Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended December 31, 2025

4th Quarter 2025 Highlights:
- On October 1, 2025 the Company completed the acquisition of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (collectively, "Guaranty"). The acquisition expanded the Company's southwest presence and is its first entrance into the state of Texas. Guaranty had total assets of $3.357 billion as of the acquisition date.
- Including the $36.0 million of expenses related to the current year acquisitions, net income was $63.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 6 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $67.9 million and an increase of $2.0 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net income of $61.8 million.
- Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.49 per share, a decrease of $0.08 per share, or 14 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.57 and a decrease of $0.05 per share, or 9 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.54.
- Net interest income of $266 million for the current quarter increased $40.7 million, or 18 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $225 million and increased $74.6 million, or 39 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net interest income of $191 million.
- The Company's total assets exceeded $30 billion during the current quarter, ending the year at $31.978 billion.
- The loan portfolio of $20.928 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $2.137 billion, or 11 percent, from the prior quarter.
- Total deposits of $24.591 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $2.720 billion, or 12 percent, from the prior quarter.
- The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.58 percent, an increase of 19 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.39 percent and an increase of 61 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 2.97 percent.
- The loan yield of 6.09 percent in the current quarter increased 12 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.97 percent and increased 37 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 5.72 percent.
- The total earning asset yield of 5.00 percent in the current quarter increased 14 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.86 percent and increased 43 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter earning asset yield of 4.57 percent.
- The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.52 percent in the current quarter decreased 6 basis points from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.58 percent and decreased 19 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter total cost of funding of 1.71 percent.
- The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 163 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.
Year 2025 Highlights
- Net income for 2025 was $239 million, an increase of $48.9 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year net income of $190 million.
- Diluted earnings per share for 2025 was $1.99 per share, an increase of $0.31 per share, or 18 percent, from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $1.68 per share.
- Net interest income of $889 million for 2025 increased $184 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year net interest income of $705 million.
- The loan portfolio increased $3.666 billion, or 21 percent, during 2025.
- Total deposits increased $4.044 billion, or 20 percent, during 2025.
- The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for 2025 was 3.32 percent, an increase of 55 basis points from the prior year net interest margin of 2.77 percent.
- Dividends declared in 2025 were $1.32 per share.
- The Company completed the acquisition and core system conversion of Bank of Idaho Holding Co., the bank holding company for Bank of Idaho (collectively, "BOID"), which had total assets of $1.364 billion as of the acquisition date of April 30, 2025.
- The Company completed the acquisition of Guaranty, which had total assets of $3.357 billion as of the acquisition date of October 1, 2025.
Financial Summary
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Operating results
|Net income
|-
|63,779
|67,900
|52,781
|54,568
|61,754
|239,028
|190,144
|Basic earnings per share
|-
|0.49
|0.57
|0.45
|0.48
|0.54
|2.00
|1.68
|Diluted earnings per share
|-
|0.49
|0.57
|0.45
|0.48
|0.54
|1.99
|1.68
|Dividends declared per share
|-
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|1.32
|1.32
|Market value per share
|Closing
|-
|44.05
|48.67
|43.08
|44.22
|50.22
|44.05
|50.22
|High
|-
|49.56
|50.54
|44.70
|52.81
|60.67
|52.81
|60.67
|Low
|-
|39.90
|42.08
|36.76
|43.18
|43.70
|36.76
|34.35
|Selected ratios and other data
|Number of common stock shares outstanding
|129,971,712
|118,552,847
|118,550,475
|113,517,944
|113,401,955
|129,971,712
|113,401,955
|Average outstanding shares - basic
|129,950,587
|118,552,231
|116,890,776
|113,451,199
|113,398,213
|119,753,227
|113,170,157
|Average outstanding shares - diluted
|130,145,104
|118,628,434
|116,918,290
|113,546,365
|113,541,026
|119,935,056
|113,243,427
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.78
|-
|0.93
|-
|0.74
|-
|0.80
|-
|0.87
|-
|0.81
|-
|0.68
|-
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|6.05
|-
|7.52
|-
|6.13
|-
|6.77
|-
|7.62
|-
|6.59
|-
|6.02
|-
|Efficiency ratio
|61.04
|-
|62.05
|-
|62.08
|-
|65.49
|-
|60.50
|-
|62.50
|-
|66.71
|-
|Loan to deposit ratio
|85.26
|-
|86.11
|-
|85.91
|-
|83.64
|-
|84.17
|-
|85.26
|-
|84.17
|-
|Number of full time equivalent employees
|4,087
|3,649
|3,665
|3,457
|3,441
|4,087
|3,441
|Number of locations
|281
|248
|247
|227
|227
|281
|227
|Number of ATMs
|337
|298
|300
|286
|284
|337
|284
KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $63.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 6 percent from the prior quarter net income of $67.9 million and an increase of $2.0 million, or 3 percent, from the $61.8 million of net income for the prior year fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.49 per share, a decrease of $0.08 per share, or 14 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.57 and a decrease of $0.05 per share, or 9 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.54. The current quarter included $27.2 million of credit loss expense from the acquisition of Guaranty, $5.8 million in acquisition-related expenses, $3.0 million of expenses related to vacating branch locations, $1.4 million of income related to bank owned life insurance proceeds and $827 thousand of reduction of expense related to a prior year FDIC special assessment. "Glacier Bancorp delivered another year of strong performance, marked by a 26 percent increase in earnings and significant strategic progress. In 2025, we expanded our footprint with the acquisitions of Bank of Idaho and Guaranty Bank & Trust, strengthening our presence in high-growth markets and positioning us for continued success," said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We achieved robust margin expansion, double-digit loan and deposit growth, and maintained excellent credit quality. These results reflect the strength of our community banking model and the quality of our team. As we enter 2026, we remain focused on disciplined growth, service excellence, and creating long-term value for our shareholders."
Net income for the current year was $239 million, an increase of $48.9 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year net income of $190 million. Diluted earnings per share for 2025 was $1.99 per share, an increase of 18 percent from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $1.68 per share.
On October 1, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of Guaranty, a leading community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Guaranty had 33 bank locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Bryan/College Station and Austin markets. Upon closing of the transaction, Guaranty operates as the Company's 18th separate bank division. The Company's results of operations and financial condition include the Guaranty acquisition beginning on the acquisition date.
On April 30, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of BOID, which had 15 branches across Eastern Idaho, Boise and Eastern Washington. Upon the core system conversion in the third quarter of 2025, the BOID operations joined three existing Glacier Bank divisions. The Eastern Idaho operations of Bank of Idaho joined Citizens Community Bank, the Boise operations joined Mountain West Bank and the Eastern Washington operations joined Wheatland Bank. The Company's results of operations and financial condition include the BOID acquisition beginning on the acquisition date.
The following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:
|BOID
|GNTY
|(Dollars in thousands)
|April 30,
2025
|October 1,
2025
|Total
|Total assets
|-
|1,364,085
|-
|3,356,636
|-
|4,720,721
|Cash and cash equivalents
|26,127
|178,885
|205,012
|Debt securities
|139,974
|607,276
|747,250
|Loans receivable
|1,075,232
|2,102,378
|3,177,610
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|271,385
|831,857
|1,103,242
|Interest bearing deposits
|806,992
|1,874,883
|2,681,875
|Borrowings and subordinated debt
|71,932
|60,466
|132,398
|Core deposit intangible
|19,758
|47,813
|67,571
|Goodwill
|68,745
|258,220
|326,965
Asset Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|1,235,261
|854,244
|848,408
|381,017
|386,853
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|4,007,512
|3,916,189
|4,245,205
|91,323
|(237,693
|-
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|3,110,216
|3,155,901
|3,294,847
|(45,685
|-
|(184,631
|-
|Total debt securities
|7,117,728
|7,072,090
|7,540,052
|45,638
|(422,324
|-
|Loans receivable
|Residential real estate
|2,457,907
|1,926,448
|1,858,929
|531,459
|598,978
|Commercial real estate
|13,565,512
|12,045,446
|10,963,713
|1,520,066
|2,601,799
|Other commercial
|3,497,829
|3,451,177
|3,119,535
|46,652
|378,294
|Home equity
|977,206
|980,472
|930,994
|(3,266
|-
|46,212
|Other consumer
|429,342
|387,443
|388,678
|41,899
|40,664
|Loans receivable
|20,927,796
|18,790,986
|17,261,849
|2,136,810
|3,665,947
|Allowance for credit losses
|(255,319
|-
|(229,077
|-
|(206,041
|-
|(26,242
|-
|(49,278
|-
|Loans receivable, net
|20,672,477
|18,561,909
|17,055,808
|2,110,568
|3,616,669
|Other assets
|2,952,597
|2,527,384
|2,458,719
|425,213
|493,878
|Total assets
|-
|31,978,063
|29,015,627
|27,902,987
|2,962,436
|4,075,076
The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $1.235 billion at December 31, 2025, which was an increase of $381 million, or 45 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $387 million, or 46 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Total debt securities of $7.118 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $45.6 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $422 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year end. Debt securities represented 22 percent of total assets at December 31, 2025 compared to 24 percent at September 30, 2025 and 27 percent at December 31, 2024.
The loan portfolio of $20.928 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $2.137 billion, or 11 percent, during the current quarter. Excluding the Guaranty acquisition, the loan portfolio organically increased $34.4 million, or 1 percent annualized, in the current quarter and the loan category with the largest dollar increase was commercial real estate loans which increased $124 million, or 4 percent annualized. The loan portfolio increased $3.666 billion, or 21 percent, during 2025. Excluding the Guaranty and BOID acquisitions, the loan portfolio increased $488 million, or 3 percent, during 2025 and the loan category with the largest dollar increase was commercial real estate which increased $474 million, or 4 percent.
Credit Quality Summary
|At or for the
Year ended
|At or for the
Nine Months
ended
|At or for the
Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Allowance for credit losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|-
|206,041
|206,041
|192,757
|Acquisitions
|154
|35
|3
|Provision for credit losses
|61,846
|29,355
|27,179
|Charge-offs
|(18,682
|-
|(11,276
|-
|(18,626
|-
|Recoveries
|5,960
|4,922
|4,728
|Balance at end of period
|-
|255,319
|229,077
|206,041
|Provision for credit losses
|Loan portfolio
|-
|61,846
|29,355
|27,179
|Unfunded loan commitments
|9,554
|6,382
|1,127
|Total provision for credit losses
|-
|71,400
|35,737
|28,306
|Other real estate owned
|-
|284
|1,376
|1,085
|Other foreclosed assets
|127
|37
|79
|Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|5,997
|7,449
|6,177
|Non-accrual loans
|62,487
|45,450
|20,445
|Total non-performing assets
|-
|68,895
|54,312
|27,786
|Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
|0.22
|-
|0.19
|-
|0.10
|-
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
|373
|-
|433
|-
|774
|-
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.22
|-
|1.22
|-
|1.19
|-
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
|0.06
|-
|0.03
|-
|0.08
|-
|Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|-
|78,826
|39,524
|32,228
|U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
|-
|8,733
|10,358
|748
Non-performing assets of $68.9 million at December 31, 2025 increased $14.6 million, or 27 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $41.1 million, or 148 percent, over the prior year end. Excluding $18.8 million from the acquisition of Guaranty, non-performing assets were $50.1 million or 17 basis points as a percentage of subsidiary assets at December 31, 2025, and decreased $4.3 million, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter.
Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $78.8 million at December 31, 2025 increased $39.3 million from the prior quarter and increased $46.6 million from the prior year fourth quarter. Excluding $10.0 million from the acquisition of Guaranty, early stage delinquencies were $68.8 million or 0.37 percent of loans at December 31, 2025, and increased $29.2 million from the prior quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at December 31, 2025 were 0.38 percent compared to 0.21 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.19 percent for the prior year fourth quarter and remain at historically low levels for the Company.
The current quarter provision for credit loss expense of $35.7 million included $25.6 million of credit loss expense on loans and $1.6 million of credit loss expense on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisition. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.22 percent at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 compared to 1.19 percent at December 31, 2024. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the ACL on loans.
Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Provision for
Credit Losses
Loans
|Net Charge-Offs
|ACL
as a Percent
of Loans
|Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans
|Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
|Fourth quarter 2025
|-
|32,491
|-
|6,368
|1.22
|-
|0.38
|-
|0.22
|-
|Third quarter 2025
|5,192
|2,914
|1.22
|-
|0.21
|-
|0.19
|-
|Second quarter 2025
|18,009
|1,645
|1.22
|-
|0.29
|-
|0.17
|-
|First quarter 2025
|6,154
|1,795
|1.22
|-
|0.27
|-
|0.14
|-
|Fourth quarter 2024
|6,041
|5,170
|1.19
|-
|0.19
|-
|0.10
|-
|Third quarter 2024
|6,981
|2,766
|1.19
|-
|0.33
|-
|0.10
|-
|Second quarter 2024
|5,066
|2,890
|1.19
|-
|0.29
|-
|0.06
|-
|First quarter 2024
|9,091
|3,072
|1.19
|-
|0.37
|-
|0.09
|-
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $6.4 million compared to $2.9 million in the prior quarter and $5.2 million for the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $2.2 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $4.2 million of net loan charge-offs.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company's loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company's loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Liability Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|-
|7,314,779
|6,674,441
|6,136,709
|640,338
|1,178,070
|NOW and DDA accounts
|6,236,551
|5,805,816
|5,543,512
|430,735
|693,039
|Savings accounts
|3,158,939
|3,049,753
|2,845,124
|109,186
|313,815
|Money market deposit accounts
|3,948,201
|3,137,810
|2,878,213
|810,391
|1,069,988
|Certificate accounts
|3,928,550
|3,199,825
|3,139,821
|728,725
|788,729
|Core deposits, total
|24,587,020
|21,867,645
|20,543,379
|2,719,375
|4,043,641
|Wholesale deposits
|4,076
|3,304
|3,615
|772
|461
|Deposits, total
|24,591,096
|21,870,949
|20,546,994
|2,720,147
|4,044,102
|Repurchase agreements
|2,084,113
|2,004,286
|1,777,475
|79,827
|306,638
|Deposits and repurchase agreements, total
|26,675,209
|23,875,235
|22,324,469
|2,799,974
|4,350,740
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|440,000
|895,022
|1,800,000
|(455,022
|-
|(1,360,000
|-
|Other borrowed funds
|51,473
|59,779
|62,062
|(8,306
|-
|(10,589
|-
|Finance lease liabilities
|28,808
|18,401
|21,279
|10,407
|7,529
|Subordinated debentures
|187,492
|157,379
|133,105
|30,113
|54,387
|Other liabilities
|381,260
|401,523
|338,218
|(20,263
|-
|43,042
|Total liabilities
|-
|27,764,242
|25,407,339
|24,679,133
|2,356,903
|3,085,109
Total deposits of $24.591 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $2.720 billion, or 12 percent, during the current quarter and increased $4.044 billion, or 20 percent, from the prior year end. Excluding acquisitions, total deposits increased $13.4 million, or 6 basis points, during the current quarter and increased $259 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year end.
Non-interest bearing deposits of $7.315 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $640 million, or 10 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.178 billion, or 19 percent, from the prior year end. Excluding acquisitions, total non-interest bearing deposits increased $74.8 million or 1 percent, from the prior year end. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at December 31, 2025 compared to 31 percent at September 30, 2025 and 30 percent at December 31, 2024.
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances of $440 million decreased $455 million, or 51 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.360 billion, or 76 percent, from the prior year end. Subordinated debentures of $187 million increased $30.1 million, or 19 percent, from the prior quarter and included an increase of $39.6 million from the acquisition of Guaranty.
Stockholders' Equity Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Common equity
|-
|4,380,931
|3,801,178
|3,533,150
|579,753
|847,781
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(167,110
|-
|(192,890
|-
|(309,296
|-
|25,780
|142,186
|Total stockholders' equity
|4,213,821
|3,608,288
|3,223,854
|605,533
|989,967
|Goodwill and intangibles, net
|(1,483,552
|-
|(1,182,536
|-
|(1,102,500
|-
|(301,016
|-
|(381,052
|-
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|-
|2,730,269
|2,425,752
|2,121,354
|304,517
|608,915
|Stockholders' equity to total assets
|13.18
|-
|12.44
|-
|11.55
|-
|Tangible stockholders' equity to total tangible assets
|8.95
|-
|8.72
|-
|7.92
|-
|Book value per common share
|-
|32.42
|30.44
|28.43
|1.98
|3.99
|Tangible book value per common share
|-
|21.01
|20.46
|18.71
|0.55
|2.30
Tangible stockholders' equity of $2.730 billion at December 31, 2025 increased $305 million, or 13 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to $554 million of Company stock issued in connection with the acquisition of Guaranty. The increase was partially offset by $306 million of goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the Guaranty acquisition.
Tangible stockholders' equity at December 31, 2025 increased $609 million, or 29 percent, compared to the prior year end and was primarily due to $759 million of Company stock issued in connection with the acquisitions of BOID and Guaranty and a $142 million decrease in other comprehensive loss. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the BOID and Guaranty acquisitions. Tangible book value per common share of $21.01 at the current quarter end increased $0.55 per share, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $2.30 per share, or 12 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter.
Cash Dividends
On November 12, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable December 18, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2025. The dividend was the Company's 163rd consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
Operating Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
Compared to September 30, 2025- June 30, 2025- March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
Income Summary
|Three Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|-
|372,754
|325,003
|308,115
|289,925
|297,036
|Interest expense
|106,688
|99,624
|100,499
|99,946
|105,593
|Total net interest income
|266,066
|225,379
|207,616
|189,979
|191,443
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|24,387
|21,460
|20,405
|18,818
|20,322
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|5,589
|5,123
|5,067
|4,664
|4,541
|Gain on sale of loans
|4,594
|5,027
|4,273
|4,311
|3,926
|Other income
|5,877
|3,742
|3,199
|4,849
|2,760
|Total non-interest income
|40,447
|35,352
|32,944
|32,642
|31,549
|Total income
|-
|306,513
|260,731
|240,560
|222,621
|222,992
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.58
|-
|3.39
|-
|3.21
|-
|3.04
|-
|2.97
|-
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|-
|47,751
|64,639
|82,829
|75,718
|Interest expense
|7,064
|6,189
|6,742
|1,095
|Total net interest income
|40,687
|58,450
|76,087
|74,623
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|2,927
|3,982
|5,569
|4,065
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|466
|522
|925
|1,048
|Gain on sale of loans
|(433
|-
|321
|283
|668
|Other income
|2,135
|2,678
|1,028
|3,117
|Total non-interest income
|5,095
|7,503
|7,805
|8,898
|Total income
|-
|45,782
|65,953
|83,892
|83,521
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $266 million for the current quarter increased $40.7 million, or 18 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $225 million and increased $74.6 million, or 39 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter net interest income of $191 million. The current quarter interest income of $373 million increased $47.8 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $75.8 million, or 26 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter, both increases primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 6.09 percent in the current quarter increased 12 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.97 percent and increased 37 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 5.72 percent.
The current quarter interest expense of $107 million increased $7.1 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.1 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily attributable to an increase in average deposits which was partially offset by the decrease in higher cost borrowings. Deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 1.26 percent in the current quarter compared to 1.23 percent in the prior quarter and was primarily driven by the acquisition of Guaranty which had higher cost of deposits. Deposit costs decreased 3 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter deposit cost of 1.29 percent. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.52 percent in the current quarter decreased 6 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 19 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.58 percent, an increase of 19 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.39 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in the total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 61 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter net interest margin of 2.97 percent and was also primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in the total cost of funding. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 6 basis points from discount accretion and the 1 basis point of non-accrual interest recovery, the core net interest margin was 3.51 percent in the current quarter compared to 3.35 percent in the prior quarter and 2.92 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. "The Company was pleased with the 19 basis points increase in the current quarter net interest margin," said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. "Deploying lower yield cash flow from investment securities into higher yield earning assets in combination with continued reduction in the total cost of funding were primary drivers of the current quarter increase in the net interest margin."
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $40.4 million, which was an increase of $5.1 million, or 14 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $8.9 million, or 28 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter. Service charges and other fees of $24.4 million for the current quarter increased $2.9 million, or 14 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $4.1 million, or 20 percent, compared to the prior year fourth quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $4.6 million for the current quarter decreased $433 thousand, or 9 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $668 thousand, or 17 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Other income of $5.9 million in the current quarter included $1.4 million of income related to bank owned life insurance proceeds.
on-interest Expense Summary
|Three Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Compensation and employee benefits
|-
|110,999
|96,498
|94,355
|91,443
|81,600
|Occupancy and equipment
|17,529
|13,236
|12,558
|12,294
|11,589
|Advertising and promotions
|4,609
|4,620
|4,394
|4,144
|3,725
|Data processing
|13,089
|10,634
|9,883
|9,138
|9,145
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|140
|63
|26
|63
|30
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|5,495
|5,799
|5,847
|5,534
|5,890
|Intangibles amortization
|5,180
|3,813
|3,624
|3,270
|3,613
|Other expenses
|37,516
|33,120
|24,432
|25,432
|25,373
|Total non-interest expense
|-
|194,557
|167,783
|155,119
|151,318
|140,965
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Compensation and employee benefits
|-
|14,501
|16,644
|19,556
|29,399
|Occupancy and equipment
|4,293
|4,971
|5,235
|5,940
|Advertising and promotions
|(11
|-
|215
|465
|884
|Data processing
|2,455
|3,206
|3,951
|3,944
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|77
|114
|77
|110
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|(304
|-
|(352
|-
|(39
|-
|(395
|-
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|1,367
|1,556
|1,910
|1,567
|Other expenses
|4,396
|13,084
|12,084
|12,143
|Total non-interest expense
|-
|26,774
|39,438
|43,239
|53,592
Total non-interest expense of $195 million for the current quarter increased $26.8 million, or 16 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $53.6 million, or 38 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily driven by increased costs from the acquisitions. Included in the current quarter non-interest expense was $24.1 million from the Guaranty acquisition and $3.0 million of expenses related to vacating branch locations.
Compensation and employee benefits of $111 million for the current quarter increased by $14.5 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter which was primarily driven by $14.6 million compensation from Guaranty. Compensation and employee benefits increased $29.4 million, or 36 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from the current year acquisitions. Occupancy and equipment expense of $17.5 million increased $4.3 million, or 32 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily due to increased costs from current year acquisitions, including $1.1 million of expenses related to vacating branch locations. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $5.5 million decreased $304 thousand, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $395 thousand, or 7 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter, primarily as a result of a $827 thousand expense related to a prior year FDIC special assessment.
Other expenses of $37.5 million increased $4.4 million, or 13 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily driven by increased costs from acquisitions, including $1.9 million of write-off of fixed asset expenses related to vacating branch locations and $1.4 million increased expenses associated with investments in tax equity credits. Acquisition-related expense was $5.8 million in the current quarter compared to $7.0 million in the prior quarter and $491 thousand in the prior year fourth quarter. The other expenses included $2.1 million of gain from the sale of a former branch facility in the prior year fourth quarter.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2025 was $12.5 million, a decrease of $4.9 million, or 28 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $775 thousand, or 7 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 16.4 percent compared to 20.4 percent in the prior quarter and 16.0 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The lower tax expense and lower effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of a decrease in pre-tax income and a decrease in federal income tax credits.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 61.04 percent in the current quarter compared to 62.05 percent in the prior quarter and 60.50 in the prior year fourth quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was principally driven by the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increase in non-interest expense. The increase from the prior year fourth quarter was primarily due to increases in acquisition-related expenses and the current quarter expense related to vacating branch locations.
Operating Results for Ended December 31, 2025
Compared to December 31, 2024
Income Summary
|Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|-
|1,295,797
|-
|1,139,850
|-
|155,947
|14
|-
|Interest expense
|406,757
|435,218
|(28,461
|-
|(7)%
|Total net interest income
|889,040
|704,632
|184,408
|26
|-
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|85,070
|78,894
|6,176
|8
|-
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|20,443
|18,694
|1,749
|9
|-
|Gain on sale of loans
|18,205
|16,855
|1,350
|8
|-
|Gain on sale of securities
|-
|30
|(30
|-
|(100)%
|Other income
|17,667
|13,973
|3,694
|26
|-
|Total non-interest income
|141,385
|128,446
|12,939
|10
|-
|Total Income
|-
|1,030,425
|-
|833,078
|-
|197,347
|24
|-
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.32
|-
|2.77
|-
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $889 million for 2025 increased $184 million, or 26 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest income of $1.296 billion for 2025 increased $156 million, or 14 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 5.93 percent during 2025, an increase of 32 basis points from the prior year loan yield of 5.61 percent.
Interest expense of $407 million for 2025 decreased $28 million, or 7 percent, from the prior year and was primarily the result of lower interest rates on deposits and a decreases in higher cost borrowings. Deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for 2025, which was a decrease of 9 basis points from the prior year deposit costs of 1.34 percent. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for 2025 was 1.60 percent, which was a decrease of 19 basis points over the prior year funding cost of 1.79 percent.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during 2025 was 3.32 percent, a 55 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 2.77 percent for the prior year. Excluding the 5 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.27 percent in the current year compared to 2.72 percent in the prior year. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily driven by increased loan yields and decreased funding costs combined with a shift in earning asset mix to higher yielding loans and a shift in funding liabilities to lower cost deposits.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $141 million for 2025 increased $12.9 million, or 10 percent, over last year. Service charges and other fees of $85.1 million for 2025 increased $6.2 million, or 8 percent, over the prior year. Gain on sale of residential loans of $18.2 million for 2025 increased by $1.4 million, or 8 percent, over the prior year. Other income of $17.7 million for 2025 increased $3.7 million over the prior year. Included in the current year other income was $2.8 million of income related to bank owned life insurance proceeds.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Compensation and employee benefits
|-
|393,295
|-
|336,906
|-
|56,389
|17
|-
|Occupancy and equipment
|55,617
|47,055
|8,562
|18
|-
|Advertising and promotions
|17,767
|16,132
|1,635
|10
|-
|Data processing
|42,744
|36,887
|5,857
|16
|-
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|292
|217
|75
|35
|-
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|22,675
|24,194
|(1,519
|-
|(6)%
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|15,887
|12,757
|3,130
|25
|-
|Other expenses
|120,500
|104,320
|16,180
|16
|-
|Total non-interest expense
|-
|668,777
|-
|578,468
|-
|90,309
|16
|-
Total non-interest expense of $669 million for 2025 increased $90.3 million, or 16 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily driven by increased costs from recent acquisitions. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $393 million in 2025 increased $56.4 million, or 17 percent, over the prior year and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and staffing increases from acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $22.7 million for 2025 decreased $1.5 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year primarily as a result of adjustments to the FDIC special assessment. Other expenses of $121 million for 2025 increased $16.2 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year. Included in other expenses was $16.6 million of acquisition-related expenses in the current year compared to $9.9 million in the prior year. Other expenses also included $2.8 million of gain from the sale of former branch facilities in the current year and $5.6 million in the prior year.
Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit loss expense was $71.4 million for 2025, an increase of $43.1 million, or 152 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Included in the current year provision for credit losses was $43.9 million from current year acquisitions and included in the prior year was $9.7 million from acquisitions in the prior year. Net charge-offs for 2025 were $12.7 million compared to $13.9 million in 2024.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $51.2 million for 2025 increased $15.1 million, or 42 percent, over the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 17.6 percent compared to 16.0 percent for the same period in the prior year. The increase in tax expense and the increase in the effective tax rate was the primarily the result of the increase in pre-tax income.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 62.50 percent for 2025 compared to 66.71 percent for 2024. The decrease from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in net interest income that outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "will," "intends," "plans," "believes," "should," "projects," "seeks," "estimates" or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:
- risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company's loan portfolio;
- changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company's net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders' equity;
- legislative or regulatory changes, including the possibility of increases in FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increases or changes in banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company's business and strategies;
- risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact of a potential government shutdown, economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, recently passed legislation and the potential for significant additional changes in economic and trade policies in the current administration;
- risks to the Company's business and the business of the Company's customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, and potential for future conflicts or disruptions in other parts of the world;
- risks associated with the Company's ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions;
- costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of future or recently completed acquisitions;
- impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
- reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
- deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
- changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants, additional competition from internet-based financial institutions operating nationally, or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in increased competition, including the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
- risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company's common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
- risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank's divisions;
- material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company's systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
- risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
- success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and
- effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.
Conference Call Information
About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its nine state footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Guaranty Bank & Trust (Mount Pleasant, TX), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d'Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Assets
|Cash on hand and in banks
|-
|321,526
|312,506
|268,746
|Interest bearing cash deposits
|913,735
|541,738
|579,662
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,235,261
|854,244
|848,408
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|4,007,512
|3,916,189
|4,245,205
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|3,110,216
|3,155,901
|3,294,847
|Total debt securities
|7,117,728
|7,072,090
|7,540,052
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|39,186
|42,668
|33,060
|Loans receivable
|20,927,796
|18,790,986
|17,261,849
|Allowance for credit losses
|(255,319
|-
|(229,077
|-
|(206,041
|-
|Loans receivable, net
|20,672,477
|18,561,909
|17,055,808
|Premises and equipment, net
|486,184
|427,271
|411,968
|Right-of-use assets, net
|75,574
|54,502
|56,252
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|411
|1,413
|1,164
|Accrued interest receivable
|120,092
|120,257
|99,262
|Deferred tax asset
|101,337
|99,702
|138,955
|Intangibles, net
|105,269
|61,135
|51,182
|Goodwill
|1,378,283
|1,121,401
|1,051,318
|Non-marketable equity securities
|42,764
|61,362
|99,669
|Bank-owned life insurance
|235,090
|191,996
|189,849
|Other assets
|368,407
|345,677
|326,040
|Total assets
|-
|31,978,063
|29,015,627
|27,902,987
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|-
|7,314,779
|6,674,441
|6,136,709
|Interest bearing deposits
|17,276,317
|15,196,508
|14,410,285
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|2,084,113
|2,004,286
|1,777,475
|FHLB advances
|440,000
|895,022
|1,800,000
|Other borrowed funds
|51,473
|59,779
|62,062
|Finance lease liabilities
|28,808
|18,401
|21,279
|Subordinated debentures
|187,492
|157,379
|133,105
|Accrued interest payable
|32,786
|27,733
|33,626
|Operating lease liabilities
|52,869
|41,367
|39,902
|Other liabilities
|295,605
|332,423
|264,690
|Total liabilities
|27,764,242
|25,407,339
|24,679,133
|Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized
|1,300
|1,186
|1,134
|Paid-in capital
|3,220,064
|2,657,469
|2,448,758
|Retained earnings - substantially restricted
|1,159,567
|1,142,523
|1,083,258
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(167,110
|-
|(192,890
|-
|(309,296
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|4,213,821
|3,608,288
|3,223,854
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|-
|31,978,063
|29,015,627
|27,902,987
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months ended
|Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Interest Income
|Investment securities
|-
|51,988
|45,348
|50,381
|187,130
|195,135
|Residential real estate loans
|35,164
|26,335
|23,960
|111,135
|89,596
|Commercial loans
|259,456
|228,363
|199,260
|900,023
|765,959
|Consumer and other loans
|26,146
|24,957
|23,435
|97,509
|89,160
|Total interest income
|372,754
|325,003
|297,036
|1,295,797
|1,139,850
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|78,407
|67,346
|67,079
|274,187
|272,734
|Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
|14,624
|14,706
|14,822
|57,172
|55,723
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|9,456
|14,271
|21,848
|62,252
|72,620
|FRB Bank Term Funding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27,097
|Other borrowed funds
|745
|385
|348
|1,932
|1,297
|Subordinated debentures
|3,456
|2,916
|1,496
|11,214
|5,747
|Total interest expense
|106,688
|99,624
|105,593
|406,757
|435,218
|Net Interest Income
|266,066
|225,379
|191,443
|889,040
|704,632
|Provision for credit losses
|35,663
|7,656
|8,534
|71,400
|28,306
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|230,403
|217,723
|182,909
|817,640
|676,326
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and other fees
|24,387
|21,460
|20,322
|85,070
|78,894
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|5,589
|5,123
|4,541
|20,443
|18,694
|Gain on sale of loans
|4,594
|5,027
|3,926
|18,205
|16,855
|Gain on sale of securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Other income
|5,877
|3,742
|2,760
|17,667
|13,973
|Total non-interest income
|40,447
|35,352
|31,549
|141,385
|128,446
|Non-Interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|110,999
|96,498
|81,600
|393,295
|336,906
|Occupancy and equipment
|17,529
|13,236
|11,589
|55,617
|47,055
|Advertising and promotions
|4,609
|4,620
|3,725
|17,767
|16,132
|Data processing
|13,089
|10,634
|9,145
|42,744
|36,887
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|140
|63
|30
|292
|217
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|5,495
|5,799
|5,890
|22,675
|24,194
|Intangibles amortization
|5,180
|3,813
|3,613
|15,887
|12,757
|Other expenses
|37,516
|33,120
|25,373
|120,500
|104,320
|Total non-interest expense
|194,557
|167,783
|140,965
|668,777
|578,468
|Income Before Income Taxes
|76,293
|85,292
|73,493
|290,248
|226,304
|Federal and state income tax expense
|12,514
|17,392
|11,739
|51,220
|36,160
|Net Income
|-
|63,779
|67,900
|61,754
|239,028
|190,144
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
|Three Months ended
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|-
|2,515,221
|-
|35,164
|5.59
|-
|-
|1,962,831
|-
|26,335
|5.37
|-
|Commercial loans1
|17,061,043
|261,088
|6.07
|-
|15,351,367
|229,915
|5.94
|-
|Consumer and other loans
|1,412,458
|26,146
|7.34
|-
|1,363,996
|24,957
|7.26
|-
|Total loans2
|20,988,722
|322,398
|6.09
|-
|18,678,194
|281,207
|5.97
|-
|Tax-exempt debt securities3
|1,665,176
|14,189
|3.41
|-
|1,583,554
|14,068
|3.55
|-
|Taxable debt securities4, 5
|7,188,543
|39,719
|2.21
|-
|6,554,179
|33,185
|2.03
|-
|Total earning assets
|29,842,441
|376,306
|5.00
|-
|26,815,927
|328,460
|4.86
|-
|Goodwill and intangibles
|1,444,364
|1,184,370
|Non-earning assets
|1,201,340
|987,070
|Total assets
|-
|32,488,145
|-
|28,987,367
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|-
|7,526,159
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,550,398
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NOW and DDA accounts
|6,118,413
|16,991
|1.10
|-
|5,734,329
|16,483
|1.14
|-
|Savings accounts
|3,174,869
|6,014
|0.75
|-
|2,995,538
|5,843
|0.77
|-
|Money market deposit accounts
|3,993,241
|20,962
|2.08
|-
|3,136,019
|16,783
|2.12
|-
|Certificate accounts
|3,929,727
|34,407
|3.47
|-
|3,217,199
|28,195
|3.48
|-
|Total core deposits
|24,742,409
|78,374
|1.26
|-
|21,633,483
|67,304
|1.23
|-
|Wholesale deposits6
|3,257
|33
|4.15
|-
|3,649
|42
|4.48
|-
|Repurchase agreements
|2,087,256
|14,624
|2.78
|-
|1,986,620
|14,706
|2.94
|-
|FHLB advances
|792,290
|9,456
|4.67
|-
|1,192,493
|14,271
|4.68
|-
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|270,924
|4,201
|6.15
|-
|236,375
|3,301
|5.54
|-
|Total funding liabilities
|27,896,136
|106,688
|1.52
|-
|25,052,620
|99,624
|1.58
|-
|Other liabilities
|406,289
|353,452
|Total liabilities
|28,302,425
|25,406,072
|Stockholders' Equity
|Stockholders' equity
|4,185,720
|3,581,295
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|-
|32,488,145
|-
|28,987,367
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|-
|269,618
|-
|228,836
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.48
|-
|3.28
|-
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.58
|-
|3.39
|-
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $1.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $11.2 million and $6.7 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $1.1 billion and $600.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $150 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Three Months ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|-
|2,515,221
|-
|35,164
|5.59
|-
|-
|1,885,146
|-
|23,960
|5.08
|-
|Commercial loans1
|17,061,043
|261,088
|6.07
|-
|14,059,864
|200,956
|5.69
|-
|Consumer and other loans
|1,412,458
|26,146
|7.34
|-
|1,324,341
|23,435
|7.04
|-
|Total loans2
|20,988,722
|322,398
|6.09
|-
|17,269,351
|248,351
|5.72
|-
|Tax-exempt debt securities3
|1,665,176
|14,189
|3.41
|-
|1,615,474
|14,501
|3.59
|-
|Taxable debt securities4, 5
|7,188,543
|39,719
|2.21
|-
|7,314,265
|38,189
|2.09
|-
|Total earning assets
|29,842,441
|376,306
|5.00
|-
|26,199,090
|301,041
|4.57
|-
|Goodwill and intangibles
|1,444,364
|1,104,362
|Non-earning assets
|1,201,340
|888,404
|Total assets
|-
|32,488,145
|-
|28,191,856
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|-
|7,526,159
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,343,443
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NOW and DDA accounts
|6,118,413
|16,991
|1.10
|-
|5,491,451
|15,768
|1.14
|-
|Savings accounts
|3,174,869
|6,014
|0.75
|-
|2,824,126
|5,316
|0.75
|-
|Money market deposit accounts
|3,993,241
|20,962
|2.08
|-
|2,878,415
|14,232
|1.97
|-
|Certificate accounts
|3,929,727
|34,407
|3.47
|-
|3,174,923
|31,716
|3.97
|-
|Total core deposits
|24,742,409
|78,374
|1.26
|-
|20,712,358
|67,032
|1.29
|-
|Wholesale deposits6
|3,257
|33
|4.15
|-
|3,654
|47
|4.95
|-
|Repurchase agreements
|2,087,256
|14,624
|2.78
|-
|1,866,705
|14,821
|3.16
|-
|FHLB advances
|792,290
|9,456
|4.67
|-
|1,800,000
|21,848
|4.75
|-
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|270,924
|4,201
|6.15
|-
|216,874
|1,845
|3.38
|-
|Total funding liabilities
|27,896,136
|106,688
|1.52
|-
|24,599,591
|105,593
|1.71
|-
|Other liabilities
|406,289
|369,700
|Total liabilities
|28,302,425
|24,969,291
|Stockholders' Equity
|Stockholders' equity
|4,185,720
|3,222,565
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|-
|32,488,145
|-
|28,191,856
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|-
|269,618
|-
|195,448
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.48
|-
|2.86
|-
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.58
|-
|2.97
|-
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $2.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $11.2 million and $9.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $1.1 billion and $759.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $203 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Year ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|-
|2,077,431
|-
|111,135
|5.35
|-
|-
|1,820,057
|-
|89,596
|4.92
|-
|Commercial loans1
|15,355,275
|906,309
|5.90
|-
|13,818,805
|772,496
|5.59
|-
|Consumer and other loans
|1,354,121
|97,509
|7.20
|-
|1,305,716
|89,160
|6.83
|-
|Total loans2
|18,786,827
|1,114,953
|5.93
|-
|16,944,578
|951,252
|5.61
|-
|Tax-exempt debt securities3
|1,612,206
|56,192
|3.49
|-
|1,675,732
|59,479
|3.55
|-
|Taxable debt securities4, 5
|6,833,546
|138,547
|2.03
|-
|7,400,887
|145,128
|1.96
|-
|Total earning assets
|27,232,579
|1,309,692
|4.81
|-
|26,021,197
|1,155,859
|4.44
|-
|Goodwill and intangibles
|1,221,592
|1,079,404
|Non-earning assets
|989,532
|773,322
|Total assets
|-
|29,443,703
|-
|27,873,923
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|-
|6,584,700
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,144,268
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,764,971
|64,584
|1.12
|-
|5,326,296
|63,635
|1.19
|-
|Savings accounts
|2,985,007
|22,418
|0.75
|-
|2,866,908
|22,684
|0.79
|-
|Money market deposit accounts
|3,247,640
|66,660
|2.05
|-
|2,904,461
|58,140
|2.00
|-
|Certificate accounts
|3,379,326
|120,344
|3.56
|-
|3,106,755
|128,081
|4.12
|-
|Total core deposits
|21,961,644
|274,006
|1.25
|-
|20,348,688
|272,540
|1.34
|-
|Wholesale deposits6
|4,029
|181
|4.49
|-
|3,615
|194
|5.36
|-
|Repurchase agreements
|1,954,632
|57,172
|2.92
|-
|1,676,040
|55,723
|3.32
|-
|FHLB advances
|1,302,973
|62,252
|4.71
|-
|1,498,494
|72,620
|4.77
|-
|FRB Bank Term Funding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|617,377
|27,097
|4.39
|-
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|238,962
|13,146
|5.50
|-
|219,839
|7,044
|3.20
|-
|Total funding liabilities
|25,462,240
|406,757
|1.60
|-
|24,364,053
|435,218
|1.79
|-
|Other liabilities
|356,409
|351,825
|Total liabilities
|25,818,649
|24,715,878
|Stockholders' Equity
|Stockholders' equity
|3,625,054
|3,158,045
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|-
|29,443,703
|-
|27,873,923
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|-
|902,935
|-
|720,641
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.21
|-
|2.65
|-
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.32
|-
|2.77
|-
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $6.3 million and $6.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the Year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $7.0 million and $8.6 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the Year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
4 Includes interest income of $28.9 million and $31.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $680.0 million and $594.8 million for the Year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
5 Includes tax effect of $602 thousand and $832 thousand on federal income tax credits for the Year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
6 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
|Loans Receivable, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|-
|263,713
|-
|231,238
|-
|242,844
|14
|-
|9
|-
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|255,542
|217,413
|191,926
|18
|-
|33
|-
|Total residential construction
|519,255
|448,651
|434,770
|16
|-
|19
|-
|Land development
|263,262
|197,981
|197,369
|33
|-
|33
|-
|Consumer land or lots
|247,769
|207,816
|187,024
|19
|-
|32
|-
|Unimproved land
|167,796
|137,720
|113,532
|22
|-
|48
|-
|Developed lots for operative builders
|69,786
|56,180
|61,661
|24
|-
|13
|-
|Commercial lots
|155,631
|99,220
|99,243
|57
|-
|57
|-
|Other construction
|1,122,350
|982,743
|693,461
|14
|-
|62
|-
|Total land, lot, and other construction
|2,026,594
|1,681,660
|1,352,290
|21
|-
|50
|-
|Owner occupied
|3,950,726
|3,570,671
|3,197,138
|11
|-
|24
|-
|Non-owner occupied
|4,859,173
|4,333,302
|4,053,996
|12
|-
|20
|-
|Total commercial real estate
|8,809,899
|7,903,973
|7,251,134
|11
|-
|21
|-
|Commercial and industrial
|1,649,101
|1,554,832
|1,395,997
|6
|-
|18
|-
|Agriculture
|1,282,861
|1,189,948
|1,024,520
|8
|-
|25
|-
|First lien
|3,098,023
|2,579,418
|2,481,918
|20
|-
|25
|-
|Junior lien
|106,205
|81,568
|76,303
|30
|-
|39
|-
|Total 1-4 family
|3,204,228
|2,660,986
|2,558,221
|20
|-
|25
|-
|Multifamily residential
|1,019,484
|969,573
|895,242
|5
|-
|14
|-
|Home equity lines of credit
|1,076,201
|1,056,757
|1,005,783
|2
|-
|7
|-
|Other consumer
|237,393
|192,501
|209,457
|23
|-
|13
|-
|Total consumer
|1,313,594
|1,249,258
|1,215,240
|5
|-
|8
|-
|States and political subdivisions
|964,591
|994,062
|983,601
|(3)-
|(2)-
|Other
|177,375
|180,711
|183,894
|(2)-
|(4)-
|Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale
|20,966,982
|18,833,654
|17,294,909
|11
|-
|21
|-
|Less loans held for sale1
|(39,186
|-
|(42,668
|-
|(33,060
|-
|(8)-
|19
|-
|Total loans receivable
|-
|20,927,796
|-
|18,790,986
|-
|17,261,849
|11
|-
|21
|-
______________________________
1 Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type
|Non-
Accrual
Loans
|Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
|Other real
estate
owned and
foreclosed
assets
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2025
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|-
|183
|476
|198
|183
|-
|-
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|919
|2,039
|2,132
|919
|-
|-
|Total residential construction
|1,102
|2,515
|2,330
|1,102
|-
|-
|Land development
|898
|917
|966
|898
|-
|-
|Consumer land or lots
|79
|358
|78
|79
|-
|-
|Developed lots for operative builders
|456
|456
|531
|-
|456
|-
|Commercial lots
|556
|-
|47
|556
|-
|-
|Other construction
|129
|-
|-
|-
|-
|129
|Total land, lot and other construction
|2,118
|1,731
|1,622
|1,533
|456
|129
|Owner occupied
|3,969
|5,237
|2,979
|3,360
|609
|-
|Non-owner occupied
|7,606
|691
|2,235
|7,606
|-
|-
|Total commercial real estate
|11,575
|5,928
|5,214
|10,966
|609
|-
|Commercial and Industrial
|27,308
|24,165
|2,069
|26,147
|1,143
|18
|Agriculture
|3,549
|5,408
|2,335
|2,436
|1,113
|-
|First lien
|15,816
|8,388
|9,053
|13,583
|2,233
|-
|Junior lien
|1,776
|765
|315
|1,776
|-
|-
|Total 1-4 family
|17,592
|9,153
|9,368
|15,359
|2,233
|-
|Multifamily residential
|395
|1,039
|389
|395
|-
|-
|Home equity lines of credit
|3,968
|3,402
|3,465
|3,600
|213
|155
|Other consumer
|1,229
|852
|955
|949
|171
|109
|Total consumer
|5,197
|4,254
|4,420
|4,549
|384
|264
|Other
|59
|119
|39
|-
|59
|-
|Total
|-
|68,895
|54,312
|27,786
|62,487
|5,997
|411
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|-
|533
|-
|305
|-
|969
|75
|-
|(45)%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|1,189
|-
|564
|n/m
|111
|-
|Total residential construction
|1,722
|305
|1,533
|465
|-
|12
|-
|Land development
|3,994
|-
|1,450
|n/m
|175
|-
|Consumer land or lots
|1,162
|564
|402
|106
|-
|189
|-
|Unimproved land
|-
|33
|36
|(100)%
|(100)%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|2,300
|5,265
|214
|(56)%
|975
|-
|Commercial lots
|965
|-
|-
|n/m
|n/m
|Other construction
|4,787
|-
|-
|n/m
|n/m
|Total land, lot and other construction
|13,208
|5,862
|2,102
|125
|-
|528
|-
|Owner occupied
|6,103
|3,809
|2,867
|60
|-
|113
|-
|Non-owner occupied
|15,388
|7,615
|5,037
|102
|-
|205
|-
|Total commercial real estate
|21,491
|11,424
|7,904
|88
|-
|172
|-
|Commercial and industrial
|10,215
|3,711
|6,194
|175
|-
|65
|-
|Agriculture
|2,390
|2,104
|744
|14
|-
|221
|-
|First lien
|19,699
|5,357
|6,326
|268
|-
|211
|-
|Junior lien
|20
|-
|214
|n/m
|(91)%
|Total 1-4 family
|19,719
|5,357
|6,540
|268
|-
|202
|-
|Multifamily Residential
|150
|150
|-
|-
|-
|n/m
|Home equity lines of credit
|5,415
|7,421
|3,731
|(27)%
|45
|-
|Other consumer
|1,866
|1,751
|1,775
|7
|-
|5
|-
|Total consumer
|7,281
|9,172
|5,506
|(21)-
|32
|-
|Other
|2,650
|1,439
|1,705
|84
|-
|55
|-
|Total
|-
|78,826
|-
|39,524
|-
|32,228
|99
|-
|145
|-
______________________________
n/m - not measurable
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type
|Charge-Offs
|Recoveries
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2025
|Sep 30,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Dec 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2025
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|-
|-
|-
|(4
|-
|51
|51
|Land development
|(358
|-
|(358
|-
|1,095
|-
|358
|Consumer land or lots
|(5
|-
|(5
|-
|(22
|-
|-
|5
|Unimproved land
|-
|-
|1,338
|-
|-
|Developed lots for operative builders
|(8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Commercial lots
|-
|-
|319
|-
|-
|Total land, lot and other construction
|(371
|-
|(363
|-
|2,730
|-
|371
|Owner occupied
|(2
|-
|(1
|-
|(73
|-
|-
|2
|Non-owner occupied
|2,232
|(11
|-
|2
|2,243
|11
|Total commercial real estate
|2,230
|(12
|-
|(71
|-
|2,243
|13
|Commercial and industrial
|2,104
|655
|1,422
|3,056
|952
|Agriculture
|(112
|-
|(111
|-
|64
|-
|112
|First lien
|(182
|-
|(158
|-
|32
|1
|183
|Junior lien
|(38
|-
|(34
|-
|(65
|-
|126
|164
|Total 1-4 family
|(220
|-
|(192
|-
|(33
|-
|127
|347
|Home equity lines of credit
|43
|(27
|-
|69
|106
|63
|Other consumer
|1,600
|1,151
|1,078
|1,922
|322
|Total consumer
|1,643
|1,124
|1,147
|2,028
|385
|Other
|7,448
|5,253
|8,643
|11,177
|3,729
|Total
|-
|12,722
|6,354
|13,898
|18,682
|5,960
