519 40,892 Total assets - 1,668,647 - 1,628,772 - 1,611,014 - 1,626,079 - 1,633,219 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing - 219,275 - 241,473 - 247,002 - 250,709 - 249,076 Interest-bearing 1,209,276 1,140,725 1,136,961 1,142,009 1,151,627 Total deposits 1,428,551 1,382,198 1,383,963 1,392,718 1,400,703 Federal funds purchased - - - 55 5,804 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - 26,354 12,466 21,095 15,017 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and other borrowings 53,429 37,662 39,889 37,810 40,911 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,405 15,666 14,737 16,670 17,386 Total liabilities 1,498,385 1,461,880 1,451,055 1,468,348 1,479,821 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - - Common stock 1,063 1,063 1,062 1,060 1,060 Additional paid-in capital 16,720 16,716 16,704 16,482 16,482 Retained earnings 189,941 188,119 187,237 184,972 184,961 Treasury stock, at cost (16,013 - (16,013 - (16,013 - (16,008 - (16,008 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,449 - (22,992 - (29,031 - (28,775 - (33,097 - Total stockholders' equity 170,262 166,892 159,959 157,731 153,398 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,668,647 - 1,628,772 - 1,611,014 - 1,626,079 - 1,633,219