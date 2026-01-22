USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.07; Operating Diluted EPS of $0.44, Primarily Excluding Portfolio Restructuring Previously Announced

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.4 million or $0.07 per fully diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared with net income of $6.9 million or $0.34 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2024.

Fully diluted EPS was $0.07 for the fourth quarter, reflecting an after-tax impact of ($0.31) per diluted share from a previously announced portfolio restructuring strategy (8-K Filing-Press Release), and an additional ($0.06) per diluted share related to a tax liability expense from prior periods. Excluding the impact of these items, operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP financial measure) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $0.44, consistent with the prior quarter. Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") for the fourth quarter were 0.19% and 2.55%, respectively, while operating ROAA and operating ROAE (both non-GAAP financial measures) were 1.14% and 15.05%, respectively.

"We closed 2025 with solid performance and strong execution across the organization. We delivered three consecutive record quarters of fully diluted EPS, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our business model. While fourth quarter results were consistent with our expectations, our GAAP numbers reflect the effects of strategic decisions taken to position the company for enhanced profitability in 2026. Most notable was the execution of a portfolio restructuring strategy which resulted in a sale of $44.6 million of our lower-yielding available-for-sale securities for an after-tax loss of ($5.6) million or ($0.31) fully diluted EPS in the quarter. Proceeds from the sale were reinvested into loans at year end. Additionally, we incurred some non-routine, non-operating expenses which negatively impacted our GAAP financial statements," said Luis de la Aguilera, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Our disciplined approach to balance sheet management and our continued focus on client relationships supported stable performance through year end. Overall, it was a great year for the bank. We made meaningful progress on our strategic priorities, strengthened our franchise, and remained committed to delivering long term value for our shareholders."

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated at or for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to at or for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability

Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 0.19% compared to 1.08% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP financial measure) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 1.14% compared to 1.08% for the fourth quarter of 2024.





Annualized return on average stockholders' equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 2.55% compared to 12.73% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating return on average equity (non-GAAP financial measure) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 15.05% compared to 12.73% for the fourth quarter of 2024.





The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 79.18% compared to 55.92% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP financial measure) for both of the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was 55.92%.





Net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 3.27% compared to 3.16% for the fourth quarter of 2024.





Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $22.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.8 million or 14.7% compared to $19.4 million for the same period in 2024.





Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.8 billion at December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $210.3 million or 8.1% from $2.6 billion at December 31, 2024.





Total loans held for investment were $2.2 billion at December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $216.4 million or 11.0% from $2.0 billion at December 31, 2024.





Total deposits were $2.3 billion at December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $171.1 million or 7.9% from $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024.





Total stockholders' equity was $217.2 million at December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $1.8 million or 0.8% from $215.4 million at December 31, 2024. Total stockholders' equity included accumulated other comprehensive loss of $30.3 million at December 31, 2025 compared to accumulated other comprehensive loss of $44.5 million at December 31, 2024.





Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") increased by $1.4 million to $25.5 million at December 31, 2025 from $24.1 million at December 31, 2024.





The ACL represented 1.16% of total loans at December 31, 2025 and 1.22% at December 31, 2024.





The provision for credit loss was $480 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of $550 thousand compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2024.





The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.14% for both quarters ended December 31, 2025 and at December 31, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $3.1 million at December 31, 2025 and $2.7 million at December 31, 2024.





Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

Non-interest income was negative $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to income of $3.6 million for the same period in 2024. Non-interest income was negative in the fourth quarter of 2025 due to the $7.5 million pre-tax loss on the sale of securities incurred in connection with the previously disclosed portfolio restructuring strategy implemented in the fourth quarter of 2025.





Non-interest expense was $14.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $12.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





Capital

On January 20, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of the Company's Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 5, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2026.





As of December 31, 2025, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.91% and 13.67%, respectively, well in excess of regulatory requirements.





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP financial measure) was $11.97 at December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $1.16 or 10.8% from $10.81 at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($1.67) per share due to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $30.3 million mostly due to changes in the market value of the Company's available for sale securities. At December 31, 2024, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($2.24) per share due to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $44.5 million.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company's operations and underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the 'Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables' included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income: Loans, including fees - 33,103 - 30,757 - 128,160 - 115,236 Investment securities 3,737 2,846 13,715 11,480 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 795 564 3,612 4,517 Total interest income 37,635 34,167 145,487 131,233 Interest expense: Interest-bearing checking deposits 374 338 1,283 1,509 Savings and money market deposits 8,939 9,569 38,027 40,098 Time deposits 4,807 3,447 18,104 13,354 FHLB advances 507 1,455 3,238 6,336 Subordinated notes 801 - 1,205 - Total interest expense 15,428 14,809 61,857 61,297 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 22,207 19,358 83,630 69,936 Provision for credit losses 480 1,030 2,297 3,157 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,727 18,328 81,333 66,779 Non-interest income: Service fees 2,209 2,667 9,603 8,839 (Loss) gain on sale of securities available for sale, net (7,498 - - (7,526 - 14 Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 197 154 1,001 747 Other non-interest income 914 806 3,514 3,140 Total non-interest income (4,178 - 3,627 6,592 12,740 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,668 7,930 32,167 28,793 Occupancy 1,327 1,337 5,330 5,258 Regulatory assessments and fees 443 405 1,637 1,766 Consulting and legal fees 900 552 1,941 1,568 Network and information technology services 599 494 2,324 1,993 Other operating expense 2,338 2,136 8,610 7,664 Total non-interest expense 14,275 12,854 52,009 47,042 Net income before income tax expense 3,274 9,101 35,916 32,477 Income tax expense 1,911 2,197 9,816 7,803 Net income - 1,363 - 6,904 - 26,100 - 24,674 Per share information: Net income per common share, basic - 0.08 - 0.35 - 1.34 - 1.25 Net income per common share, diluted - 0.07 - 0.34 - 1.33 - 1.24 Cash dividends declared - 0.10 - 0.05 - 0.40 - 0.20 Weighted average shares outstanding: Common shares, basic 18,117,814 19,795,589 19,425,746 19,675,444 Common shares, diluted 18,348,725 20,183,731 19,650,814 19,831,421

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 Income statement data: Net interest income before provision for credit losses - 22,207 - 21,274 - 21,034 - 19,115 - 19,358 Provision for credit losses 480 105 1,031 681 1,030 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,727 21,169 20,003 18,434 18,328 Service fees 2,209 2,661 2,402 2,331 2,667 Loss on sale of securities available for sale, net (7,498 - (28 - - - - Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 197 128 151 525 154 Other non-interest income 914 923 817 860 806 Total non-interest income (4,178 - 3,684 3,370 3,716 3,627 Salaries and employee benefits 8,668 7,909 7,954 7,636 7,930 Occupancy 1,327 1,382 1,337 1,284 1,337 Regulatory assessments and fees 443 377 396 421 405 Consulting and legal fees 900 585 263 193 552 Network and information technology services 599 656 564 505 494 Other operating expense 2,338 2,139 2,120 2,013 2,136 Total non-interest expense 14,275 13,048 12,634 12,052 12,854 Net income before income tax expense 3,274 11,805 10,739 10,098 9,101 Income tax expense 1,911 2,866 2,599 2,440 2,197 Net income - 1,363 - 8,939 - 8,140 - 7,658 - 6,904 Per share information: Net income per common share, basic - 0.08 - 0.46 - 0.41 - 0.38 - 0.35 Net income per common share, diluted - 0.07 - 0.45 - 0.40 - 0.38 - 0.34 Cash dividends declared - 0.10 - 0.10 - 0.10 - 0.10 - 0.05 Balance sheet data (at period-end): Cash and cash equivalents - 38,477 - 56,811 - 54,819 - 97,984 - 77,035 Securities available-for-sale - 307,490 - 324,179 - 285,382 - 275,139 - 260,221 Securities held-to-maturity - 153,941 - 156,365 - 158,740 - 161,790 - 164,694 Total securities - 461,431 - 480,544 - 444,122 - 436,929 - 424,915 Loans held for investment (1) - 2,189,257 - 2,130,966 - 2,113,318 - 2,036,212 - 1,972,848 Allowance for credit losses - (25,500 - - (24,964 - - (24,933 - - (24,740 - - (24,070 - Total assets - 2,791,540 - 2,767,945 - 2,719,474 - 2,677,382 - 2,581,216 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits - 583,860 - 584,240 - 584,895 - 605,489 - 575,159 Interest-bearing deposits - 1,761,220 - 1,871,374 - 1,750,766 - 1,704,080 - 1,598,845 Total deposits - 2,345,080 - 2,455,614 - 2,335,661 - 2,309,569 - 2,174,004 FHLB advances - 158,250 - 11,000 - 108,000 - 108,000 - 163,000 Subordinated notes - 39,300 - 39,262 - - - - - - Total liabilities - 2,574,357 - 2,558,850 - 2,487,891 - 2,452,294 - 2,365,828 Total stockholders' equity - 217,183 - 209,095 - 231,583 - 225,088 - 215,388 Capital ratios:(2) Leverage ratio 8.46 - 8.47 - 9.72 - 9.61 - 9.53 - Common equity tier 1 capital 10.92 - 11.17 - 12.52 - 12.48 - 12.28 - Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.92 - 11.17 - 12.52 - 12.48 - 12.28 - Total risk-based capital 13.91 - 14.20 - 13.73 - 13.72 - 13.51 - (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Reflects the Company's regulatory capital ratios which are provided for informational purposes only; as a small bank holding company, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. The Bank's total risk-based capital at December 31, 2025 was 13.67%

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 Average balance sheet data: Cash and cash equivalents - 82,338 - 139,389 - 71,388 - 82,610 - 56,937 Securities available-for-sale - 332,356 - 299,892 - 281,840 - 265,154 - 255,786 Securities held-to-maturity - 155,269 - 157,702 - 160,443 - 163,510 - 165,831 Total securities - 487,625 - 457,594 - 442,283 - 428,664 - 421,617 Loans held for investment1) - 2,130,898 - 2,099,043 - 2,057,445 - 1,986,856 - 1,958,566 Total assets - 2,799,863 - 2,798,115 - 2,677,198 - 2,606,593 - 2,544,592 Interest-bearing deposits - 1,857,218 - 1,887,545 - 1,710,568 - 1,652,147 - 1,547,789 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits - 595,969 - 569,522 - 580,121 - 563,040 - 590,829 Total deposits - 2,453,187 - 2,457,067 - 2,290,689 - 2,215,187 - 2,138,618 FHLB advances - 51,462 - 40,065 - 116,527 - 138,944 - 151,804 Subordinated notes - 39,287 - 26,029 - - - - - - Total liabilities - 2,587,470 - 2,572,799 - 2,448,706 - 2,387,088 - 2,328,877 Total stockholders' equity - 212,393 - 225,316 - 228,492 - 219,505 - 215,715 Performance ratios: Return on average assets(2) 0.19 - 1.27 - 1.22 - 1.19 - 1.08 - Return on average equity(2) 2.55 - 15.74 - 14.29 - 14.19 - 12.73 - Net interest margin(2) 3.27 - 3.14 - 3.28 - 3.10 - 3.16 - Non-interest income to average assets(2) (0.59 )% 0.52 - 0.50 - 0.58 - 0.57 - Non-interest expense to average assets(2) 2.02 - 1.85 - 1.89 - 1.88 - 2.01 - Efficiency ratio(3) 79.18 - 52.28 - 51.77 - 52.79 - 55.92 - Loans by type (at period end):(4) Residential real estate - 307,692 - 316,557 - 307,020 - 301,164 - 289,961 Commercial real estate - 1,244,835 - 1,226,121 - 1,206,621 - 1,150,129 - 1,136,417 Commercial and industrial - 295,548 - 269,430 - 263,966 - 256,326 - 258,311 Correspondent banks - 127,968 - 104,598 - 110,155 - 103,026 - 82,438 Consumer and other - 207,215 - 207,939 - 218,426 - 218,711 - 198,091 Asset quality data: Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.16 - 1.17 - 1.18 - 1.22 - 1.22 - Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 813 - 1906 - 1825 - 595 - 889 - Total non-performing loans5) - 3,138 - 1,310 - 1,366 - 4,156 - 2,707 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.14 - 0.06 - 0.06 - 0.20 - 0.14 - Non-performing assets to total assets5) 0.11 - 0.05 - 0.05 - 0.16 - 0.10 - Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans(2) (0.00 )% (0.00 )% 0.14 - 0.00 - (0.00 )% Net charge-offs (recovery) of credit losses - (11 - - (4 - - 702 - 2 - (11 - Interest rates and yields:(2) Loans held for investment 6.16 - 6.21 - 6.23 - 6.17 - 6.25 - Investment securities 3.01 - 3.03 - 3.06 - 2.81 - 2.63 - Total interest-earning assets 5.54 - 5.56 - 5.64 - 5.51 - 5.57 - Deposits6) 2.28 - 2.53 - 2.46 - 2.49 - 2.48 - FHLB advances 3.91 - 3.73 - 3.72 - 3.71 - 3.81 - Subordinated notes 8.09 - 6.16 - - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.14 - 3.34 - 3.32 - 3.37 - 3.47 - Other information: Full-time equivalent employees 204 206 203 201 199 (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Annualized. (3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. (4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs. (5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same at the dates presented since there was no other real estate owned (OREO) recorded at any of the dates presented. (6) Reflects effect of non-interest-bearing deposits.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment2) - 2,130,898 - 33,103 6.16 - - 1,958,566 - 30,757 6.25 - Investment securities(3) 491,875 3,737 3.01 - 430,465 2,846 2.63 - Other interest-earning assets 74,357 795 4.24 - 49,561 564 4.53 - Total interest-earning assets 2,697,130 37,635 5.54 - 2,438,592 34,167 5.57 - Non-interest-earning assets 102,733 106,000 Total assets - 2,799,863 - 2,544,592 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits - 59,555 374 2.49 - - 51,033 338 2.63 - Saving and money market deposits 1,290,760 8,939 2.75 - 1,155,776 9,569 3.29 - Time deposits 506,903 4,807 3.76 - 340,980 3,447 4.02 - Total interest-bearing deposits 1,857,218 14,120 3.02 - 1,547,789 13,354 3.43 - FHLB advances 51,462 507 3.91 - 151,804 1,455 3.81 - Subordinated notes 39,287 801 8.09 - - - - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,947,967 15,428 3.14 - 1,699,593 14,809 3.47 - Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 595,969 590,829 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 43,534 38,455 Total liabilities 2,587,470 2,328,877 Stockholders' equity 212,393 215,715 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 2,799,863 - 2,544,592 Net interest income - 22,207 - 19,358 Net interest spread(4) 2.40 - 2.10 - Net interest margin(5) 3.27 - 3.16 - (1) Annualized. (2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income:(1) Net income - 1,363 - 8,939 - 8,140 - 7,658 - 6,904 Plus: Income tax expense 1,911 2,866 2,599 2,440 2,197 Plus: Provision for credit losses 480 105 1,031 681 1,030 PTPP income - 3,754 - 11,910 - 11,770 - 10,779 - 10,131 PTPP return on average assets:(1) PTPP income - 3,754 - 11,910 - 11,770 - 10,779 - 10,131 Average assets - 2,799,863 - 2,798,115 - 2,677,198 - 2,606,593 - 2,544,592 PTPP return on average assets(2) 0.53 - 1.69 - 1.76 - 1.68 - 1.58 - Operating net income:(1) Net income - 1,363 - 8,939 - 8,140 - 7,658 - 6,904 Less: Net losses on sale of securities (7,498 - (28 - - - - Less: Tax effect on sale of securities 1,900 7 - - - Plus: Tax liability expense from prior periods3) 1,096 - - - - Operating net income - 8,057 - 8,960 - 8,140 - 7,658 - 6,904 Operating return on average assets:(1) Operating net income - 8,057 - 8,960 - 8,140 - 7,658 - 6,904 Average assets - 2,799,863 - 2,798,115 - 2,677,198 - 2,606,593 - 2,544,592 Operating net income return on average assets(2) 1.14 - 1.27 - 1.22 - 1.19 - 1.08 - Operating return on average equity:(1) Operating net income - 8,057 - 8,960 - 8,140 - 7,658 - 6,904 Average equity - 212,393 - 225,316 - 228,492 - 219,505 - 215,715 Operating net income return on average equity(2) 15.05 - 15.78 - 14.29 - 14.15 - 12.73 - Operating revenue:(1) Net interest income - 22,207 - 21,274 - 21,034 - 19,115 - 19,358 Non-interest income (4,178 - 3,684 3,370 3,716 3,627 Less: Net losses on sale of securities (7,498 - (28 - - - - Operating revenue - 25,527 - 24,986 - 24,404 - 22,831 - 22,985 Operating efficiency ratio:(1) Total non-interest expense - 14,275 - 13,048 - 12,634 - 12,052 - 12,854 Operating revenue - 25,527 - 24,986 - 24,404 - 22,831 - 22,985 Operating efficiency ratio 55.92 - 52.22 - 51.77 - 52.79 - 55.92 - (1) The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company. (2) Annualized. (3) State tax liability expenses for 2024 and for the first three quarters of 2025 were recognized during the fourth quarter of 2025. The state tax expense is related to taxes due on interest income on loans whose collateral are located outside of the State of Florida.